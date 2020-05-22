Debby Ryan has been experiencing something of a renaissance over the past few months.



Fans have become obsessed with Ryan's facial expressions from a 2012 Disney Channel movie called Radio Rebel, along with some of her older acting choices, and they've gone viral online, particularly on TikTok.

Ryan's awkward physical movements and cutesy facial expressions hit just the right balance of uncomfortable and flirtatious, and the Internet is now obsessed with imitating them.