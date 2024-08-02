How is it already August? As we enter the final month of the summer, we're gearing up for even more new music to come our way. It's the month of new albums from stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, and more...which means singles will be left and right.

But that's not all, we're shifting into the fall releases for new music...and fans are speculating that a certain Taylor Swift will re-release Reputation (Taylor's Version) very soon. So, there's a lot to look forward to with the quickest summer ever coming to an end.

And while we're still in the middle of a heat wave, I'm looking forward to heading to the beach and getting some much-needed vitamin D...but that means I'm going to need a good playlist filled with new music released this week. Luckily for everyone involved, I create a weekly playlist filled with just that!



I find the best of the best when it comes to new songs. I listen to new albums, read through every press release, and search every Spotify playlist for what's actually worth listening to. Plus, the playlists aren't terribly lengthy...so it's a really manageable listen too!

We've already wasted enough time here, so I want to get to the point. To enjoy a nice weekend, you need a weekend playlist. Let's get listening!

Charli XCX, Billie Eilish- "Guess (Remix)"

If there's one thing for certain, it's that Charli XCX's BRAT album inspired our summer. You may have heard about having a BRAT Summer, which includes partying as much as humanly possible and living your life...but Charli isn't finished teaching us how to be a BRAT. Now, she's partnered up with an unexpected collab: Billie Eilish. The remix is sure to be a hit. "Guess" on its own was enough to send Charli into the mainstream, but adding Billie's flirtatious lyricism to the mix makes it a surefire radio play. It's both pop and house, which is super timely considering a few popstars are heading to house music. BRAT summer continues, Billie style.

Jessie Murph ft. Teddy Swims- "Dirty"

Two powerhouse vocalists join to create a soulful, cutting breakup anthem about a partner who has cheated on you. It's every bit as vengeful and catchy as you'd imagine. It fully sums up when you're done with a partner who's treated you wrong while showcasing the vocal prowess of Jessie Murph and Teddy Swims. With two big names in the music industry whose star power continues to grow exponentially, "Dirty" is an exciting development from the pair. Ahead of Jessie Murph's debut album, this is just the beginning for two rising stars in the industry.

Gryffin- PULSE



With new album, PULSE, Gryffin goes back to his house roots. He gears up with heavy hitter collaborations like John Newman, Rita Ora, Whethan, and more, all while creating catchy dance tracks that fit perfectly with the summer. An album made to be played on the dancefloor while surrounded by friends and music lovers alike, there's not one song that's a skip.

PULSE is a great listen for those who need to start a pregame off the right way. With lots of synths, great beat drops, and strong lyricism, Gryffin continues to blaze his own path in creating pure EDM with his own, fun twist.



Maren Morris- "Intermission"



Maren Morris has a cathartic, lilting voice that carries through her EP, Intermission. Surprisingly honest, a delight to listen to throughout its entirety...Intermission is a loving, honest submission into Morris' catalogue. She's impressive, but we already knew that. And that's what makes her music so easy to listen to. About the EP, Morris states, "Here’s my heart journey and gamut of emotions packaged into 5 songs. Covering loss, catharsis, sexuality and gratitude, I hope you hear the light coming back to me in them and somewhere perhaps see it mirrored in you.



RUFUS DU SOL- "Lately"



"Lately" is the first track from legendary EDM group, RUFUS DU SOL, since 2021 when they released "Music is Better." Now, three years later, they're here to remind us what makes them an essential group in music. Their sounds are light, sending you straight to a rooftop in the city somewhere. A borderline transcendental experience, "Lately" is both calming and upbeat at the same time. Soft in all the right places and explosive in others. If you needed a lesson on how the band can create magic in a song, listen to "Lately."

Carlita, SG Lewis- "The Moment"



Carlita is on the verge of her big moment. With her debut album coming in November, Sentimental, and a subsequent leading single with SG Lewis to showcase it, there's no stopping her. "The Moment" is a thrill from the very start, combining every little skill Carlita has learned along the way of her already illustrious career with SG Lewis' ability to make any song a hit. If this gives us a taste of the new album, then we're in good hands. "The Moment" is everything we've been wanting in a song so far.

David Guetta, AFROJACK- "Raving" Two titans in the industry: David Guetta and AFROJACK have united to release their highly anticipated new single, "Raving." The song title is a little self-explanatory, but it makes you want to go rave. It's fun, and specifically in time for BRAT Summer. We're loving the hard house music lately, and this track is made by some of the best in the EDM industry. "Raving" is what we needed to close out the summer: an electric single that gets you moving. It's a fun track that just keeps getting better as time goes on.