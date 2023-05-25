Does anyone remember Disney Channel’s Disneymania albums?

During the golden era of Disney Channel Original content, the channel would release a compilation of their hottest stars singing their hottest songs. The Disneymania series ran for 8 years, between 2002 to 2010, and put out seven albums.

This was the heyday of Miley Cyrus, The Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and many more. With covers and originals alike, these compilation albums go down in history for their pure bizarreness — and also for putting out some certified bangers.

That same feeling — a mix of wonder, whimsy, and pure joy — is what I’m expecting from the Barbie movie soundtrack, which announced its features today.

If you thought the live-action Barbie movie couldn’t get any more iconic after revealing its cast of Barbies and Kens, its musician line-up rivals that of some festivals this summer.

Compiled by legendary producer Mark Ronson, there are some expected guests and a few surprises. The lineup includes Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, Lizzo, PinkPantheress, Tame Impala, Haim, Nicki Minaj (of course the queen of the Barbz would be on the Barbie soundtrack), Khalid, and more.

The biggest surprise? Ryan Gosling. That’s right. Our starring Ken Doll apparently has his own song on the soundtrack. And you better believe that’s the song I’m tuning into FIRST.

The movie of the summer is almost upon us folks. And it’s bringing with it, the songs of the summer.

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and written/directed by Greta Gerwig, will go down in camp history — right alongside films like the live-action Scooby-Doo series and the Disneymania albums.

The newest trailer promises fun, laughs, and a dose of existentialism. Every peek we get of Barbie makes us more and more eager for July 21st to hurry up and get here.

Watch the brand new Barbietrailer here: