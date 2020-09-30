Who Are the Proud Boys, the Extremist Group Trump Told to "Stand By?"
The far-right group has links with the 2017 Unite the Right Rally and recent alt-right rallies in Portland, Oregon.
In case you were blissfully unaware, last night marked the first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
In what has been called "maybe the worst presidential debate in American history," Trump's constant interruptions of both Biden and moderator Chris Wallace did very little to expand his appeal beyond his existing fervent fan base. The president also repeatedly tried to associate Biden with the radical left—a statement that is simply not true. And while Biden kept a relatively calm composure, he missed a few key talking points, his most memorable quote being "Will you shut up, man?"
But the most disconcerting moment in the debate was when President Trump blatantly failed to denounce white supremacy.
"You have repeatedly criticized the vice president for not specifically calling out Antifa and other left wing extremist groups," Wallace said to Trump. "But are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities, as we saw in Kenosha and as we've seen in Portland?"
After a few moments of fumbling and putting the blame on left-wing groups, Trump's response was: "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by."
Social media was immediately flooded with people voicing their concerns. While Trump has clearly displayed white supremacist behavior throughout his presidency, this is perhaps the most blatant example of all. The aforementioned Proud Boys have reportedly been celebrating Trump's apparent endorsement—but who are they, anyway?
The Proud Boys are a far-right, all-male extremist group that was formed in 2016 by Gavin McInnes, who describes the organization as a "pro-Western fraternal organization." Though they firmly denounce any accusations of racism (even filing a defamation lawsuit after being categorized as a hate group), they have been described as violent, nationalistic, Islamophobic, transphobic, and misogynistic. Though they deny any connotation with the alt-right, some of their core values include "anti-political correctness," "anti-racial guilt," and "reinstating a spirit of Western Chauvinism."
In its early months, the Proud Boys veered away from begin just a men's club and began growing into a flat-out, far-right extremist group that lived up to McInnes's longtime racist ideals. "I love being white and I think it's something to be very proud of," McInnes told the New York Times in 2003. "I don't want our culture diluted. We need to close the borders now and let everyone assimilate to a Western, white, English-speaking way of life."
In his detailed plan for the Proud Boys, McInnes stated that members would be sorted into nationwide chapters, and that each member can be sorted into one of three ranks. To achieve the first rank, you must publicly declare your pride in being a Proud Boy. The second is to receive a brutal beating while reciting five breakfast cereal names, and the third is to get a Proud Boy tattoo. "It's very freeing to finally admit the West is the best," McInness wrote. "That's because it's the truth."
No matter what accusations you might hear about violent protests supposedly escalated by Antifa, violence has been a major aspect of the Proud Boys' M.O. since their inception. A notable ex-Proud Boy is Jason Kessler, the founder of the infamous Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. Many Proud Boys attended the event, which resulted in the death of a counter-protester named Heather Heyer.
More recently, the Proud Boys have had a significant presence in the current protests and rallies in Portland, Oregon. Their involvement in Black Lives Matter protests has revealed that they feel a duty to assist law enforcement officers.
And now, with fairly explicit approval from Trump, the Proud Boys feel a renewed sense of responsibility to further uphold their xenophobic beliefs.
"To say Proud Boys are energized by [Trump's statement at the debate] is an understatement," Megan Squire, a computer science professor who tracks online extremism, told NBC News. "They were pro-Trump before this shoutout, and they are absolutely over the moon now. Their fantasy is to fight antifa in his defense, and he apparently just asked them to do just that."
Screenshots of the Proud Boys' Telegram, a private messenger app, evidence their glee following the debate.
"Trump basically said go f*ck them up," member Joe Biggs wrote. "This makes me so happy."
If you were somehow unsure of Trump's white supremacy before, hopefully this alarming situation helps clear it up.
The Most Underrated Pop Punk Songs of the 2000s
Slap on your old Chucks and revisit some iconic deep cuts
There was a special kind of angst fueling the music of the early 2000s.
Pop punk, post-grunge, and other guitar-laden subgenres consumed the mainstream. Pete Wentz and Hayley Williams, with their thick eyeliner and greasy bangs, made the magazine rounds, while potty-mouth bands like Simple Plan and Bowling for Soup topped the charts with their dated quirky syntax ("and if you're hearing what I'm saying / then I want to hear you say, "I'm gay!")
