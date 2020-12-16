Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Just Publicly Humiliated Jeff Bezos
Mackenzie Scott's charitable giving has exposed how stingy and selfish Jeff Bezos has been in a time of tremendous need.
Back in June, a representative for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reached out to nonprofit Feeding America to determine whether they could effectively channel his philanthropy.
A network of hundreds of food banks, the organization was providing crucial aid to the tens of millions of Americans who were then out of work. And they apparently impressed Bezos enough that he cut them a check for $100 million.
The fact that this sum constituted around 0.07% of Bezos' wealth at the time — the equivalent of an average American family giving about $65 to charity — didn't seem to figure in most of the headlines praising the donation. He was widely lauded for his generosity.
But by the time Thanksgiving rolled around, millions of Americans had experienced food insecurity for the first time in their lives, and Jeff Bezos had added around $70 billion to his 2019 wealth. So it's kind of like he did a tiny fraction of what was needed while profiting immensely off the crisis that was causing these problems in the first place… Hmm.
But just in case the issue wasn't already obvious, Bezos' ex-wife, novelist Mackenzie Scott, just stepped up to show him what philanthropy is supposed to look like. On Tuesday night Scott announced that she had donated more than $4.1 billion to nearly 400 charities in recent months, focusing on areas and issues closely connected to the COVID pandemic.
MacKenzie Scott says gave more than $4 billion to charity amid pandemic www.youtube.com
Compared to her remaining wealth of around $55 billion, it's a relatively paltry sum. But compared to the charity Jeff Bezos has provided to those dealing with the worst financial impact of the pandemic, it seems shockingly adequate.
In a blog post entitled "384 Ways to Help" Scott discussed her data-driven philanthropy, and wrote, "This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling ... Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires." None more so than her ex-husband.
This is hardly the first time Scott has publicly humiliated her ex. She set a precedent for doing just that when they got divorced and she absorbed nearly $40 billion in Amazon shares in the largest divorce settlement in history.
She continued that tradition back in July when she signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give at least half of her wealth to charity in her lifetime. Initiated by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates, the Giving Pledge is a campaign to encourage the super-wealthy to put some portion of their vast hoards to good use. Jeff Bezos has yet to sign on…
That same month, she announced that she had already given away around $1.7 billion to 116 charities. But Scott's latest announcement truly highlights what a stingy, greedy man Jeff Bezos has been.
While Americans have been facing an unprecedented rent crisis — with tens of millions living under the threat of eviction, and at least $70 billion in unpaid household rent — Jeff Bezos was making that amount of money for himself alone. And unlike Scott, he has held onto the vast majority.
That's not to say that he's kept every dollar he's made. Back in February, Bezos pledged $10 billion to a fund to fight climate change, with around $800 million in grants given out so far.
But the incredibly wasteful business model of direct-to-consumer hyper-convenience that has allowed him to amass so much money is incompatible with a serious approach to climate change. And Bezos' pledge came around a month after it was revealed that Amazon had threatened to fire employees who were pushing for more environmentally sustainable business practices.
Prior to that scandal, Jeff Bezos was recognized as one of the least charitable of the world's real-life dragons — sitting smugly on his hoard of gold and saying things like, "The only way that I can see to deploy this much financial resource is by converting my Amazon winnings into space travel."
But just in case there was any doubt what kind of man Jeff Bezos really is, Mackenzie Scott has now exposed him more effectively than Saudi phone hackers (or his girlfriend's brother) ever could. In one dramatic move, she gave away more than six times as much as he has in 2020, despite having less than one third his wealth.
Scott has given away nearly $6 billion so far in 2020. That's around 10% of her wealth, meaning that Jeff Bezos would need to give away more than $17 billion in the next two weeks just to match her generosity.
In reality, of course, neither of them are doing enough. They should both give away enough money to no longer be billionaires, because the concept of a billionaire is a disgusting insult in any world where homelessness and hunger are still rampant.
Amazon Workers striking in May
But what's even worse is that Jeff Bezos has amassed unheard-of riches by perfecting the very system of consumer capitalism that is ravaging the planet. What's even worse is that Amazon thrives while local businesses collapse around the country and wealth becomes consolidated in the hands of a few corporations. What's worse is the systematic way they squash efforts to unionize among their exploited workers.
What's even worse is a system of pro-billionaire propaganda, funded by corporate tax cuts, propagating the idea that the government's only role is to protect the interests of the wealthy. What's even worse than Jeff Bezos's failure to donate his wealth is a prevailing political discourse that treats the simultaneous growth of billionaires and homelessness as "meritocracy."
But, since Jeff Bezos is apparently incapable of feeling the shame that these practices should evoke in him, public humiliation is a nice consolation prize. So if Mackenzie Scott wants to continue absolving herself of wealth in gestures that undermine Amazon's pathetic PR bandaids, more power to her.
- Jeff Bezos Pledges to Donate $10 Billion to Fight Climate Crisis ... ›
- RIP Jeff Bezos: 5 Deaths Crazier Than "Drowned in Amazon ... ›
11 Most Memorable "Chappelle's Show" Sketches
It's time to revisit some classics.
