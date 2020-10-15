If Wikipedia Were Honest: Donald Trump
A profile of America's greatest conman.
Donald Trump
Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946)–also known by the aliases John Barron, John Miller, and David Denison—is the former villainous star of reality TV show The Apprentice and current villainous star of actual reality.
Elected to the presidency of the United States—against the popular will of the voting public—by a vestige of America's history as a nation fueled by slavery, he has declared himself "the least racist person there is anywhere in the world."
Despite this apparent obstacle, Trump has managed to win over an overwhelming majority of America's thriving racist community by surrounding himself with white supremacists, refusing to condemn hate groups, dog whistling so loudly Old Yeller can hear it, and putting young children in concentration camps for months while prosecuting their parents for committing a misdemeanor.
How Trump's Family Separation Traumatized Children www.youtube.com
Career
Known for his catchphrases, "You're fired!" and "When you're a star, they let you do it," Trump first captured the attention of federal investigators in 1973 for systemic discrimination against Black prospective tenants at one of his housing developments. Under noted bleeding-heart liberal Richard Nixon, the Justice Department sued Trump and his father for refusing to rent to Black Tenants.
Since that early highlight, Donald Trump has gone on to have an impressive career as the target of numerous federal investigations for everything from tax evasion to insurance fraud to running a sham "university" and (possibly) colluding with a foreign power to undermine American "democracy."
Having inherited a huge portion of his wealth from his real estate mogul father—a sum dramatically increased by dodging estate taxes—the money Donald Trump has "earned" has been based mostly on his reputation as a famous rich guy.
It's that reputation as a brash "billionaire" who can turn s**t to gold that has allowed him to repeatedly turn gold to s**t, accruing numerous bankruptcies, endless scandals, and unfathomable levels of debt, all while building lifelong ties to organized crime, global oligarchs, and the shadiest figures in American politics—from Roy Cohn to Roger Stone.
But, perhaps most importantly, that reputation earned Trump opportunities for media attention, which he craves above all else. That's how he ended up with a place in the WWE hall of fame, a cameo appearance in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and a starring role as Biff Tannen in Back to the Future Part II [citation needed].
Was Donald Trump in Back to the Future? www.youtube.com
It's how Donald Trump ended up with his own reality show, where editors worked tirelessly to add an air of business competence to his rich assh**e mystique. And it's why in 2011—amid calls for the government to be "run like a business"—anyone cared to listen to "businessman" Donald Trump's baseless, racist suggestion that Barack Obama wasn't really born in Hawaii.
And it was that birther ordeal that led inevitably to Trump's ascension as a political figure, to the Trump presidency, and to the apocalypse circling overhead as America's pathetic, depleted husk crawls further into the lifeless expanse of the future.
Among Trump's most notable life achievements, apart from becoming the most powerful manchild on Earth, are his failed casino ventures—including the spectacular financial collapse of Trump Taj Mahal—and his charity foundation that was shut down for illegal misuse of funds.
He also has some real estate ventures that involve plastering his name on buildings...until the actual owners decide it's too embarrassing.
Early Life
Trump was raised by his father, Fred Trump, to believe that there were two kinds of people in the world: killers and losers. Despite a lifetime of losing business ventures, disappointing children (with the exception of Ivanka, whom he repeatedly "jokes" about wanting to sleep with), and failed tabloid marriages, Donald Trump finally secured his position as a killer in his 70s by spreading confusion and misinformation about the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic while failing to take necessary precautions, thus contributing to the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans.
As a child, Donald Trump was instructed in "Christianity" by pastor Norman Vincent Peale, who preached that wealth and success are signs of God's love, and both can be achieved through positive thinking. Donald Trump has held onto this idea by banishing negative thoughts like, "You are unqualified," "You don't know what you're talking about," and, "You're not the only person in the world who matters."
Personal Life
As an adult, Donald Trump extended this absence of doubt and self-criticism to his romantic life by not allowing himself to be constrained by vows of commitment, a lack of consent, or basic human decency. In the case of his first wife, Ivana, Donald Trump deliberately spread tabloid stories about his affair with a younger woman (future ex-wife Marla Maples), and—according to Ivana Trump's own court testimony—once raped her as an act of vengeance after an unpleasant experience with a scalp surgery intended to conceal his baldness.
Ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal speaks about alleged affair with Trump www.youtube.com
In addition to dozens of other accusations of sexual misconduct—from unwanted kissing to further allegations of rape—Donald Trump reportedly had affairs with adult film star Stormy Daniels while his third wife, Melania Trump, was pregnant with their son, Barron Trump, and with Playboy model Karen McDougal shortly after Melania gave birth. Donald Trump is also the preferred candidate of Christian, "family values" voters.
International Relations
In late 2013, Donald Trump visited Moscow in connection with the Miss Universe pageant, which he owned at the time. An offer was reportedly made to send five sex workers to Donald Trump's hotel room, but Keith Schiller—Trump's personal bodyguard at the time—claims that he rejected the offer before going to bed with no knowledge about whether anyone entered Donald Trump's hotel room.
The evidence is inconclusive as to whether Donald Trump did in fact have multiple women in his hotel room that night—and instructed them to pee on a mattress that the Obamas slept on during a state visit.
It is also unclear whether Donald Trump—who was actively assisted in 2016 by a Russian disinformation effort and who openly asked Russia to perform a cyberattack against Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign—is actually subject to the whims of his good friend Vladimir Putin, with whom Trump loves to have private meetings.
We may never know if the Russian government is using compromising materials—possibly including a tape of sex workers peeing on a mattress at Trump's behest—to gain leverage over Trump in order to receive a startling series of foreign policy wins.
By contrast, there's a ton of damning evidence that Trump and his associates are tied up in international money laundering schemes involving oligarchs from Russia and elsewhere.
In September of 2020 it was revealed that Donald Trump paid just $750 in income tax in both 2016 and 2017, while claiming jaw-dropping deductions such as $70,000 for hair styling. But as Donald Trump put it in a 2016 debate, when Hillary Clinton confronted him about his tax evasion, "That makes me smart." Less indicative of intelligence are the loans that have him on the hook for over a billion dollars to various international banks who therefore have substantial power to influence the American government.
COVID-19 Diagnosis
In October of 2020 Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 in an event that was lauded by Popdust.com as "maybe the purest example of karma ever."
Many predicted that Donald Trump was at particular risk from the disease—and was placed on supplemental oxygen as well as an aggressive regime of experimental medicines, suggesting a severe case. However, he soon addressed his supporters—claiming that he was feeling "better than I did 20 years ago," and was not contagious—and said of the virus, "Don't let it dominate your life."
Mad Max Fury Road Immortan Joe Speech www.youtube.com
Reports vary as to whether Trump then added, "Do not, my friends, become addicted to Oxygen. It will take hold of you, and you will resent its absence!"
2020 Reelection Campaign
Donald Trump is running for reelection against Democratic candidate Joe Biden, and considering the resources available to cheat and suppress the vote—and the likelihood that he will face prosecution if he loses—it remains a distinct possibility that he will defy the polls and win.
If he succeeds, opportunities to avert climate disaster or revive any semblance of democracy in America are likely to never return.
6 Post-Grunge Bands That Sucked After They Switched Singers
Here are a few bands from the 2000s that fell into obscurity once they switched up vocalists.
It's hard when our favorite bands switch up on us.
Still, there are dozens of great rock bands who (somehow) carried on after transitioning lead singers. Dance Gavin Dance has cycled through three different clean vocalists and multiple band members but have somehow continued to curate great post-hardcore tunes, and everyone knows Genesis actually got better once Phil Collins took the helm.
Regardless, it's a hard transition to accomplish, and many bands have not been up to the task, especially within the confines of post-grunge's short-lived early-aughts heyday. A successful post-grunge act depends so much on the capabilities of its lead vocalist. Breaking Benjamin's tumultuous legal drama, complete line-up change, and scattered return to music wouldn't have been possible had Ben Burnley left alongside Aaron Fink and Mark Klepaski. Here are a few bands from that era that unfortunately weren't so lucky and fell into obscurity once they switched up vocalists.
