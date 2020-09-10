Does Tom Hanks Really Need to Be Quarantined Again?
The Cast Away actor has returned to a mandatory two-week quarantine in Australia.
Back in March Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted COVID-19 and spent weeks quarantining in Australia before they could safely return to the world.
Now, Tom Hanks has returned to Australia to continue filming Elvis, Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic scheduled for release next year. But before Hanks can return to set and resume his role as Elvis's manager—Colonel Tom Parker—he is required by Australia's COVID measures to complete another two-week quarantine in the Gold Coast Hotel in Queensland.
Granted, Hanks and his wife managed to make the best of their last quarantine, so he should be able to handle two weeks of isolation without having any traumatic flashbacks to those four years he spent stranded on a desert island (Hey Google, can extended periods of isolation lead Internet writers to lose their grip on reality?). But the question remains, is the whole process really necessary?
After all, Hanks already had the coronavirus, and his body successfully fought it off, so what's the risk? Shouldn't he have the antibodies that make him immune anyway? Unfortunately, in the words of Cousin Greg, "We're not entirely sure, what it actually means (for getting it again!)"
Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Suffered Completely Different Covid-19 Symptoms www.youtube.com
With such a new virus, it's impossible to predict the long-term effects. Studies have already shown that antibody counts can decline rapidly after a person recovers. That doesn't definitively mean that those people will be vulnerable to re-infection. It's possible that even undetectable levels of the antibodies could be enough for the immune system to mount a rapid defense against re-exposure... Or not.
We don't really know either how potent a defense the antibodies provide, or how long that defense will last. We also don't know whether a person with the antibodies poses a significant threat of spreading the virus if reexposed.
Sure, your body might kick into defense mode within hours of exposure, and maybe that protects you from developing any symptoms, but how long does it take for your immune system to fully wipe out the virus, and how much are you "shedding" in the meantime?
Further complicating the matter is the rapid way in which viruses can mutate. That's why there's a new flu vaccine every year, and why they're far from 100% effective. Maybe you're protected from one strain, but you end up getting exposed to another, and it's different enough that the vaccine is little help—though it may reduce the severity of your symptoms.
In the case of a global pandemic, the virus replicates countless times within hundreds of millions of people, giving it ample opportunity to mutate, adapt, and become something existing antibodies may not recognize. The more we work to contain the spread, the less risk those mutations represent.
Unfortunately, we haven't been doing a great job of that so far, and already there has been at least two cases—in Hong Kong and in Nevada—of people being reinfected with a second strain of the virus. In the Nevada case, the symptoms were severe.
With all these factors to consider, it's looking increasingly likely that hopes of "herd immunity" and of super-powered immunity provided by the antibodies were oversold. Sadly, even the promise of a vaccine fully releasing us from COVID's grip is beginning to look questionable.
The good news is that we already know how to fight the spread. Wearing a mask, washing your hands, disinfecting surfaces, and avoiding crowds—especially indoors—are all effective measures. We should all be fairly used to the basics by now, and in many places around the world they have been gloriously successful at minimizing or eliminating COVID's spread.
We know how to fight it. So we can't stop fighting. The fact that you've already recovered from exposure to COVID-19 doesn't mean you can suddenly move through the world without a mask or a care, like the innocent child you were back in 2019.
And it doesn't mean that Australia should let you go shoot your movie without taking the most basic precautions—sorry, Tom.
15 Classic Commercials to Trigger Your '90s-Kid Nostalgia
Let these distilled doses of 1990s advertising take you back to a simpler time, when pizza came on a bagel and hair came in a can.
The field of advertising is designed to plant its simple ideas deep inside your subconscious.
As a result, your brain is overflowing with jingles, images, and snippets of commercial dialogue that you absorbed like a sponge through the hundreds of hours of TV you watched in your childhood.
While this has probably crowded out useful knowledge and skills like your CPR training, or the name of that cousin you see every few years, it does have the bonus of tapping straight into nostalgia. Short of the smell of your childhood home, there is probably nothing better than an old commercial to transport you back in time, away from the horrors and crises of the present.
