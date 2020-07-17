The Toxic Work Environment of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
A new report details the experience of former and current employees.
A new report from Buzzfeed News details the experiences of several former and one current employee of The Ellen Degeneres Show, suggesting that the show is a toxic work environment.
While Buzzfeed found corroborating documentation and accounts for many of these stories, their sources preferred to remain anonymous so as to avoid retaliation from the show's management and others in the entertainment industry.
Among the complaints were claims that managers were not open to employees complaints or issues, that people had to fight for necessary time off, and were often fired shortly after. One former employee's position was eliminated (corporate doublespeak for being fired) immediately after coming back from a month of medical leave following a suicide attempt.
The Tragic Story of Fahim Saleh—The Young Tech CEO Found Dismembered in His NYC Apartment
On Tuesday the co-founder of two ride-sharing companies was found brutally murdered in his luxury Lower East Side apartment.
Update 7/17/2020: Fahim Saleh's former personal assistant has been arrested in connection with Saleh's murder.
21-year-old Tyrese Devon Haspil had previously worked as chief of staff at Saleh's venture capital firm Adventure Capital, and served the function of Saleh's personal assistant. During that time Haspil allegedly stole tens of thousnads of dollars from Saleh, but when Saleh discovered the theft he chose to make an arrangement for Haspil to repay the stolen money in installments, rather than file a police report.
That act of mercy may sadly have led Haspil to a much more heinous crime. Perhaps the young man was struggling to make his payments, or otherwise soured on the arrangement and Saleh himself. Whatever the motivation, Haspil seemingly went with Saleh to the CEO's luxury apartment prepared to take violent action.
NYPD Announces Arrest In Killing, Dismemberment Of Fahim Saleh www.youtube.com
The 13 Worst Celebrity Tattoos
Feel better about your life choices after looking at this absolutely disastrous ink.
Celebrities are not known for their good decisions, but a few bad press cycles can usually heal with time.
On the other hand, tattoos are forever.
Tattoos are beautiful, personal methods of expression, and nobody has the right to judge whether a tattoo is "good or bad." Yet here we are. Here's a list of the most egregious, horrible, and disconcerting celebrity tattoos, so you can feel better about your life choices at the expense of someone else's.
Ariana Grande<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ2NDIxNC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NzIwOTI1MX0.QFzNNtgCT5b2akDLulXatn33Zgk3awZKyDLrbB3Wu6A/img.png?width=980" id="0b285" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="73347a8b4ba35da71df4fc75517bb991" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ariana grande hand tattoo" /><p>This <a href="https://www.popdust.com/ariana-grande-japanese-tattoo-2627542490.html" target="_self">tattoo</a> was a major mishap for several reasons. Not only did it appropriate the Japanese language—it also was misspelled, and the version Ariana got means "bbq grill," not "7 rings" as she intended. </p>
Chanel Iman<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ2NDIyNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjc3MDY4M30.KES2A2kI3nBCJ6cP2o5s0-boJMNgOgfl-WRvCsS4F3s/img.jpg?width=980" id="1ba7b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b5d0051c84493c27abedc0822a1cffa6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="chanel Iman tattoo" /><p>This could come in handy if you find yourself in a Memento-type situation, but otherwise, why? Personally, I actually really respect the boldness and self-confidence of this choice, but also, this tattoo would make it very, very hard to develop a fake identity or an alter ego.</p>
Drake<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ2NDIyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMDE0MTI4NH0.D903NEPg0oZSCeskaEwJ_VDFxt26w7gzFf-_Uy1kEhk/img.jpg?width=980" id="791a3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dda9e557ff3497e125b0100b943d3332" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="drake tattoo" /><p>Drake got a cologne bottle tattooed on his body. It probably means something to him, but for the rest of us plebeians, it's another one of life's mysteries.</p>
Jackson Rathbone<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ2NDIzMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDA0MDE3NH0.AVvPJvvt5Uz4qawDvAoW4DMUX5Pw7-HhlF_40cq-PL8/img.jpg?width=980" id="a3411" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a8f0bf1718c8cf6b7a1d8ee3f74ae64c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jackson Rathbone tattoo" /><p>This guy may have played ethereal femme vampire Jasper Cullen on <em>Twilight, </em>but since then, he got a bottle of ketchup tattooed on his leg. Normally I try not to judge, but ketchup should only be mentioned in conjunction with very specific foods, and imagining it out of context on someone's body is triggering, especially for someone who was once forced to eat ketchup as part of a disastrous truth or dare game.</p>
Chris Brown<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ2NDIzMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjkzNDEyOX0.lqWK-LRKHRM0l7RIdTqMFey6F3xTLfrPCtC0qdveMbY/img.jpg?width=980" id="5c225" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2c7bd50647c182833db66fcb06fb9cf9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Chris Brown tattoo" /><p>Abuser Chris Brown has a disturbing drawing of a face that kind of looks like Rihanna with a black eye on his neck. He's denied that it's Rihanna, but reminder: <a href="https://www.popdust.com/chris-brown-indigo-review-2639021090.html" target="_self">Chris Brown beat up Rihanna</a>. Remind me why anyone is still listening to his music?</p>
