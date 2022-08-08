On August 2, 2022 Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the nearly completed Batgirl would not be coming to HBOMax as intended.

“The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance,” said a Spokesperson from Warner Bros. Pictures.

The shelving of the $90 million project came as a surprise to fans who’ve sat through more than 8 films featuring Batman over the last two decades - and that includes complete DC flops like the universally-panned Suicide Squad.

Leslie Grace at the The Suicide Squad Premiere at the Village Theater on August 2, 2021 in Westwood, CA Jean Nelson

DC’s The Flash is still slated for release, despite the fact that its star, Ezra Miller, has been accused of assault and kidnapping a minor, among other crimes. It initially begged the question: how bad could this movie be? Filming took place in Scotland from November 2021 to March 2022. Rumors swirled that Covid interruptions ballooned the budget, however it only grew from $75 million to $90 million. Word on the street is that test audiences were underwhelmed and that’s a factor in Batgirl’s doom. DC has continuously fallen behind rival comic studio Marvel in creating an interlocking universe of films. The DC Extended Universe contains about ten films in comparison to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s twenty-nine. And DC has never reached the same level of prestige or hype. The cancelling of Batgirl seemed like a blow to the entire DCEU. But it’s really a blow to HBOMax.

Deposit Photos