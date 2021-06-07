Jeff Bezos is going to space next month, and we will not be missing him. Goodbye and good riddance. We love when someone knows when they've overstayed their welcome.



Due to the tyranny of global capitalism — just Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, and Bill Gates have more combined wealth than half of the country put together — the Earth is literally Jeff Bezos's playground. But like any other selfish, spoiled toddler in the sandpit, one is not enough. Tired of his toys (the billions of dollars of wealth he has hoarded as founder of Amazon), he's moving on to the next big thing: space.

After announcing his successor in February 2021 and stepping down as CEO , many wondered what Bezos's next move would be. Would he make like his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott and make it his mission to donate as much money as possible , wondered those less cynical than us? Would he move on to other pursuits, seeking more wealth to hoard? Or would he spend his retirement on a golf course in like, Mar a Lago or wherever else rich terrible people go?

The answer: Jeff Bezos is headed into the great unknown on July 20th. Although he will not be traveling while Mercury is still in retrograde, Bezos's trip still seems pretty scary. The flight is the first human spaceflight conducted by his rocket company, Blue Origin, and he will be making the trip with his brother.

In an Instagram post, Bezos shared his plans, saying: "Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space."

The caption continued: "On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend. #GradatimFerociter."



One other seat is up for grabs via an auction where the bids are climbing, currently at $2.8 million. Elon Musk's SpaceX and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic are also working on vanity space projects, so it seems the space race just got more intense.

Meanwhile, wealth inequality has only increased during the pandemic, devastating the lowest earners in the country but actually increasing the wealth of many billionaires — further broadening the horrific wealth gap in America. And while Bezos and other billionaires make a show of how much money they give to charity, for most, their donations are only a fraction of their net worth.

And so while so many people are suffering and would be immeasurably impacted by donations of even fractions of Bezos's wealth, Bezos is turning his back on them and setting his eyes on space.

"To see the Earth from space, it changes you," said Bezos in the Instagram announcement. "It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It's one Earth. I want to go on this flight because it's the thing I've wanted to do all my life. It's an adventure. It's a big deal for me."

It's laughable to hear Bezos talking about "humanity," but if anyone needs a perspective shift, it's him. But since we've long given up the hope that one day Bezos will wake up and finally decide to end world hunger or any of the other things he could do with his money, we say bon voyage. Good Riddance — and stay out!