Flyleaf<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="074d463772ddf2d3dd59786b18acab92"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KbdCeWoEH1U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>At the height of their career, Flyleaf's post-grunge take on Christian rock was refreshingly earnest. Their self-titled debut went platinum, and Lacey Sturm became one of the most talked-about ladies in mainstream metal outside of Amy Lee. Her cathartic voice could be ghoulish and demonic ("I'm So Sick"), but she could switch seamlessly into powerful and uplifting melodies ("Red Sam," "Fully Alive"). After two more excellent albums with Flyleaf, Sturm announced her departure from the band. She had become a mother and was <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uaCgLO2FXCI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">grieving the loss of the band's sound engineer, Rich Caldwell</a>.</p><p>But her departure, and the tepid vocalist named Kristen May who replaced her, sucked the life out of the band. The group's 2014 release, <em>Between the Stars,</em> was as compelling as bathwater, and May announced her departure from Flyleaf soon after. The band remains on hiatus, but without Sturm at the helm it's hard to imagine this group returning as anything other than a shell of their former self.<br></p>
Fuel<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fee030254944643beff4a097680c335b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/B3zZ8Ht6H3M?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Pennsylvania rock group ushered in the early-aughts post-grunge boom. The group spawned numerous Billboard hits and multiple platinum records in their early days. Their 2003 record, <em>Natural Selection,</em> was nominated for a Grammy, and their music videos were all over MTV and VH1. As of now, the group has sold over 4 million records. The band's lead singer, Brett Scallions, had all the angsty charisma of Chris Cornell and was able to growl with just as much intensity. </p><p>But when he left the band in 2010, the group asked <em>American Idol</em> contestant Chris Daughtry if he was interested in filling the spot. He was not, so the band instead hired Toryn Green, a young spiky-haired rocker who wanted to sound like Scallions real, real bad. His growls sounded forced and put-on, and his thick eyeliner and all-black attire <a href="https://www.ishootshows.com/portraits-toryn-green/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">looked goofy and inauthentic</a>. The group released <em>Angels & Devils </em>in 2007, and it was critically panned. Green soon left and Scallions returned, but by the time 2013's <em>Puppet Strings</em> rolled around, the damage had already been done.</p>
Three Days Grace

At their peak, Three Days Grace was the face of early 2000s post-grunge music. Alongside Breaking Benjamin, they were the subgenre's most prominent act. Lead vocalist Adam Gontier had a unique, gravelly tremor in his voice that could be stretched and molded into just about anything. He could soar into radio-friendly pop melodies ("Lost in You") but then delve into acidic barks and howls ("Animal I Have Become," "I Hate Everything About You"). 

The band's first three albums all achieved multiple platinum certifications thanks to Gontier's compelling balancing act, but by the time 2012's Transit of Venus rolled around, the group's chemistry was notably off. Gontier sounded winded and uninspired, and his bandmates merely sounded like they were trying to keep up. 

A year later, on the verge of a massive co-headlining tour with Shinedown, Gontier told his bandmates through a lawyer that he was done. He left the group without any discussion or reason, and the remaining members were left scrambling (Gontier cited "health issues" for his departure before saying later he was merely ready for a "new chapter"). The group quickly recruited Matt Walst, the lead singer for a crude, misogynistic rock group called My Darkest Days, to replace Gontier on tour. Walst was a perfectly OK rock vocalist, but he wasn't nearly as versatile as Gontier. Two weak albums later, and the band remains a hollow shell of what they used to be.
