It's almost absurd that we're in the middle of July as I write this. I have friends groaning that the summer is over already, which is completely and wholly untrue in my eyes. But enough with the mourning, this article is about happiness (among other things.)

There's something about the looming weekend that gets me overly excited. It may be because I don't have to set an alarm for work, or even look at my laptop...but there's another, very prevalent reason as to why I love Fridays (and you should, too): new music is released every weekend.

So yes, summer Fridays are amazing, but when you top it off with the promise of new music...you can't go wrong. During the summer, everyone's a bit more active- and that includes musicians. There are live performances galore, and every artist is dropping a song in hopes of winning the coveted "Song of the Summer" title.

And with the summer not even close to over, a brand new song of the summer could emerge at any given moment. So, that's where I come in. On Fridays, I round up all of the new music released each week that's worth listening to. That way, you don't have to do all the work searching through playlist after playlist of new music to show your friends.

In the words of Sabrina Carpenter in her #1 hit single, "Please, Please, Please": "I know I have good judgement, I know I have good taste." I've found the best new music released July 12, 2024 and I'm nice enough to share. So, let's get listening!

Teddy Swims- "Danger"

Teddy Swims is another up-and-coming artist who shouldn't be counted out too early. He's already hit the jackpot with "Lose Control," but "Danger" is an impeccable follow up that deserves equal hype. It's catchy, sexy, and makes you want to dance. It's soulful in all the right places, with a sprinkle of pop and jazz. My favorite on this playlist this weekend.

John Summit, Paige Cavell- "Tears"

John Summit has just released his debut album, Comfort in Chaos, amidst the summer of house music. He's on of the leading names in electronic music right now- pushing boundaries and making headlines for his groundbreaking sets. With an innate ability to make hit after hit, John Summit is here with "Tears"- which I can already hear on every rooftop in NYC this summer.

Alesso, Nate Smith- "I Like It"



It's certainly a country summer, and it's also a summer of house music...so why not blend the two? That's exactly what Alesso and Nate Smith do with "I Like It." It's an easy collaboration that can get your group dancing in no time. With Alesso's ability to create an upbeat backtrack and Nate Smith's satisfying country sound, "I Like It" will be on replay for you all summer.

Lexa Gates- "I Just Can't Be Alone"



Queens native Lexa Gates embodies the New York spirit in her music through passionate, hard-hitting lyrics. Her voice is full of personality and soul, and she's garnering attention for her music being both authentic and relatable. With a deep, soulful vibe, Gates is an exciting rising star who deserves for her voice to be celebrated. "I Just Can't Be Alone" is quintessential Gates: jazzy, smooth, rich vocals with insightful lyrics that build throughout the song. Her music and sound is entirely unique, which makes Gates so exciting to listen to.

keshi- "Say"



You may already know keshi- who captured the hearts of fans by bearing his soul in his music. He's gearing up to release his sophomore album, Requiem, in September by dropping the first single: "Say." "Say" is a complete vibe, a soft rock feel mixed with groove. One of the best songs on the playlist this week, if "Say" is a glimpse into Requiem, there's a lot to look forward to.

Ice Spice, Central Cee- "Did It First"



Ice Spice's rapid rise to fame shows no signs of slowing down as she gears up to release Y2K!, her highly anticipated debut album. Her rap style is catchy, amassing huge amounts of streams on Spotify and making her one of TikTok's favorite artists. "Did It First" is another addition to Ice Spice's already prolific discography. It's fiery, worming its way into your brain from the moment you press play.

Eminem- "Somebody Save Me"

An apology (and love) letter to his children and family members he hurt due to addiction, Eminem provides his classic rap flow mixed with introspective lyricism. It's an incredibly sad, yet beautiful rap that gives you a peek into the past few years of Eminem's life and his struggles with addiction. Ahead of his album, The Death of Slim Shady, "Somebody Save Me" is haunting in the best way.