Bagel Bites
The 10 Best Lesbian And Queer Movies Of All Time
WLW deserve to see their lives represented on screen.
Unless you're white, cis-gendered, and heterosexual, it can be hard to find films that reflect your lived experience.
If you're anything like me, you suffer through even the worst movies just because some Reddit user said there was one lesbian kiss somewhere in the second hour of the film. Womxn-loving-womxn relationships have long been fetishized, ignored, or poorly represented in movies, but thankfully there are a few hidden gems out there that get it right.
1. Bound (1996)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="686cb7e56446961eb59e4a5e34775dc2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gzAtuprN3tg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If you haven't seen <em>Bound</em>, you're missing out on a true WLW classic. Before the Wachowski siblings hit the big time with <em>The Matrix, </em>they made this unforgettably campy movie starring <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2ba4c07037" target="_blank">Jennifer Tilly</a> and <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2ba91d8c82" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Gina Gershon</a>. </p><p>The story follows the torrid love affair between a mobster's girlfriend and her lesbian-next-door neighbor. Violet and Corky are as electric as they are funny, and there are plenty of love scenes to make you drool. According to the <a href="https://www2.bfi.org.uk/news-opinion/news-bfi/lists/10-great-lesbian-films" target="_blank">British Film Institute</a>, "<em>Bound</em> completed a 90s trilogy of (in critic B. Ruby Rich's phrase) 'Lethal Lesbians' films (beginning with <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2b7a36431f" target="_blank"><em>Thelma & Louise</em></a>, 1991, and <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2b7a9e7d13" target="_blank"><em>Basic Instinct</em></a>, 1992) – a cinematic expression of lesbian feminist desire."</p>
2. The Handmaiden (2016)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e7380b7c94aaca2296492d6c142b0b0c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/whldChqCsYk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Set in the 1930s (who doesn't love a good lesbian period drama?) <em>The Handmaiden</em> is a South Korean erotic psychological thriller directed by Park Chan-wook and starring Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo and Cho Jin-woong. It takes place in Korea when the country was under Japanese rule, and follows the devious plot of "Count Fujiwara" to steal the inheritance of a rich but secluded heiress. He plans to seduce the heiress and then commit her to an asylum and steal her fortune for himself. He recruits a pickpocket, Sook-hee, to pose as her maid and convince her to marry him. Instead, the heiress and Sook-hee soon begin a sexually intimate relationship. This masterpiece of cinema is worth a watch no matter who you are, but it's definitely an added bonus that it features some of the hottest lesbian love scenes ever put on film. <br></p>
3. Carol (2015)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a8ef6a9c87bd9de9ccc2e7b266844b01"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Lt-WC9xa7qs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Directed by Todd Haynes, this instant classic thrust Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara into the category of queer icons almost immediately. The film is based on Patricia Highsmith's excellent book <em>The Price of Salt, </em>and tells the story of two women, Therese Belevit and Carol Aird, who live very different lives in New York City in the early 1950s. While Therese is struggling to get by working at a department store, Carol is a wealthy, high-society lady in the midst of a messy divorce. Despite everything, the two women have an intense connection that leads them into a tumultuous love affair. <em><u></u></em></p><p>Every performance in this movie is top notch, and it's so beautifully shot and scored that afterwards you can actually feel good about watching a quality film (even if you just put it on for the hot motel scene).</p>
4. Desert Hearts (1985)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6f7505649b93353c6729165a12b3821"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/btiuZwlYhyI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This film about seeking independence and self-actualization through a queer romance was astoundingly ahead of it's time. Helen Shaver plays Professor Vivian Bell, who is taking some time for herself at a ranch in Nevada after finalizing her divorce from her husband. She soon meets Cay Rivers, played by Patricia Charbonneau, who lives and works at the ranch. As the two fall in love, the movie reveals itself to be a shockingly progressive meditation on the fluidity of sexuality. </p>
