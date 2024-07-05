As you read this, imagine me to be sitting somewhere on a beach in New Jersey (hold your horrified gasps) surrounded by friends and a Bose Soundlink Max speaker blaring my favorite tracks. I'm always on aux, dear reader, as I'm sure you can imagine. My Spotify playlists are highly sought after by a specific group of people (my friends).

And yes, it's also worth mentioning that it's a holiday weekend. For those of us in the good ole United States of America, it's the Fourth of July during a very terrifying election year. So, in order not to think about the current state of our country, we must listen to music. And lots of it. Doctor's orders.

So that's where the good new comes in: each week, there's a whole set of new songs released. Especially during the summer, because artists know you're looking to stream. And patiently, as I wait for Harry Styles to drop new music (it's been two years, H), I have this weekly segment where I round up the best new music released.

I comb through press releases, Spotify curated playlists, and the charts to find the next big songs that will get you and your friends dancing.

If new music sounds like something you need right now, let's get listening!

Lana Del Rey x Quavo - "Tough" Welcome back, rapper Lana Del Rey. After being spotted hanging out with Quavo in Atlanta and performing the song at her sold-out Fenway Park show, the friend duo are here with "Tough." It's highly anticipated for a reason- combining Lana's earthy, crooning voice with Quavo's ability to craft a hit rap song. With two seasoned veterans, it's hard to go wrong...and Lana Del Rey is the ultimate risk-taker when it comes to music. Expect a sonic shift, but the same voices you know and love. It's both country and rap bundled into one song that makes perfect sense.

Good Neighbors - "Daisies" Good Neighbors deserves all of the hype they've been receiving so far. "Daisies" is the perfect dose of summertime in one song...and how perfect, as it's about falling back in love with yourself. It feels just like that- with the synths, the vocals, the instrumental breaks envelop your senses, sending you into sunshine and a field somewhere. After the mega-hit "Home" and follow up single, "Keep It Up," "Daisies" proves Good Neighbors is on the right track. This new era of indie pop is just what we needed right now.

Eminem, BabyTron, Big Sean- "Tobey"

Shady's officially back- with new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe De Grace) on the horizon, he releases "Tobey" alongside Big Sean and BabyTron. It's high energy, and even though industry giants like Eminem have been around for over a decade, "Tobey" feels fresh. And, of course, Eminem waits to come in at the very end and close out the song with fire verse after fire verse. It's a fun sneak peek into what comes next in the final era of Slim Shady.

Louis The Child, Laszewo, Pluko- "Slow"

Louis The Child is a name synonymous with summer hits. Just in time for your days spent lounging on the beach and hanging with your friends, this song begs for a relationship to slow down. It's about taking things slow, and showcases the collaborators sounds perfectly. "It flowed like water," Louis The Child say. "It's a song about wanting to dive straight into a relationship, about feeling all the right emotions and not wanting to hold back or take things slow."

Felix Jaehn, Sophie Ellis-Bextor- "Ready For Your Love" Two icons: Felix Jaehn and Sophie Ellis-Bextor (yes, of "Murder On The Dancefloor") are here with "Ready For Your Love." It's entrancing- an ethereal beat mixed with Ellis-Bextor's lilting voice that floats over the house track. It makes you want to dance, it's perfect for the electronic house renaissance we're having this summer. I can hear this playing in New York City clubs for the foreseeable future...and it'll be well-deserved. "Ready For Your Love" is an instant hint.

KATSEYE- "Debut"



Ahead of their debut EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), KATSEYE is here with "Debut"- a symphony of powerful vocals from this brand new girl group. KATSEYE has already proven they've got what it takes to be the next big thing in the industry, and "Debut" solidifies they are taking stardom in stride.

Their vocal diversity makes "Debut" an exciting listen- starting strong and building throughout its entirety. Definitely not the last time we're going to hear from this group, but a promising beginning nonetheless.

