Welcome to the weekend! Every week, Friday breathes new life into me for a few reasons. First, it means I won't have to think about work for a few days (and I know you all feel the same). And then there's the promise of a whole host of new music flooding our Spotify apps.

Yes, New Music Friday is celebrated by listeners everywhere. It means we get fresh hits for our playlists, songs to show our friends before anyone else does. For me, it indicates a new Weekend Playlist article that ensures everyone gets a taste of the best songs released today.

It's been a treacherously rainy week in New York...and why did we just endure a brief earthquake? The vibes are most definitely off following spring break.

In terms of trending spring break tracks, Spotify has noticed a few trends. They're seeing tech house, country and electro corrido songs like “ RIZZ ” by AYYBO , “ Austin ” by Dasha and “ Alucin ” by Eugenio Esquivel , Group Marca Registrada , Sebastian Esquivel take off with Gen Z listeners.

So while you're getting ready to sign out of work and get ready for your weekend plans, why not play some new tunes? If you're looking for new music released today, you've come to the right place. As always, let's get listening!

Badger - "These Words"



Sometimes, all you need is a really good remix of a hit early-2000's track. Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten" went viral again recently because of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's Anyone But You rom-com...but what about her other hit single "These Words"?? Well, @bager_music_maker on TikTok has been remixing some of our favorite tracks. Melding artists like Robyn and Ethel Cain, Badger is quickly becoming one of the app's favorite DJ's. He's remixed "These Words" in a way that morphs the song into a club hit.

Lizzy McAlpine- "Drunk, Running"



Lizzy McAlpine has the same devastating impact on a song as Phoebe Bridgers. She can make you cry, smile, and laugh all in one track. "Drunk, Running" is another installment in McAlpine's fast-growing, impressive discography. Delicate in the beginning, the song grows into a cinematic flow of rhythm. The song is soft, evoking nostalgia and yearning. It's a melancholic ballad, where McAlpine can transport us into another world...one where we're drunk, running.

Good Neighbors- "Keep It Up"



One of the most exciting emerging bands in the music industry right now is Good Neighbors. Their hit debut, "Home", went viral on TikTok and the charts for good reason. They encapsulate indie pop, reminiscent of Tumblr-era favorites like Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros. Now, they're following up the hype with yet another banger, "Keep It Up". If you want a song that feels like a bonfire during the summer with your friends, may I introduce you to this one. Good Neighbors has a bright future ahead with earwormy hooks, harmonies, and an acoustic feel.

Diplo, Riva Starr, Kareen Lomax- "Heaven Or Not"

I didn't love all of the new electronic dance tracks this week, so my hopes were low going into this Diplo track. However, I was pleasantly surprised to hear such an upbeat, catchy song from none other than resident favorite: Diplo. Combining pop vocals with Diplo's proven ability to make an instant hit makes for a successful record.

Anti Up- "The Weekend"

"The Weekend" is a tale of two powerhouses in the dance community: Chris Lake and Chris Lorenzo have teamed up to form the supergroup: Anti Up. You know Chris Lake to be one of the biggest names in electronic music right now. With hits like "In The Yuma" and "Beggin'", Lake knows a thing or two about creating an unforgettable song. When paired with Chris Lorenzo, you get the perfect example of two artists who know how to complement one another. "The Weekend" is a party starter.

Glass Animals- "Creatures in Heaven"

Glass Animals create one of the hottest chart-topping songs quite literally ever with "Heat Waves." A consistent favorite that never gets old, the pressure to follow up such success is nerve wracking. For fans of the band, you want them to always succeed. For critiques, their next release is a chance to watch them squirm.

But "Creatures in Heaven" is true to the Glass Animals indie pop sound that we know and love. It's introspective and honest, which proves something the band never really had to prove: they're hitmakers, and they aren't going anywhere.