Sick Puppies<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ef59cde759c74db25c9f944af9158d62"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CFOtX3VkG88?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Australian band burst onto the scene with 2007's <em>Dressed Up as Life</em>, a compelling collection of pop-rock tracks perfect for the radio. Shimon Moore was a clean vocalist whose ear for melody would land the band's debut a gold certification. After three more solid rock efforts, Moore was kicked out of the band for allegedly trying to dissolve the group through a lawyer. Moore denied those accusations and said his bandmates had blindsided him but that he "wished them well." The group's replacement vocalist, Bryan Scott, was irredeemably bland, and the group's relevance petered out faster than it came.</p>
Hinder<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f9171583b5952684097a323059994f8d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VUE0PqCBB0g?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>To be fair, Hinder was never actually good. 2005's <em>Extreme Behavior</em> was panned by critics, but Austin Winkler's grinding voice resonated with Def Leppard fans and was perfect for rock radio. Songs like "Lips of An Angel" and "Get Stoned" have since taken on lives of their own, but the group's relevance disappeared when Winkler did. Each release that followed <em>Extreme Behavior</em> was lewder and not as warmly received. After Winkler abruptly entered rehab halfway through a fall tour in 2013, the band amicably parted ways with the distraught singer. Winkler's departure was the nail in the coffin, and replacement Marshal Dutton hasn't done anything to elevate the dated rock act past their expiration date.</p>
Evans Blue<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7b3c040189b627106e9d33d90b6e075b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/09y8THtoqJc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Unless you were deeply in tune with the post-grunge movement, the name Evans Blue may not resonate with a lot of people, but their debut <em>The Melody and The Energetic Nature of Volume </em>was a nightmarish adventure into finding love, and the album's eerie moodiness was elevated by emotionally distraught vocals from Kevin Matisyn. They were nominated for "Best New Band" at the Juno awards in 2007, and their sophomore effort was also warmly received. </p><p>But as the buzz surrounding the group grew, Matisyn was voted out. "We did not choose anyone over him," the band wrote on MySpace. "He was simply voted out, not only because of musical differences but business differences as well. He simply was not making good decisions for this band anymore." Matisyn's replacement, Dan Chandler, wasn't a profound enough vocalist to keep the band's buzz afloat, and the group has led a relatively quiet career ever since.</p>
9 of the Best Horror Shows to Binge Watch on Netflix
From jump scares to subtle psychological terror, these series have you covered.
Horror movies are all well and good, but sometimes 90 minutes of white-knuckle terror just aren't enough.
Sometimes you want to spend hours or even days hiding behind your hands and muffling your screams as you're sucked into a terrifying realm of blood and guts and ghosts and monsters. When you're in that kind of mood, you need a TV show that can consistently deliver nightmares straight to your skull.
"Black Mirror"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e9ad3236d5e0b0540808b5a1c54a4259"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BII9C_2KhaM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Charlie Brooker's anthology series for Channel 4 and Netflix delves into the horrors of our technologically-driven era, extrapolating concepts like brain-computer interfaces, augmented reality, and our increasing reliance on social media into parables that range from ridiculous to vaguely haunting to deeply terrifying.</p><p>The series generally seems to take place in a near-future reality where current tensions and problems are cranked up to 11. And while the show is fairly hit or miss, when it hits it leaves you with <a href="https://www.popdust.com/world-turns-into-black-mirror-2641270067.html" target="_blank">a new and unsettling perspective on society</a>, and memorable episodes like "Metalhead," "Men Against Fire," and "The Entire History of You," stand on their own as compelling hour-long horror films.<i></i></p>
"Hannibal"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="74a75edff091099e9b7abe02adc689fe"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RuiklpUQ-p4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Based on the urbane, cannibal-killer Hannibal Lecter—from Thomas Harris's series of suspense novels—Hannibal follows Mads Mikkelson delivering a chilling performance in the titular role and Hugh Dancy as disturbed FBI consultant Will Graham.</p><p>Over three seasons of twists, misdirects, murder, and cooking sequences that are equal parts appetizing and nauseating, they engage in psychological battle as Dr. Lecter, a renowned psychologist, "assists" and evades law enforcement. Creator Bryan Fuller (<em>Dead Like Me</em>, <em>American Gods</em>) brings his visual flare to the horror genre in this tense and beautifully disturbing series.</p>
"The Walking Dead"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4523fbe0c13609617779464c1520bb7b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R1v0uFms68U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Back in 2010 zombies were all the rage <del>virus</del>. In that stretch between 2007's hilarious <em>Zombieland</em> and 2013's disappointing adaptation of <em>World War Z</em>, the draw of zombie content was strong, and no media has capitalized on that draw as much as AMC's adaptation of the comic series <em>The Walking Dead</em>.</p><p>While zombie content has generally fallen out of popular culture, the walking dead has kept going for 10 seasons, focusing less on the threat of animate corpses than on the survivors learning to live in a post-apocalypse—though always with a background of truly horrifying corpses walking around trying to eat everyone.</p>
"The Twilight Zone"

Rod Serling's classic 1959 anthology series is generally more thought-provoking than it is horrifying. Each episode takes on a mind-bending concept with an all-star cast.

