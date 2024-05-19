On Wednesday, May 15, thousands flocked to Barclay's Center in the heart of Brooklyn, New York. It wasn't for the Brooklyn Nets or even the Islanders...but perhaps an even more special event: to be among the first people to hear Billie Eilish's new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

As I took my seat, I could feel the crowd growing more agitated with anticipation. Questions swirled around me: Where was she? What's the album going to sound like? I wonder if there will be songs about Jesse Rutherford...And then the lights go dark.

When Billie Eilish enters a room, she commands it. The crowd leapt to their feet in hysteria as she stood on the floor of the arena. Billie (alongside her brother and co-producer, Finneas, who acted as a cameraman for the night) kept the message of the night simple: it was a night to immerse yourself in her album front to back for the first time ever.

And for 45 minutes, we danced with Billie, we cried, and we heard one of the best albums of the year. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is a production masterclass by two young juggernauts in the industry. You can hear the maturity in lyricism, in vocal strength and range, and sheer production quality.

From start to finish, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT does everything the title promises. Whether it's a sexy, synthy song like "THE DINER" or a powerful balled like "THE GREATEST", Eilish delivers her best work yet (and even teases that there's more to come.) The album is like a good book, you never want it to end even though you can't stop reading.

To fully do this album justice, it's only right that we delve into each and every song a little deeper. Here's my review of Billie's third album:

SKINNY









Addressing the public's scathing view, Eilish is no stranger to strangers making comments about her body. Skinny is soft, easing you into the album with grace. The song unfolds into a chorus of violins, which actually play the tune of "THE GREATEST." Production genius, yet again.

LUNCH







The viral song you all have heard by now is just as electric in its entirety. Eilish's sexuality has been a longterm topic of conversation, and she definitely gives us something to talk about with "LUNCH." With lyrics like "I could eat that girl for lunch" and "Tastes like she might be the one", matched with an upbeat bass heavy rhythm, the lead single for the album will certainly be a summer favorite.

CHIHIRO





"CHIHIRO" is classic Eilish. With a building 70's-esque synth that crescendos at the very end, this song will transport you into a different realm. It's larger than life, and my hat's off to Finneas for being the one producer in the music industry who doesn't let me down.

BIRDS OF A FEATHER







After hearing "BIRDS OF A FEATHER", I was impressed with how sonically different it was for Billie's usual. She threw away the whispering and belts out the chorus of "I'll love you til the day that I die." It makes you want to run through a field of lilacs on a sunny spring day. It embodies happiness, love, and youthful joy.



WILDFLOWER





Again, another stylistic shift that pays off in Eilish's favor. "WILDFLOWER" could be about Jesse Rutherford's ex, Devon Lee Carlson, who happened to be friends with Billie before Rutherford and Eilish started dating. Carlson is the owner of Wildflower Cases, so the title may be a direct reference to Billie's old friend.

"WILDFLOWER" itself is a hauntingly beautiful apology filled with guilt and depth. It's the breakup track we were all waiting for once the news broke.

THE GREATEST









One of Billie's best songs in her discography. Her prolific career spans genres and styles, but "THE GREATEST" is a timeless power ballad. In the song, Billie sings about giving her all for someone who only wanted her when it was convenient for them. With intensely emotional bridges, breathtaking vocal runs, and that amazing violin backtrack...Eilish created a damn good song with "THE GREATEST."

L'AMOUR DE MA VIE





Fun, playful, different, "L'AMOUR DE MA VIE" is like listening to Tame Impala and Charli XCX on steroids. Very different from your average Billie Eilish song, this song can be remixed any which way and be an instant club hit.

THE DINER





Now this is the Billie we all came for. Confident, sexy, and her classic style. It's one of the most perfectly produced songs on the album. "THE DINER" gives off an eerie vibe that is intoxicating.

BITTERSUITE







"BITTERSUITE" was a slow burn for me. Light and playful at first, the song turns whimsical and enchanting all at once. It's something I couldn't get out of my head. And it's the perfect lead-in for "BLUE."

BLUE





What a way to end an album. Not only is the song lyrically fascinating and has the same mid-song stylistic shift as Lana Del Rey's "A&W." But what's most exciting is that Billie utters "But when can I hear the next one?" Implying a second album is not far behind.





An early contender for Album of the Year, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is somehow Billie Eilish's best work to date. She's not stagnant, she's not fading into the background...in fact, she's solidified herself as one of the most talented singer-songwriter-producers in the industry right now. HMHAS is a work of art, a compilation of Billie's heart and soul in only ten songs.

Popdust's Rating: ⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