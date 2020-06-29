Over the weekend, President Trump came under fire after quote-tweeting a video of protesters and Trump supporters clashing in The Villages—a massive retirement community in central Florida.

Originally posted by an anti-Trump account using the handle "Fifty Shades of Whey," the video, accompanied by the text "Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other," opens with protesters shouting at a passing golf cart bearing Trump campaign signs and trailing a Trump 2020 flag while the driver holds up a fist and chants "white power!"