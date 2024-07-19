Hot summer nights, mid July, baby! Yes, that's right. It's the middle of the summer and we're smack dab in the epicenter of a heat wave. No one can seem to shake the heat, not even the rain is helping.

And while I'm scurrying off to the beach somewhere, you may be gearing up for a cross-country road trip...or a rooftop bar somewhere in the city...or a night in with your friends. Regardless of everyone's weekend plans, it's imperative that we have a good playlist to listen to this weekend.

That's where I come in! I round up all of the new music released this week and pick out a few great songs to put into a Weekend Playlist. That way, you don't have to do all the work of searching through a bunch of new playlists in order to find the songs that are actually worth listening to.

This week is no different from the rest, another busy week trying to figure out which song will top the charts and compete with songs like "Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey and "Please, Please, Please" by Sabrina Carpenter for Song of the Summer. With so many new songs out, it makes the odds even greater that you'll find something you like.

So, without further ado, let's get listening!

Wallows- "Bad Remake"



Fans have been asking for Wallows to release "Bad Remake" for years. Ever since the band was doing live sessions for their debut album, Nothing Happens, which just celebrated its five year anniversary. Now, as the band releases an exclusive vinyl for its anniversary, "Bad Remake" is officially out for the world to hear. The song is the epitome of surf rock: dreamy, nostalgic, and equally catchy. It's perfect for summer, sending you straight to the beaches of California. Something about the song sends you back to the 60's, when The Beach Boys were ever-so-popular...but at the same time, "Bad Remake" is a sign that Wallows has always had their sound figured out, and it will always work.

Glass Animals- "Show Pony"



Glass Animals long-awaited album, I Love You So F***ing Much, is finally here alongside single "Show Pony." The song itself is classic Glass Animals sound, the one that made us fall in love with hit song "Heat Waves." However, "Show Pony" has the same makings of a banger that everyone will love. It's the tale of a relationship from start to finish. It's blunt and almost heartbreaking, but is masked with a melodic beat and lead singer Dave Bayley's unique vocals that make it an exciting beginning to an even better album.

MABEL- "Female Intuition"



A leading voice in R&B right now, MABEL can twist and turn her smooth vocals throughout any song and it sounds incredible. Her newest song, "Female Intuition" is the badass Destiny's Child-esque renaissance we've all been yearning for. It's empowering, sexy, and strong. We certainly don't have enough celebrated female R&B artists in the game right now...and MABEL knows how to push boundaries in the best way with her music. "Female Intuition" is just another reason she's so iconic.

Madison Beer- "15 Minutes"



There are times where I've thought Madison Beer deserves the same hype that pop girls like Sabrina Carpenter are receiving. With "15 Minutes", Beer brings the heat with a bouncy, entrancing pop song that oozes sex appeal in a dream-like melody. It's different from what the rest are doing, and that's a good thing. Her vocals are as solid as ever with "15 Minutes" and it's just another should-be hit for Beer.

ROLE MODEL- "Scumbag" &amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="redactor-invisible-space"&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt; A fun loving track is exactly what we needed on this playlist. Thankfully, ROLE MODEL is here to deliver what he knows best: heartbreaking lyrics masked with upbeat melodies and ear-wormy hooks. "Scumbag" happily screams lyrics like "I'm a scumbag! But you stand by me" during its chorus. It's about seeing someone for who they really are, and loving them even if they suck a bit. We've all been there, ROLE MODEL is just being honest.

Neon Trees- "El Diablo"



A new era of Neon Trees is underway: one where the band is more raw and honest than ever, willing to bare it all to their listeners. With new album, Sink Your Teeth, written over the course of three years, a lot has changed for the band. Newest single, "El Diablo", is high energy right off the bat with an essence of pop rock. It's perfect for a night out with your friends, pure fun the entire way through. "El Diablo" is a song that you may not have pinned to be written and performed by Neon Trees, but somehow their new sound works perfectly. It's edgy, but not in a way that doesn't work.

Gallant- "Fly On The Wall (Osaka Version)"



"Fly On The Wall" is an emotional and introspective track that gently washes over you as soon as you turn it on. With deep, soothing vocals, Gallant prepares for the release of his sophomore album, Zinc., where he stays true to himself as an artist. "Fly On The Wall" is a perfect beginning to the album, soft and building, reminiscent of an argument. “It came together as an honest and visceral story I’d been trying to write for a long time,” says Gallant. “It’s focused on the lyrics. The chorus reminded me of saying something I regretted in the heat of themoment during an argument.”