HBO Max is removing Dave Chappelle's groundbreaking sketch comedy series, Chapelle's Show, from its streaming platform at the end of the year. Back in November, a clip from one of Chappelle's standup made its rounds on the internet.
In this clip, Chappelle implored fans to boycott streaming the show. ViacomCBS owns the rights so Chappelle doesn't receive any money when it's licensed. Netflix honored Dave's requests and removed it before the month ended.
Chapelle's Show debuted on Comedy Central on January 22, 2003. It would go on to become a critically acclaimed success and pop culture phenomenon, and it etched Chappelle's name in stone in the pantheon of comedy legends, along with the likes of Richard Pryor, George Carlin, and Eddie Murphy. Chappelle would use his platform to highlight racial disparities between Black people and other races with edgy and absurd humor. Here is a list of some of the most memorable Chappelle's Show sketches.
Clayton Bigsby<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="363566ca1d0f3cbc7545eeaf46c49598"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BLNDqxrUUwQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This sketch featured on the debut episode of <em>Chappelle's Show </em>and set the tone for the outlandish and controversial jokes that made the show infamous. Clayton Bigsby, played by Chappelle, was a blind Black White Supremacist. The added hilarity comes in the form of Bigsby himself being unaware that he is the very thing he hates... a Black person. </p>
Tyrone Biggums<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc90263d205d7a91b5d84457520fad07"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4eHMgXlugIU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The character Tyrone Biggums would be recurring throughout <em>Chappelle's Show</em>'s tenure. Biggums was a drug addict with a heart of gold, but his addiction to crack cocaine makes him a danger to society and himself. His first appearance was the Drug Awareness Day sketch. </p><p><!-- Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-813"><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:468px;height:60px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="9626795938"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></div> <!-- End Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --></p>
The Mad Real World<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca428743821cfc9bf2dcd82a28eda3b4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4aGWkc_IDuk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Mad Real World was a hilarious take on MTV's reality series, <em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0103520/" target="_blank">The Real World</a>. </em>But instead of a group of eclectic well-meaning strangers living together, it was a jailhouse environment wherein one of the roommates is the constant recipient of psychological, physical, and emotional abuse from his other roommates. </p>
Fisticuff<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5d583ba662a5eeb96dbef4f63390efa2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LVzxZcB31Jg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1265067/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank">50 Cent</a> was the most popular rapper at the time of <em>Chappelle's Show </em>launch. Part of his allure was the story of the Queens MC surviving nine gunshot wounds. Chappelle would use this as inspiration to introduce the world to Fisticuff, a rapper who lost hearing in one of his ears because of a gunshot. The idea of a rapper being deaf in one ear is Chappelle taking the already unbelievable and taking it to another level.</p>
The Racial Draft<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4c11861909e7fba973831fd5e6f4114c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2z3wUD3AZg4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The differences between Black people and other races have always been a prominent theme in Chappelle's comedy. The Racial Draft played up the concept of a race being able to lay claim to a celebrity who exemplified them. The draft saw <a href="https://tigerwoods.com/" target="_blank">Tiger Woods</a> (Chappelle) drafted by the Black community and<a href="https://wutangclan.net/" target="_blank"> The Wu-Tang Clan</a> by the Asian community. Guest appearances included <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0080049/" target="_blank">Yasiin Bey</a> (at the time known as Mos Def), <a href="https://billburr.com/" target="_blank">Bill Burr</a>, and RZA and GZA from The Wu-Tang Clan.</p>
Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories: Rick James<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="80e722d277e827875a92570c22575608"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ry2XlLKctiI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The chain of events that were inspired by this episode is a testament to how iconic <em>Chappelle's Show </em>had become. This episode was a recount of Eddie Murphy's older brother and cast member <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2017/04/12/entertainment/charlie-murphy-dead/index.html" target="_blank">the late Charlie Murphy</a>'s friendship with the talented yet unstable singer <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/rick-james" target="_blank">Rick James</a>.</p><p>Not only did this episode give birth to some of the most memorable catchphrases in television history, but it brought Charlie out of the shadow of his megastar brother. It also served as a resurgence of sorts for James, as the sketch would make him the most relevant he had been in years. James would pass away in 2004.</p>
The Hater's Ball<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3062c73b3eb14b1939c6322ad638b594"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fKIwj1TQmFs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Hater's Ball is a gathering of the most hated and hate-filled pimps in the world. They hold a ceremony annually to honor and antagonize the best of the worst. This sketch featured<a href="https://www.npr.org/2011/04/27/135771115/ice-t-from-cop-killer-to-law-order" target="_blank"> rap legend-turned-actor Ice-T</a> and the late<a href="https://patriceoneal.com/" target="_blank"> Patrice O'Neal.</a></p>
