A while ago, I wrote about how Harley Davidson was taking the plunge into the luxury fashion world. That may have sounded a bit unorthodox or a shot in the dark but actually wasn't a far cry from their reality. You see, those beloved trucker hats and Harley tees were taken into the magical hands of Louise Goldin and transformed into the epitome of high fashion.

Now, H-D Collections is teaming up with rockstar Post Malone for a new collection that is true to both Posty and Harley's roots. The entire collection is simple - with a black, white, and silver colorway that feels like the perfect mix of the two's personalities. For Harley Davidson, you want to pay homage to the metals that are reminiscent of their motorcycles. For Post Malone, whose color scheme normally revolves around blacks and whites, it just makes sense.









With a bit of a Western flare thrown in, this collab is all fun. Themes of "horse power" are prevalent with emblazoned leather gloves, and a badass horse-studded denim vest and pants set. Then there are the fun sweatshirts and tees sporting "Chrome Malone", or just the Harley Logo with a silvery flamed flare.

Post Malone x Harley Davison is H-D Collections' way of establishing themselves as true forces in the luxury fashion world. They're no longer on a trial run, and they've got Post Malone to prove it. It's an exciting start to innovating the fashion world - one leather glove at a time.









With items as low as $25, this collection is both affordable and fashion-forward. It's a way to elevate any outfit just through a simple t-shirt.

A separate t-shirt exclusive to Post Malone's website is being sold alongside his new album, AUSTIN - out the same day as the collection! No matter how you look at it, this collaboration is a win for both Post Malone and Harley-Davidson. It stays true to their classic styles, melding rocker-moto style into one cohesive line.