Zac Efron<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ2NDIzNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MzMzOTUxOH0.9J6w1UiH2q5K-7yS1oziki1ZPYENW0vO-YajQFy12-U/img.jpg?width=980" id="3086c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cff6becdb935254251a4ef19c14a91d8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="zac efron YOLO tattoo" /><p>This one is just iconic. In 2012, Zac Efron got YOLO tattooed <em>on his hand</em>—and if you've forgotten or blocked out those years, #YOLO was a popular early hashtag that stands for #You #Only #Live #Once. Zefron later got the tattoo removed, sadly, but this one is actually so funny and campy that he really should've kept it for the laughs. Those really were simpler times. Sigh.</p>
Zoë Kravitz and Jason Momoa<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ2NDIzOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMTI2NzcxMX0.SbOZfOkO7kv7jDTdwTr6fZwK_YxwC1bybZdc6qwHFw0/img.jpg?width=980" id="3a04d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c2c50393b4041377601aa97195febb0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Zoe Krvitz jason momoa tattoo" /><p>Zoë Kravitz got matching tattoos with stepdad Jason Momoa, and the phrase reads "etre toujours ivre," which, translated from the French, means "Always be drunk." While the phrase probably has a lot of rich meaning to them (it probably means "always be drunk on life" or something like that), this sounds like a recipe for alcoholism. See you in AA?</p>
Mike Tyson<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ2NDI0NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0Njg5MTcyMX0.boHbgiZRdtMzHp4_zVekpyPYt0UeczGVfysClqNBp6w/img.jpg?width=980" id="081a8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b2db09d70994a459c1b7282c122208ff" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mike Tyson Tattoo" /><p>This infamous tattoo has been parodied everywhere, but actually it's a problem because it <a href="https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0263276412474328" target="_blank">appropriates imagery from the Maori</a>. </p>
Scarlett Johansson<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ2NDI0Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDQ5ODg3M30.LORvZQkcTQ9yJto5iD8Ua-S6Y0ivmTyJPDJmbMEqUfc/img.jpg?width=980" id="7ef52" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="851353f6023b7418cfad8809f9ad866f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Scarlett Johansson tattoo" /><p>Scarlett Johansson thinks <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2019/07/scarlett-johansson-casting-controversy-tree" target="_blank">she should be allowed to play people of color onscreen</a> and that it's ok to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/05/entertainment/scarlett-johansson-woody-allen-trnd/index.html" target="_blank">keep working with piece of human garbage Woody Allen</a>. So, we're going to drag her tattoo. It's campy, a child could've drawn it, and the colors are weird. Try again. </p>
David Beckham<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ2NDI2My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMDM3NTU2NX0.0N_hNdsahyoNGNFP2SatWOY9XhEHvimMfM0eJnVGeHs/img.jpg?width=980" id="fb45c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a351667d43de58dd76d2d120950b74a4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="David Beckham victoria tattoo" /><p>David Beckham got his wife's name tattooed on his arm in Hindi, but it was...misspelled, and it actually reads "Vihctoria." Still, he's David Beckham.</p>
T-Pain<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ2NDI3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTYwMDI0OH0.eXbP_gO3wxmWNQeO_VhHZkbt_AWFlx7m5vPpa-HN030/img.jpg?width=980" id="6a959" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="991ad4f31e89b447b4357b2160858324" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="T-Pain tattoo" /><p>Is T-Pain's tattoo an outdated relic of a dying social media site, or a radical act of protest against a <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/facebook-political-adverts-democracy-data-harvesting-employee-election-a9197956.html" target="_blank">hegemonic power that is effectively running our elections</a>? Only time will tell.</p>
Aaron Carter<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ2NDI3NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNDkwMjY2M30.tJ7Ng1ifZVHoueGfWrPAaPMupmztHticHnpOt9ffEIs/img.jpg?width=980" id="347ea" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="53c8d731fd6da053f2b8665d7bd0927e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Aaron Carter tattoo" /><p>I admire this tattoo, though many don't feel the same way. (Medusa is a feminist icon, after all). Still, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/face-tattoos-in-defense-of-2640820582.html" target="_self">face tattoos are always a risky choice</a>.</p>
Hayden Panettiere<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ2NDI3Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5ODc5NDIzMX0.jY57FCpridMH65njxUKJbOmABpmZmprQg4goQvRzWA8/img.jpg?width=980" id="fcfbd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f62df2c226d24fe36db9e1bff175f3a1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hayden Panettiere tattoo" /><p>Hayden Panettiere's tattoo was supposed to read "Vivere senza rimipianti," which means "to live life without regrets." But instead, it's spelled "rimpianti." No ragrets, am I right?</p>
