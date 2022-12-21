Can someone please tell me just what it is about those Netflix series that cause us to adapt our entire personalities to a show particularly surrounding its release? Wednesday had everyone in an all-black haze…but move over, because Emily in Paris has returned for Season 3.

Anyone who’s watched the show says the same thing: “it’s so bad but I can’t stop watching.” The corny dialogue and trite, predictable plotlines makes us cringe, but at the same time it makes us feel so good.







Or, how about the fact that Lily Collins’ Emily didn’t speak a word of French before conveniently relocating to Paris…then falling in love with the hot chef who conveniently lives in her building? It’s a love story fit for a Disney movie.

Each episode, Emily does something to colossally mess up her professional and personal life. Season two brings us a fresh love interest - predictably, a finance bro - because she finally decides to go learn French after living there for quite some time.

However, Emily in Paris has no problem stepping on a few toes in the process. The tea is… Parisians detest the show due to the way the series portrays them. Chicagoans hate it because it bashes their pizza. And to further fuel stereotypes they even depict a Ukrainian man stealing from stores!

And finally, the outfits. In the City of Light and neutrals, Emily dons loud and bright colors. She wears stilettos…which I’m sure can’t be comfortable on those cobblestone streets. We are anticipating a whole season of mistakes and offenses with Emily in Paris Season 3.

The major takeaway from the teasers we’ve seen is Emily’s trauma haircut. The girl gets bangs (gasp) which I fear will inspire an overnight tsunami of women chopping off their hair. Stay strong, girls!