Popstars have been the backbone of the music industry for decades upon decades. There were OG divas like Whitney Houston and Britney Spears. There were Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Rihanna. But it felt like we were in need of a fresh sound.

Most of our original pop girls are onto ventures like starting beauty lines, starring in films, writing books, and starting families. There wasn’t an immediate need to release albums or tour anymore. So the takeover of male artists on Billboard charts ensued.

Of course, the shine to Taylor Swift will blaze on. But the world grows tired of hearing the same few artists over and over. As always, there’s a bright new, shiny Next Big Thing on the horizon.

The summer of 2024 proves that you don’t necessarily need to be a “new” artist to rise to superstardom. Ever since Coachella, it has become clear that there are two Next Big Things in the realm of pop music: Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.

Both Carpenter and Roan signed to labels when they were young. You may know Carpenter from opening for Swift on The Eras Tour or her stint as a Disney star. And you may know Chappell as the opener for Olivia Rodrigo on The Guts Tour.

About Chappell Roan









Chappell has been signed to Atlantic Records since she was 17 - back when she uploaded an original song called “Die Young” to YouTube. Under Atlantic, Chappell released an EP and eventually, in 2020, released “Pink Pony Club.” Not long after, she was dropped.

Everything shifted in September 2023. After being dropped from the label, she remained independent until releasing her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, through Island Records.

Come 2024, Chappell toured the album in two parts, captivating fans' hearts with her wit, her live vocal ability, and her homemade tour outfits that were equally as camp as her music.

In the meantime, she remained in control of her social media accounts. Regularly posting funny TikTok anecdotes, capturing more fans in her web along the way. Although Chappell’s album was receiving rave reviews, we were still a little ways away from the world finding her.

Once she joined friend Olivia Rodrigo on The Guts Tour (previously appearing as The SOUR Tour opener), Roan’s streams saw a 32% increase. But this was only the beginning.

April 2024 marks the complete juggernaut of Chappell Roan’s career. She’s no longer a best-kept secret. Chappell Roan - who sings candidly about sexuality and celebrates being gay in her drag-inspired makeup, her wild red hair, and her Lady Gaga-esque dedication to dramatics - was about to become the next mega-popstar.

The Rise Of Chappell Roan







In early April, Chappell released “Good Luck Babe” as the next single from The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. It felt like the start of the rest of her career. Her way of telling the world: here I am to give you the latest, refreshing pop music. And while I’m at it, shine light on the LGBTQ+ community.

The song received 7 million streams in the first week, “Good Luck Babe” became her fastest song to reach 100 million streams in no time. And then came the Coachella performance.

Chappell was set to perform in the Gobi tent. If you’re clued in to Coachella lore, the tents are generally smaller venues compared to the stages. It’s not typically reserved for bigger artists because they draw larger crowds.

However, during Chappell Roan’s Weekend I set, the Gobi tent overflowed with fans and new listeners alike. The world was watching on the Coachella livestream. And thanks to social media, thousands of TikToks and Instagram Reels were sourced and shared to millions of viewers.









Chappell Roan caught the world’s attention by being true to herself. Her humility and humor make her relatable - she often displays emotions on stage no matter what they are. Her avant-garde makeup and outfits pay homage to fabulous drag queens and are reminiscent of Lady Gaga in 2010.

And of course, her music brings back a sense of fun to the world. Each song is catchy, daring, and reveals Roan’s true colors. After Coachella, her monthly listener count on Spotify saw a 500% increase to 7 million.

The Year Of Chappell Roan Continues

Since then, the world’s attention is on Chappell Roan. Her monthly listener count sits at over 24 million. She’s dined with new friend Elton John, who shared her album with Ed Sheeran, who also adores it.









She took the stage at Gov Ball 2024 inside an apple, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, holding a massive joint…to a massive crowd - bigger than the headliners. She’s as in-demand as it gets right now…publicly declaring she turned down a visit to the White House until there’s liberty and justice for all.

In an audacious performance, Chappell Roan declares herself as “your favorite artist’s favorite artist.” And she’s not wrong anymore. It’s no longer simply an outrageous statement. Simply put. Chappell Roan is a sensation.

She receives acclaim from Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and so many more. And has been candid about struggling with her recent rapid rise to the top - breaking down onstage, sharing with viewers on TikTok that many pop girls are really just as nice as they seem.









As she continues to grow and flourish in the public eye, Chappell Roan’s bearing up under the burden of pop princess. It’s something she has in common with another rising star, Sabrina Carpenter - who often goes viral for her off-the-cuff comments and sexual innuendos.

A new voice of our generation - Chappell Roan is a breath of fresh air. The people love honesty, they love personality, and they love fine music. Thank goodness Chappell Roan has all three.

You can stream Chappell's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess here:







