From the moment Megan Thee Stallion crowned summer 2019 “Hot Girl Summer,” each subsequent summer has fought to earn its own moniker. And just before the solstice, Charli XCX came to claim the crown with her album BRAT. The very instant the neon green album cover made its way to our Spotify feeds, it was clear it would be an instant classic.

And now, after sitting with the album for a few weeks — and blasting it through my headphones like armor against the heatwave — it's undeniable that these timeless tracks will define summer 2024. So everyone, like your pilot after a flight, I’d like to be the first to welcome you to BRAT summer.



Let’s be clear: BRAT summer is an extension of the summer of gay pop . Look at the charts, and you’ll discover that many of this summer’s favorite earworms are made by and for the gays. Happy Pride from the queer community! Songs like “Good Luck Babe!” by our favorite performer Chappell Roan [ who we interviewed here! ] and “LUNCH” by alt-pop queen Billie Eilish are proudly queer anthems that aren’t going anywhere all summer and beyond. And while Charli isn’t queer herself, she’s a cornerstone of the queer music community. Her impact on the gay music scene cannot be ignored — she did the soundtrack to the lesbian cult film Bottoms, for goodness sake. And that’s to say nothing of her years making gay pop bangers before Jojo Siwa crowned this the summer of the genre.

Think of it like the parents who get citizenship in a country because their children were born there. For many queer folks, Charli is mother, and her music is directly influenced by and produced for LGBTQIA+ audiences. She follows a tradition of other hyperpop divas who have become icons in the queer community. Madonna. Kylie Minogue. Lady Gaga. Charli XCX.

Though for too long she was relegated to “gay famous” — aka only a household name to queer people and mostly unknown to mainstream pop charts — everyone has finally caught on. So if you’re new to Charli standom, welcome to a party so fun you’ll never want to leave.

BRAT is Charli’s seminal work — no wonder this is the record drawing the most public intrigue and influence of her career. She teased the album for months. With interviews, campaigns, DJ shows, and even announcing a joint tour with Troye Sivan, Charli was telling us to get ready for BRAT summer for months. For a while, some even wondered if it would live up to the hype. Luckily, it has exceeded it.





In her cover story interview for THE FACE magazine, she described BRAT as “irresistible club pop made by a dyed-in-the-wool party girl.” And she delivered on her promise. BRAT is infectious and instantly timeless. It’s party fodder that’s surprisingly poignant. It’s not just an album, it’s a lifestyle. And everybody’s going to be living it all summer long.

Already, BRAT has brought back partying. Even The New York Times has caught on — they recently published an article on partying in the new age. It included items like social media etiquette and not taking off your shoes in someone’s apartment. Overall, it feels like a treatise on BRATty behavior.

Consider this our take. From how to dress to how to act, here’s the Popdust guide to having a BRAT summer.

Bring back indie sleaze

Every year since the pandemic, fashion blogs have been predicting the return of indie sleaze. This Tumblr-era aesthetic reigned during the height of the early 2010s party girl era. It was characterized by cigarettes, ripped tights, and smudged eyeliner. It was embodied by Tumblr icons like Alexa Chung and the rest of the “rockstar girlfriend” set. And, in recent years, many of its markers have returned. Arctic Monkeys put out a new album. Everyone is preoccupied with It-Girls again. But Indie Sleaze as an aesthetic has failed to regain its grip on the youth culture.

However, BRAT might be singlehandedly bringing back that vibe. It makes me want to put on a crop top and buy a choker. It makes me yearn for American Apparel days and wearing Doc Martens to the club. The #CleanLook aesthetic is out. Dressing for the most feral night of your life? In. Call it inner child healing and go full tilt into Tumblrcore.

Add one more accessory to your outfit before leaving the house

Allegedly, Coco Chanel once said: “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and remove one accessory.” Clearly she was not a BRAT. Instead, add an accessory to your look each time you leave the house. Being a BRAT is about being over the top. It’s about buying the rhinestone and bedazzled tourist caps when you’re on vacation. It’s about giant sunglasses at night. It’s not just about accessorizing, it’s about over-accessorizing.

My rule of thumb is to pick a go-to accessory and exaggerate it as much as possible. For example, if you love a funky earring, commit to the biggest, most outrageous earrings you can find. Personally, I adore rings, so this summer, I’m literally stacking every ring I own every day. If my hands weigh as much as my head, I’m doing it right.

Don’t sleep in your makeup — but make it look like you did

The cardinal sin in beauty is sleeping in your makeup. You run the risk of clogging your pores, activating or worsening acne, causing premature aging, drying out your skin barrier, and irritating your dermis. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. You’re also missing out on all the potential benefits of your nighttime skincare routine when your skin needs the TLC the most.

Being a BRAT might be about being booked and busy, but it’s also about keeping yourself at your best to do it all over again tomorrow. So, no, don’t use BRAT summer as an excuse to sleep in your makeup, but use it as inspiration to look like you slept in your eyeliner.

