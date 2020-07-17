A new report from Buzzfeed News details the experiences of several former and one current employee of The Ellen Degeneres Show, suggesting that the show is a toxic work environment.



While Buzzfeed found corroborating documentation and accounts for many of these stories, their sources preferred to remain anonymous so as to avoid retaliation from the show's management and others in the entertainment industry.

Among the complaints were claims that managers were not open to employees complaints or issues, that people had to fight for necessary time off, and were often fired shortly after. One former employee's position was eliminated (corporate doublespeak for being fired) immediately after coming back from a month of medical leave following a suicide attempt.