5. Pariah (2011)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="996644e20e9e2f74fa7c947945fae950"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rbBiTlGhrPY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A smash hit at its world premiere at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, this stirring film cements the immensity of director/writer Dee Rees' talent. Many directors end up making a coming of age movie that reflects their own experiences, but few offer a perspective as badly needed as Rees' story about her own Black queerness. The film follows the life of a teenager named Alike (artfully played by Adepero Oduye) as she discovers her sexuality and gender identity despite backlash from her more conservative parents. While this movie is often heart-wrenching, it also makes plenty of time for the joy of first love and self-discovery. </p>
6. The Favourite (2018)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b4f8e0763d73cfa34cefba4215c718e1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SYb-wkehT1g?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Is there anything better than Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, and Olivia Coleman embroiled in a torrid love triangle? No. The answer is no. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, this darkly funny period piece about three women's struggle to feel powerful in a patriarchal world is as stirring as it is bizarre. As Weisz and Stone (as Sarah and Abigail) fight for the love of the queen through sexual favors, the audience is taken on a deliciously twisted ride full of desire and the corrupting force of power. </p>
7. Tomboy (2007)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fe5f2ba8bfa39f839b983dc23fd906e0"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jb-Oys-IcWE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Between <em>Tomboy</em> and <em>Portrait of a Lady on Fire</em>, Céline Sciamma is becoming one of the most prominent figures in queer cinema. While <em>Tomboy</em> has fewer spine-tingling sex scenes than Sciamma's 2019 offering, it's definitely just as powerful of a meditation on what it means to be a queer woman or gender non-conforming individual. The film follows a 10-year-old named Laure who moves to a new town and decides to reinvent herself as the boy she's always wanted to be. As we watch Laure traverse that first summer with her new haircut and oversized T-shirts, it's impossible not to reflect on your own childhood, and all the ways you were shaped by the gender roles you may or may not have ascribed to. </p>
8. The Watermelon Woman (1996)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="984236abc583a8af5cb479528ccda103"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jYyRYngh9oc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>As <a href="https://www.autostraddle.com/100-best-lesbian-queer-bisexual-movies-285412/?all=1" target="_blank"><em>Autostraddle</em></a> puts it, "Cheryl Dunye's debut feature is a work of Black lesbian cinema highly aware of its place within film history." Within this film, Dunye is not only claiming space for her Black lesbian identity; she's also asserting her right to build a world that works for her. Funny, quirky, hot, and occasionally uncomfortable, <em>The Watermelon Woman</em> is required watching. </p>
9. But I'm a Cheerleader (1999)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a4474342ac2f27c7ff069b89e1de6c3e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YxxaLMGi9ng?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If you haven't already seen this defining work of queer cinema, it's time to change that before your next Taimi date finds out how behind you are. Perhaps one of the best things about this movie is how thoroughly misunderstood it is by straight audiences and critics. It was first released to very poor reviews because the largely cis-het critics in charge of reviewing the film just could not understand how the traumatic subject matter could exist alongside a decidedly campy, spoofy aesthetic. But the queers get it, and we love it. The movie's satirical bent mocks the absurdity of homophobia while Natasha Lyonne and Clea Duvall give such grounded, relatable performances that you can't help but to feel their specific brand of young queer yearning right alongside them. The movie also includes performances from Melanie Lynskey, Michelle Williams, Cathy Moriarty, Mink Stole, and RuPaul. </p>
10. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="93f96f1075833565fbf6e473ae762c4d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R-fQPTwma9o?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Directed by Céline Sciamma and starring Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel, <em>Portrait of a Lady on Fire</em> is one of the most beautiful subversions of the male gaze to ever be shown on a screen. The period piece takes place in France in 1760, and follows the story of portrait painter Marianne (Noémie Merlant), and Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), a rich noblewoman engaged to be married to a man she's never met. Marianne comes to stay with Héloïse in order to secretly paint a portrait of her to be sent to her husband-to-be. What ensues is a powerful battle of wills that ultimately transforms into a firey intimacy between the two women. <a href="https://www.popdust.com/portrait-of-a-lady-on-fire-and-the-creation-of-the-female-gaze-2645396034.html" target="_blank">As I've previously discussed</a>, the most powerful thing about the film is Sciamma's ability to build a world that is almost completely free of toxic masculine energy or the male gaze. </p>