And while modern viewers may even find the old-school effects and excessively earnest dialogue cheesy, if you're willing to engage with ideas like the tiny tyrant in "It's a Good Life," and performances like William Shatner's portrayal of a man driven to madness in Nightmare at 20,000 Feet, the show can be genuinely disturbing.
"Penny Dreadful"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="24914dff00e1daffa4a94692fcd5df01"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YFXHfEqMcis?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Showtime's <em>Penny Dreadful</em>, starring Eva Green (<em>Casino Royale</em>) and Timothy Dalton (<em>Hot Fuzz</em>), ran for three seasons, bringing new life to classic gothic horror stories from the 19th century, including <em>Frankenstein</em>, <em>Dracula</em>, and <em>The Portrait of Dorian Grey</em>. The series is known for its heightened approach to the macabre and grotesque and for its excellent acting and cinematography.</p>
"Bates Motel"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="02abab3ded7f8ceae864205daf8e79a5"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CamCCXK4fFw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>There are few characters as iconic to the genre of cinematic horror as Norman Bates from Alfred Hitchcock's 1960's classic <em>Psycho</em>: the soft-spoken proprietor of the Bates Motel who murders his victims while inhabited by the persona of his overbearing mother, Norma.<br></p><p>The movie played up common stigmas at the time, treating mental illness and queer-coding as fundamentally frightening character traits. While it could be argued that such outdated tropes would be better left in the trash heap of history, A&E's <em>Bates Motel</em> took a different approach, building a backstory over five seasons for how Norman and Norma developed such a twisted, co-dependent relationship—a relationship that Norman couldn't let go of even after his mother's death...</p>
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e897c4d8bbfaaaebca606e033834f5c8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5oDh7nj68sg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>For fans of the '90s sitcom <em>Sabrina the teenage Witch</em>, the Netflix series <em>Chilling Adventures of Sabrina</em> is hardly recognizable. While all the familiar characters—from Zelda and Hilda to Harvey and Salem—the show takes a much darker approach to witchcraft, with Satan, demons, witch hunters, and murder galore.<br></p><p>The show also tackles social issues like class divides and the challenges faced by trans teenagers who can't afford to transition—all through the lens of supernatural horror. The final set of eight episodes are set to premiere in late 2020.<em></em></p>
"American Horror Story"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d4d77ed7871b73354006ccf7a4a2ce84"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-9KZr2Vn7CQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The FX series <em>American Horror Story</em>, from the producing team of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk (<em>Glee</em>, <em>Pose</em>, <em>Nip/Tuck</em>) has been running since 2011 with an anthology format. Each season has its own arc, paying homage to particular settings and subgenres within horror—from cults to covens to haunted houses and asylums.</p><p>The format allows the creators to recast some of their favorite actors in a variety of roles for some truly memorable performances from Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, and others. While the heightened reality of the series frequently slips into pure absurdity, each season delivers at least a handful of deeply disturbing characters and horrific sequences. The first seven seasons are currently available on Netflix—with seasons 8 and 9 streaming on Hulu.</p>
"The Haunting of..." Series<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7c87f6e2791c9e0b285610d97ec7ce1d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tykS7QfTWMQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>When Mike Flanagan's <em>The Haunting of Hill House</em> was released in 2018 as a miniseries, it seemed like a shame that the 10 episode story was over so quickly. Loosely based on <a href="https://www.popdust.com/elisabeth-moss-shirley-jackson-2645954950.html" target="_blank">Shirley Jackson's</a> classic 1959 novel, the atmospheric terror and exploration of generational trauma made for compelling viewing.</p><p>But then, in October of 2020, Netflix unveiled the unofficial sequel, <em>The Haunting of Bly Manor</em>, based on Henry James' horror classic, <em>The Turn of the Screw</em>. Once again, Mike Flanagan and Netflix have delivered a gripping, subtly creepy hit just in time for Halloween binge-watching.</p>