Every Avenue - Think of You Later (Empty Room)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0fa93ce21696d7271fd392da75a4205f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XHFhNne6sNU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Every Avenue was a pop punk band destined for greatness. Their catchy sophomore effort, <em>Picture Perfect,</em> cracked the Billboard 200, and the group began touring extensively with legendary bands such as Mayday Parade and All Time Low. Unfortunately, the Michigan group fizzled out in 2012, but their three albums were all compelling records that remain heavily slept on. </p><p>"Think of You Later (Empty Room)" is an especially great late-aughts gem. Frontman David Strauchman, with his metallic gauges and pointy bangs, bellows about the pain of falling asleep heartbroken and alone, a sentiment that still hits home in 2020. The track's catchy hook, rhythmic guitars, and melodramatic lyrics ("so quit your cryin' and wipe the tears from your eyes/ cause this is 'see you later'/ I'm not into goodbyes) should have propelled the power ballad to mainstream stardom, but it instead became a gem in indie circles.</p>
Cartel - The Perfect Mistake<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3417563d8eef1716a8d5d9cb9853bfec"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/T4ZFN3D4-8s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Driven by an MTV origin-story, a super cute lead singer, and a knack for soaring pop melodies, Cartel's <em>Chroma</em> propelled the Georgia pop-punk outfit to mainstream acclaim. But a lot of fans shifted their attention away from the quartet after their lackluster sophomore effort failed to generate as much praise. </p><p>On <em>Cycles</em>, the band returned refreshed and re-energized, and as a result, "The Perfect Mistake" is one of their best songs in years. Will Pugh's vocals had never snapped with so much vigor, and the band's guitars churned with a newfound sense of urgency. It's a shame the band's mainstream interest fizzled out, because it turns out Cartel was just getting started.</p>
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus - Atrophy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5ad19ab597fba34645af1df96875bd04"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kNzjTFFOF3E?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While many only associate the Florida sextet with their anti-domestic violence anthem "Face Down," the single's coinciding album <em>Don't You Fake It</em> was actually a great pop-punk record in its entirety. Incorporating screamo with emo guitars and pop-punk melodies, "Atrophy" is an RJA deep cut that showed the band's genre-blending potential.</p><p>While RJA's newer records have retained some of their angsty charms, a major sophomore slump buried the group in a way they never truly bounced back from, and that's a shame because at their best, the band was truly captivating.</p>
Story of the Year - Apathy Is a Deathwish

While many associate Story of The Year with their pop-heavy 2003 debut, Page Avenue, 2008s, The Black Swan was one of the band's heaviest and most satisfying efforts. "Apathy is a Deathwish," with its crunchy guitars and hefty screams, is a grandiose ode to the dangers of disinterest and, as a result, offers some of the band's best songwriting. With lyrics like, "Blank stares across the room, taking the dead broadcast/ All ambitions disappear waiting for our lives to pass," the sentiment still remains eerily true in 2020.
Motion City Soundtrack - Point Of Extinction<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0b9730a8c2820e9923dfeaf9db66ef7d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q1ziq0O-Vo0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another song whose sentiment radiates loudly in the current landscape, Motion City Soundtrack's <em>Even If It Kills Me </em>is rank with pop-punk moodiness. The deep-cut "Point of Extinction" has all the makings of a radio single, but for some reason, it just didn't take off. The Minneapolis outfit spawned plenty of other fantastic hits, and even today remains a treasured pop-punk band. "Point of Extinction's" snappy guitars and infectious melodies make us all wish it was about 3 minutes longer, but alas.</p>
Amber Pacific - Fall Back into My Life<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7b92f5f337020b73107512c64b1d65ce"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/o9oaNXiIw_I?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Amber Pacific never took off the way their contemporaries did, which is strange considering their sophomore record, <em>Truth in Sincerity </em>was one of the most anticipated efforts of 2007 and debuted at number 64 on the <em>Billboard 200</em>. But the band slowly dissolved after their sophomore success as general interests in the band waned.</p><p>Regardless, "Fall Back into My Life" remains the pinnacle of 2000s pop-punk, even if mainstream fans of the genre don't include it on their "Best Of" lists. The cheesy lyrics and the anthemic chorus made the track a soundtrack for awkward teenage romance.</p>
Yellowcard - Down on My Head<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b59cb7f98f7f9772a404da466842da0e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0wUjKZ9H8qw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While the pioneering pop-punk band is known for an eclectic collection of hits, "Down on My Head" somehow wasn't one of them. The moving power-ballad touches on a never-ending depressive episode, and in turn, carries heavy meaning in 2020. "I never thought I would wake up in bed, watching the world coming down on my head." As the violins swell in the background, the song reminds us that it's okay to feel completely overwhelmed by it all, and it shows the pop-punk was much more meaningful than the toilet humor of Bowling For Soup.</p>
Tattletales From Tanqueray Is Humans of New York's Most Enthralling Story Yet
Stephanie Johnson—AKA Tanqueray—was once one of NYC's most infamous burlesque dancers. Her story has captivated millions.
During the past few months of quarantine, my days and weeks have blended into each other, turning into an almost indistinguishable spiral that I'm partly convinced is a time warp.
But this week felt different for one reason alone: Each day when I checked Facebook, a new chapter of Tanqueray's story appeared.
People familiar with Humans of New York might remember Tanqueray from a post that appeared last November. Dressed in a glorious faux fur coat and hat, the elderly woman charmed and awed HONY audiences with stories of her life and times as one of New York's most notorious burlesque dancers.