I’m talking thick brows, smudged eyeliner, smoky shadow, and finger blush. Apply with no caution whatsoever, and you have the look.

Say yes — to everything.

Consider that one Jim Carrey movie Yes Man. When he’s bound to say yes to everything, hilarity ensues. In real life, the same is true. Doing it for the plot, as the kids say, can open doors you never expected. In the winter, I’m protective of my boundaries and selective about what I do. In the summer, I’ll take any opportunity to be outside.

An extension of this rule is keeping the conversation open. Don’t just ask people what they’re doing, ask them if you can tag along. You’ll be surprised how often they tell you that the more, the merrier.

Don’t flake

Saying yes to plans is a commitment. But it’s not very BRATty to cancel at the last minute. Once you affirm plans, respond to a Partiful invite, or slide up on someone’s story about a house party, you’re bound to it. Even if you only go for a moment, show your face, and leave, it’s better than flaking completely.

Dance!

In the song “girl, so confusing” (not the version with Lorde, but we’ll get there), Charli says: “Think you should come to my party and put your hands up!” The queen has spoken — y’all better put your hands up.

It might seem like a given since we’re talking about parties, but people don’t want to clock in and dance anymore. It’s time to break the cycle. This summer, let’s make a pact to actually dance at parties. No more standing on the walls, trying to look cool and nonchalant. Being a BRAT is about being chalant.

Think Troye Sivan in his icon run of music videos last year. I want to channel “Get Me Started” energy to every song on BRAT. You don’t have to have full choreo, but let the music move you, for goodness sake! That’s what it’s for.

Especially if they’re playing throwback 2000s and 2010s recession-pop

This one is for the DJs: If you’re playing BRAT at the club (you should be), it’s best paired with recession pop. Play Charli mixed with the greats and their own pop bangers. BRAT is influenced by the music of the past decade. And considering Cahrli has been making music that whole time, BRAT is an homage to this era. The best way to pay it respect is by

Pregame with sad girl music

A BRAT is complicated. They contain multitudes. They’re complex and layered. Behind the party girl exterior is a deep yearning that can only be soothed by sad girl music. If you’re watching Lana Del Rey’s Coachella 2024 performance on YouTube before going out, congratulations, you’re a BRAT.

I personally find that starting the pregame with Phoebe Bridgers, moving on to Billie Eilish, and ending with Charli sets the perfect mood. You have to work your way up to Charli. You have to emotionally earn it.

Wired headphones forever

The above is true when you’re alone, too. Listening to music in your headphones, it better be either La Del Rey or Charli this summer. But the headphones themselves matter. Until they make neon green skins for your bulky wireless Airpods, wired earphones are the official choice for a BRAT summer. Whether you choose the classic Apple earphones or trendy ones like the Koss vintage-inspired earphones, as long as they have a wire, you’re good.

Ponder the meaning of life

“I think about it all the time, that I might run out of time,” ponders Charli on BRAT. “My career feels so small in the existential scheme of it all,” she ends the song, “i think about it all the time,” before leading into a song of the summer, “365.” Clearly, her career means something — both to her and the culture. And it’s a sign to us all. It’s normal to ponder the meaning of life, to spiral at the club, to have an existential crisis in the car on the way home. As long as you show up and dance.

Take digitals. Post the good, bad, and the ugly

Every other year comes a photo trend. During Tumblr, it was the Polaroid camera. For the past few years, it’s been the disposable. Now, it’s the digital cameras. While we don’t have to bring back Facebook albums compiling every photo from every night, I shudder to recall that dark time, digital cameras offer both whimsy and functionality. Just don’t dilly-dally before sharing with your friends.

It’s also about being real online and offline. There’s no room for shame or regret when you’re a BRAT. So post every pic, even if your eye is half closed — in fact, that makes you seem cooler. Like, wow, you’re too busy living your super cool and awesome life to stress about your photos. And I’ll be in the likes of all your photo dumps and stories because BRATs support BRATs.

No beef. Work it out on the remix







Undoubtedly, the most viral storyline from the BRAT rollout came a few weeks later with a remix. Many had already speculated that the song was about Cahrli and Lorde’s purported beef. After years in the industry, the two kept being compared to each other and Charli has spoken out about these comparisons before. While they weren’t fighting it out on Instagram Live, the fans hyped up this so-called rivalry. It finally seemed like Charli was addressing it in “girl, so confusing,” a song straight out of the Barbie soundtrack (which she also worked on ).

So, imagine all of our surprises when Lorde and Charli worked it out on the remix. Released days after the initial album, “The girl, so confusing version with Lorde” was a surprisingly vulnerable and completely powerful move to end this alt-girl beef. Lorde hopped on the track to talk about her insecurities and the defense mechanisms we make to protect ourselves and hurt other people. I almost cried to that heavy pop beat. And Charli wouldn’t have it any other way.

In a world filled with nonsensical (though entertaining) feuds like Kendrick and Drake, this summer is about working it out on the remix. It’s about supporting other BRATs. And inviting that girl you think hates you to your party. Truly iconic.