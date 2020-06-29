Why Trump Really Deleted the "White Power" Quote Tweet
Deleting the Villages tweet cost him nothing—it had already done its job.
Over the weekend, President Trump came under fire after quote-tweeting a video of protesters and Trump supporters clashing in The Villages—a massive retirement community in central Florida.
Originally posted by an anti-Trump account using the handle "Fifty Shades of Whey," the video, accompanied by the text "Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other," opens with protesters shouting at a passing golf cart bearing Trump campaign signs and trailing a Trump 2020 flag while the driver holds up a fist and chants "white power!"
Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: https://t.co/Q3GRJCTjEW— Fifty Shades of Whey (@Fifty Shades of Whey)1593287171.0
Taking Back Pride: Black Lives Matter Marches Led by Queer and Trans People Reclaim Pride's Radical Roots
The Brooklyn Liberation March, a protest for Black Trans Lives, was truer to the original spirit and point of Pride than any corporatized Pride march.
This year's truest Pride event so far had no corporate floats and no rainbow flag logos.
It was brought together in a spirit of rage and defiance. It was the Brooklyn Liberation March, which began at the Brooklyn Museum and wound its way through Brooklyn for hours.
15,000 people, most clad in white, walked in the hot sunshine on June 12th. The march was organized by several Black trans-led organizations.
- 15 Poems for Surviving the Coronavirus - trueself ›
- The Best and Worst Coconut Water Brands to Buy - trueself ›
- Drag Queens and Club Kids: A Queer History of Glitter - trueself ›
- What to Know When Dating Someone Who Is Non-Binary - trueself ›
- Protest in your own community and circles - trueself ›
- So You've Protested for Black Lives Matter: Now What? - trueself ›
When #Pride Is a Work-in-Progress: I’m Asexual, and I Hate It
We like you, but your genitals gross us out.
If you've watched BoJack Horseman, read recent Archie comics, or been rejected by someone who says they like you but your genitals gross them out, then you're familiar with asexuality—but probably not as familiar as you think.
A 2019 poll found that 76% of those surveyed weren't able to accurately define asexuality, despite 53% of respondents asserting that they could.
And that's fine. I can barely do it after years of research, and according to modern definitions I'm a full-fledged "heteroromantic" "asexual," which, according to Dr. Google, places me among an estimated 1% of the population who are incapable of feeling sexually attracted to anyone, regardless of gender or sex. Or, as Stefani Goerlich explains in sex-therapist-speak, "Whereas heterosexuals are sexually attracted to people of the opposite sex, and homosexuals are attracted to folks of the same sex, asexuals are [sexually] attracted to nobody."
- What Does It Mean to Be on the Asexual Spectrum? ›
- What to Know About Being Asexual - Health ›
- Everything you've ever wanted to know about asexuality - INSIDER ›
- Asexuality: How To Tell If You're Asexual, The Invisible Orientation ... ›
- Am I Asexual? - What Asexuality Means, Definition, and Signs ›
- "I'm an asexual woman, and this is what it's like not to feel sexual ... ›
- 10 Things you need to know about Asexuality – LGBTQ Life at ... ›
- What Is Asexuality? - What Is Asexuality ›
- LGBT, Asexual Communities Clash Over Ace Inclusion | HuffPost ›
- Asexuals Shouldn't Be Excluded From Queer Spaces, Especially Pride ›
- We Asked Asexuals About Their Relationship to Pride - VICE ›