Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary and is now using they/them pronouns.

The singer and actor made the announcement in the latest episode of their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato. "Over the past year and a half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work," they explained. "And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary."

"It would mean the world if people could start identifying me as they/them," Lovato added. "I know that being in my position, it's going to take a while for people to get used to. I just want them to be making the effort. I think it's important because I want to use these pronouns that feel right to me. I also just don't want people to be so afraid of messing up that they don't try to use them."

Lovato continued to say that using they/them pronouns "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering." Listen to the episode below.

4D With Demi Lovato - Guest: Alok Vaid-Menon www.youtube.com

Lovato first publicly labeled themself as "queer" in 2020; last March, they said they identify as pansexual. They were briefly engaged to actor Max Ehrlich last year, but the pair called off the engagement in September.



A four-part documentary series about Lovato's life titled Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil premiered on YouTube earlier this year. Last month, they released their seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over.