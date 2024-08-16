And we're back with another Weekend Playlist! Sometimes I wonder if I'll ever grow tired of making cute little playlists for everyone to enjoy, but truly it never gets old. Especially when each week there's new music released by artists everywhere.

Instead of searching through countless Spotify and Apple Music New Music Friday playlists and checking social media for the hottest new tracks, I collect the best of the best to make it easy on you. Yes, I do all the hard work and you just sit back and enjoy.

As we soak up the last few weeks of sunshine and Summer Fridays, there's nothing you need more than new music to get you through. And, as promised, we have a whole playlist's worth of new music released today, August 16.

So, if you're ready for the weekend already like I am...here's a new playlist filled with new music! As always, let's get listening.

Hozier- "Nobody's Soldier"

There isn't much to say about Hozier's angelic vocals that hasn't been said already. He's lyrically complex, weaving tales and transcendentalism into his music with every new single. Now, he's here with a trilogy of singles and each is more delicious than the next. My personal favorite, however, is "Nobody's Soldier." Almost gospel, Hozier builds this dynamic track into a crescendo of vocals, heightening beats, and an orchestral backing that makes this perfect. It's equal parts stomp-and-holler and indie folk, everything you love about Hozier...but refined, mature, and a little bit rock 'n' roll.

Tiesto, AFROJACK, MC Ambush- "Light It Up"

We needed a huge EDM song for the playlist this week, and a few major names in house music stepped up for us. "Light It Up" is high energy from the very start, perfect for your pregames or when you need to get amped up. Seriously, this song is made for the club. Tiesto and AFROJACK are two of the biggest DJ's out there right now, which is why this collaboration is all the more exciting. They know what they're doing, and it shows with this track.

Duke Dumont, Clemintine Douglas- "Ain't Giving Up"



High energy and house driven, Duke Dumont has always made bangers. However, by adding Clemintine Douglas' strong, electrifying vocals makes this track all the better. It's great for clubs or intense workouts, getting your heart pumping as Douglas reiterates that she isn't giving up on her lover. Duke Dumont is a titan in the electronic dance industry for a reason, and they've remained relevant by creating refreshing, yet consistent music. "Ain't Giving Up" reminds us the summer isn't truly over, and we can't get enough of this track already.

Post Malone, Jelly Roll- "Losers"



And so the summer of country music continues with Post Malone's F-1 Trillion album out today. He's got collabs with major country hitters on this album like Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, and more. But specifically, we're here to talk about "Losers" featuring Jelly Roll. A feel good song, "Losers" blends the voices of the two and melds them into one silky song. It's reminiscent of slow summer days spent with friends and family, and the perfect addition to this playlist.

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars- "Die With A Smile"

They're baaaaaack. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars are household names when it comes to music, we've basically grown up listening to them. Any song they have is guaranteed to be a hit, so when they come together...it's magic. "Die With A Smile" is a sign of the times for the duo...both a culmination of their vocal power and ability to write a hit track no matter what. Expect this one to be a radio favorite, as both musicians are giving us all they have. It's a mellow, yet hard-hitting ballad that brings out the best in both of them. It's ethereal the way they can work with each other's voices so well, but that's what you get when you've conquered your respective sides of the industry.

Elle Darlington- "summer crush"



Fun-loving, an easy listen, bubblegum bedroom pop. That's what Elle Darlington delivers with "summer crush"- it's a catchy song about a summer fling...and every time I hear an Elle Darlington song, I'm reminded we're in good hands when it comes to pop music. Darlington is like a breath of fresh air, and "summer crush" is reminiscent of a young Ariana Grande. You'll find yourself easily dancing along to "summer crush", singing "I don't wanna be alone" over and over with her. Again, summer isn't over until we say it is. This song was made for the sunshine and good vibes.

Foster the People- "Paradise State of Mind"



In their first album in three years, Foster the People hasn't missed a beat (literally.) "Paradise State of Mind" leans heavy on the synthy, indie sound that we know and love, while transporting us throughout a groovy, well-produced track. It's one of my favorites on the album for a reason. The eponymous track is a statement: they're back and they're better than ever. It's a mixture of 70's sounds with extremely modern twists. A thrilling listen til the very end.



