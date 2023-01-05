Ellise scored a viral hit in 2021 with "911." The track has over 105 million Spotify streams despite not being released as an official single.



Since then, she's continued releasing dark pop songs with catchy choruses and plenty of bass. The singer-songwriter's latest, "Did It Hurt?," is maybe the closest thing to a rock song that she's released.



For the first 5 Tracks episode of the year, watch Ellise talk about some of her favorite songs, including tracks by Nirvana and Ariana Grande.

5 Tracks That Inspired Ellise













