After a week full of 60+ degree weather in New York, I'm officially read to slam the laptop shut and enter the weekend. I'm bathing suit shopping online, I'm spending time basking in the short-lived early spring weather, and I'm absolutely gearing up to make another playlist to get through the weekend.

Since this weekend is St. Patrick's Day, I'm sure many of you are traveling to hotspots like Boston and New York for parades and soul-crushing crowds. The only way to get through this weekend of horrors? Lots of music, and even more green beer. Doctor's orders.

But, you can't keep replaying your same old playlist with songs your friends have heard come over your speakers time and time again. People will stop letting you get aux if you can't deliver a dance-worthy playlist that's both refreshing and timeless. That's where I come in, dear reader.

I love to deliver a playlist filled with new music releases today, March 15, 2024. So get your Spotify accounts ready, because it's time to see what's in store for this week! Let's get listening.





ZAYN- "What I Am"





He's baaaacckkk. Former member of One Direction, Zayn Malik, left the band (and should be paying my therapy bills for this) in 2015 and completely switched direction (pun intended). Now an R&B soul god, ZAYN has found his stride with "What I Am." “I think just being where I was at that time, staying away from things and living with my own thoughts inspired me to want to write something from that place. I’ve got to put this out as a whole body of work, it’s something for myself, not even just for the world,” says Zayn. I worried at first that ZAYN wouldn't be able to create a stylistically different track without sounding repetitive. "What I Am" highlights his vocals without going overboard, conveys yearning, longing, and melancholy all in one. It's an easy listen. Zayn Malik, you'll always be famous.

Cardi B- "Enough (Miami)"



If you've been missing Old Cardi, she's here. With "Enough (Miami)", Cardi goes back to her roots: classic rap, biting lyrics, a hook that gets you out of your seat. It's reminiscent of classics like "Bodak Yellow", where Cardi tells it as it is: you can't beat her, you can't even be her.

Kacey Musgraves- "The Architect"



With one of the most satisfyingly crisp voices in country music, Kacey Musgraves delivers "The Architect" on a silver platter. It's introspective, beckoning the listener to really look inside themselves and wonder who's the architect of their lives. A song about not fully understanding someone, something, or everything, "The Architect" is one-of-a-kind. Ahead of her new album, Deeper Well, which she promises to be a "cleanse" of sorts for listeners, "The Architect" is a great intro.

Zack Bia, Teezo Touchdown- "DAMN"







Any weekend should be met with house music, which is why Zack Bia and Teezo Touchdown's "DAMN" is a perfect fit. Something light and easy, "DAMN" is the perfect track to lead off a night out, or to help you get hyped up while getting ready. Zack Bia is known for his commitment to the nightlife scene, so it's no surprise that this track embodies a night out with your friends.

Sydney Sherrill- "Boy In The Blue Cadillac"





Alongside her debut album, 17 Young and Stunning, Sydney Sherrill releases vocal powerhouse single, "Boy In The Blue Cadillac." Few singer-songwriters can belt out a commanding chorus riddled with guitar trills and have such an impact as Sydney Sherrill does. Singing from the perspective of her 17-year-old self, 17 Young and Stunning, takes us through the throes of adolescence. From finding your first love to figuring out who you really are in the world, Sherrill knows how confusing growing up can be. "Boy In The Blue Cadillac" sends you back in time in the best way.

Cloonee- "Sippin' Yak (We Like)"