The World Series of Dice<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f323f0a89088b8306da531c9a425f390"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kB5XXn0eKow?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Chappelle's propensity to showcase everyday Blackness as somewhat of an extreme sport is a blueprint that a lot of comedians try to emulate to this day. The World Series of Dice gathered the greatest dice players on the planet in an attempt to crown a king. Some would argue there are more memorable sketches, but this sketch was the introduction of Ashy Larry, played by<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0712603/" target="_blank"> Donnell Rawlings</a>. </p>
Making The Band<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2c97276fa7fe0b6de3c6c4bea1c998d8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7JjLd3MufCE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The "Making The Band" sketch was another rip on a popular MTV reality series with the same name. <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/sean-puffy-combs" target="_blank">Sean "Diddy" Combs h</a>andpicked a group of singers and rappers to become the next superstar act on his Bad Boy label.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0348963/?ref_=tt_sims_tt" target="_blank">Making The Band 2</a> </em>saw the groupmates engage in weekly scraps with one another, as well as being subjected to Diddy's wrath in the form of shutting down the recording studio or making the group walk from Manhattan to Brooklyn for a slice of cheesecake.Chappelle would play Combs and Da Band member Dylan, who labels himself as the top five greatest rappers of all time. </p>
The Wayne Brady Show<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3f5313d8b45f543e9ae4c33461608e58"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/X-zSJljpKNc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Dave's frustration with his newfound fame got him to the point of quitting his show.....for one whole episode. Taking his place would be the presumably squeaky clean <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0103750/" target="_blank">Wayne Brady</a>. Dave took a lighthearted jab at Brady's likability in a previous episode, but this sketch revealed Wayne's dark side, as he makes Dave an accomplice on a joy ride to hell.</p>
Honorable Mention:Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories: Prince<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="175f4fd06ea0a7111b2a136dab7d87f1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ff8LEx9Mw54?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Charlie Murphy's Rick James story was one of the highlights of <em>Chappelle's Show</em>'s second season. Dave would follow up with Charlie Murphy's Hollywood story about the time he played basketball against <a href="https://www.britannica.com/biography/Prince-singer-and-songwriter" target="_blank">Prince</a>.</p><p>One of the great things about Charlie's stories is when viewers can't know what's real and what's fake. Charlie recalls not only Prince being amazing at basketball but also making pancakes after Prince and his team walked away with the win.</p>
What Is the Point of a Dungeons and Dragons Movie?
Chris Pine is rumored to star in a movie that will somehow be based on the fantasy roleplaying game.
It was recently announced that Chris Pine is in negotiations with Paramount Pictures for the starring role in a Dungeons and Dragons movie scheduled for release in 2022.
Pine is the first star attached to the project, with writing-directing duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein slated to helm.
- 7 Worthy True Crime Shows Coming in 2019 - Popdust ›
- How Chris Pratt's Politics Affect Your Life - Popdust ›
Yes, Zooey Deschanel is Dating a Property Brother
Why do we still see Zooey Deschanel as a Manic Pixie Dream Girl?
It seems much of the internet just came to the collective realization that Zooey Deschanel — yes, quirky cool girl of 2010s fame —is dating one of the Property Brothers … and no one knows what to make of it.
Maybe I'm projecting, but I always imagined Zooey Deschanel with some smart-but-sad artist type. Or some misunderstood nihilist whose jaded view of the world kept him from reaching his full potential, but his charm buoyed him safely through life despite.
If these sound like characters from a romantic comedy or a weeknight sitcom, it's because it's almost impossible for me to separate Zooey Deschanel from the characters she plays. While some actresses are famous for their personas outside their roles, Deschanel is undoubtedly the kind of actress who lives in the public imagination almost synonymously with her most recognizable roles.
Burna Boy Reflects On His Success In "Way Too Big"
The Afro-fusion icon reflects on his international stardom in his latest single.
"It's been a landslide for a long time," Burna Boy coo's to the overly excited press in his latest video for "Way Too Big."
The Afro-fusion crooner has been on an unstoppable hot streak for the last few years, exploding to international fame that has since garnered 2 Grammy nominations, a coveted slot at Coachella, and universal acclaim. All of this has made him a star and the face of the budding afro-fusion movement around the world.
11 Famous People Inspired by Selena Quintanilla
The pioneering Tejano star died 25 years ago, but her lasting legacy has shaped many artists you know.
25 years ago, Mexican-American Tejano sensation Selena Quintanilla was murdered.
In her short 23 years, Selena took the Latin music scene by storm throughout the late '80s and early '90s, playing an unprecedented role in driving the genre towards the mainstream in the United States. Some of her greatest influences included Donna Summer, Gloria Estefan, Paula Abdul, and the Jackson family, though her father encouraged her to pay homage to her roots by singing in Spanish and implementing Mexican cumbia and mariachi into her music.
With hits like "Dreaming of You," "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," and "Como la Flor" — as well as an unmistakable, but often replicated, sense of style — Selena was a phenomenon with a lasting legacy.
Selena Gomez
- Who Is Selena Quintanilla's Husband, Chris Perez? - More About ... ›
- Selena Quintanilla - Murder, Movie & Songs - Biography ›
- Celebrities & Stars Inspired By Selena Quintanilla ›
- Selena Quintanilla-Inspired Latino Family Drama Coming to ABC ... ›
- 17 Artists Inspired By The Divine Glory Of Queen Selena Quintanilla ... ›