Now that we're in the wake of Taylor Swift's epic release of The Tortured Poets Department anthology, other artists have gathered the courage to release music yet again...I mean, the album literally broke every Spotify record in the book- already surpassing 1 billion streams in five days, she has the most streamed song and album in a single day. You get the point.

But now, you've replayed the album sufficiently and you're ready for new music. I know, we're all insatiable when it comes to streaming new tracks. It's why fans of other artists are lamenting that their faves don't release as often as Swift. If, say, Billie Eilish or Harry Styles started releasing more frequently alongside Swift, we'd have a lot of work to do...my playlists would grow endless.

Every Friday, I like to compile a list of the hottest new hits released that day so you know which songs to listen to. Whether you're heading into the weekend ready to party, or need to get some spring cleaning done and need a soundtrack...there's a song on my Weekend Playlist for everyone.

And yes...our playlists are now available on Spotify! So all you need to do is press play and let the music take you away from your laptops and into your weekend.

So, without further ado, let's get listening!

Chris Lake, Sammy Virji, Nathan Nicholson- "Summertime Blues"



We are no strangers to the technical genius of Chris Lake here at Popdust. He has the power to hop on collaboration tracks and make a hit...which is exactly what happens in "Summertime Blues." An instant house classic that will smoothly transition you from spring to summer. Every warm weather season needs its essential techno house track, and it looks like we already have it. "Summertime Blues" transcends the listener to a club somewhere far away, maybe in Ibiza. It's an instant classic- bouncy, sunny, heavy on the bass. A perfect blend of Virji, Lake, and Nicholson. Chef's kiss.

R3HAB, Jason Derulo- "Animal"



Jason Derulo and R3HAB team up for the ultimate collaboration: "Animal." With Derulo's smooth vocals and R3HAB's production talent, you'll be playing this song over and over. If you want a song with sexy lyrics, Jason Derulo's famed voice, and R3HAB's ability to meld any track into gold, this one is for you. This is the fourth collaboration for the now iconic duo, and it shows. "Animal" is a product of two powerhouses in their respective genres who know how to make a hit. Combining sounds isn't always easy, but R3HAB and Derulo make you think it is.

Mabel- "Vitamins"



Mabel delivers a hard-hitting R&B track with "Vitamins." Perhaps my favorite song on the playlist this week, Mabel reminds you that she'll be good for you. It's reminiscent of R&B greats like Mary J. Blige and Ashanti, with all the soulful vocals and heartfelt passion that only Mabel can convey in her music. It's easy listening, a slow burn that keeps shining from start to finish. About the track she says, “This is my family and friends' favorite song out of all the music I’ve made over the past couple of years. It's a reminder to the man I love to take care of himself but also that in difficult times I’ll always be there in his corner. I dedicate the record to my uncle David Cherry who passed during the making of this song. He was a musician and I felt him guiding me musically during the session, to be braver and bolder with my songwriting.”

The Scarlet Opera- "Catch Me If You Can"



The Scarlet Opera delivers an empowering symphony of guitar and keys with "Catch Me If You Can." It's your dose of rock-and-roll combined with a mixture of badass lyricism, an intoxicating chorus, and a whole lot of infectious melodies. The Scarlet Opera's message is that they have their stuff figured out, and they're not letting anyone stop them. "We don't really believe in revenge, but we do believe in epic destiny. We're fortunate that those who have and continue to doubt us, hold little space in our hearts-- this record will act as a constant reminder that we're in control. Catch us if you can!"

Justice, Tame Impala- "Neverender"



A Tame Impala track is essential for warm weather. Teaming up with the all-encompassing French touch DJ, Justice, the duo delivers a solid track in "Neverender." Upbeat, well-paced, and catchy, this song will get you through the weekend seamlessly. If you want to check out our playlists, listen on our Spotify below!

Listen To The Playlist On Spotify!





