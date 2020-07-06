<p>"All kinds of sounds can be useful to convey emotion … it's music made up of the sound of reality," the late composer once said of his work. </p><p>Morricone was born in 1928 in Rome, Italy, where he lived his entire life. He began playing trumpet as a child, and during elementary school he met his future collaborator Sergio Leone. He attended Rome's Conservatory of Santa Cecilia starting at age 12, and he set about learning the ins and outs of classical music. Eventually he began working as a session musician and composer.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
The first film he scored was Luciano Sales II's <em>Federale </em>in 1971, and from there he launched himself into creating soundscapes for Western films. "I attempted to reinvent American folk," he once said. "The caricatured nature of [Sergio Leone's] characters inspired me to introduce strange sounds into the score, so they would have the charisma he wanted."

Among his many achievements, Morricone was responsible for creating the "coyote-howl" sound effect, the ticking-clock-before-the-shootout trope, and more. He soon expanded beyond Westerns, lending his talents to all manners of films, from the avant-garde to the obscene to the Hollywood blockbuster. His music has been sampled and praised by everyone from Yo Yo Ma to Jay-Z to <a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/metallica-tribute-ennio-morricone-ecstasy-of-gold-1024601/" target="_blank">Metallica</a>.
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph -->
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><div id="73e6b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="76626d6805e319a831b9bb1d364b343d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1280182274206633985" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">I'll never forget the way Ennio Morricone described music as “energy, space, and time.” It is, perhaps, the most co… https://t.co/dLG8lZPpoW</div> — Yo-Yo Ma (@Yo-Yo Ma)<a href="https://twitter.com/YoYo_Ma/statuses/1280182274206633985">1594054213.0</a></blockquote></div>
<br></p><p>While it's impossible to even come close to summarizing all of the composer's magnificent achievements, here are some highlights of Morricone's career:</p><h4>1. The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (1966)</h4><p>This soundtrack may be one of Morricone's most recognizable. The movie <em>The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly</em>, which starred Clint Eastwood, is defined by its main theme. The film also gave us the legendary, somewhat tongue-in-cheek, psychedelic and whimsical opus "The Ecstasy of Gold." Ever a master of final scenes, Morricone also gave us a fantastically chilling soundtrack for the film's final showdown.
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="93a3ba90f6732160bc3d24be0a9809ca"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kccafOf4O6Q?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">The Good the Bad and the Ugly (1966) title sequence</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kccafOf4O6Q&feature=emb_title" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8572895dde1bee125f63568d1207c872"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cCEwUFtjAr4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">The Ecstasy Of Gold</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCEwUFtjAr4&feature=emb_title" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="47f7cf10dc2b4646dd9d13c8d45768f3"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aJCSNIl2Pls?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">The Good, the Bad and the Ugly - The Final Duel (1966 HD)</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJCSNIl2Pls&feature=emb_title" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><h4>2. Days of Heaven (1978)</h4><p>Terrence Malik's second major film was graced by Morricone's haunting, atmospheric, visionary talents. The score won him an Academy Award and his first Oscar nomination, and the soundtrack is simply to die for—it sounds almost too perfect to be real.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f557aec1eb7d55cac858cec77882080e"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OP5UchXF9YM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Days Of Heaven | Soundtrack Suite (Ennio Morricone)</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=22&v=OP5UchXF9YM&feature=emb_title" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><h4>3. Once Upon a Time in the West</h4><p>Yet another famous Sergio Leone Western, <em>Once Upon a Time in the West </em>was graced by Morricone's magical soundscaping abilities. Impressionistic and deeply creative and incredibly theatrical, the entire score is a wonder.
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:1mLXrA8oEtzeH6D45Zx4Bt" id="7c526" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="60f833eb4afd266e3f3155f6f6dc9650" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><h4>4. Here's to You - Sacco e Vanzetti<br></h4><div>Morricone certainly was in no way tied to the Hollywood Western juggernaut; and in fact, he resisted it, diving deep into alternative and Italian cinema. He lent his talents to Giuliano Montaldo's <em>Sacco e Vanzetti </em>in 1971, composing two songs that featured Joan Baez on vocals. The film told the true story of two Italian immigrant anarchists executed in Massachusetts, and Morricone's score swells with melancholia that makes its message feel all the more tragic and resonant.</div><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7589afbbb37afff32137f23c27dd6b46"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nohl01PR-_I?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Sacco and Vanzetti (Here's To You) - Original</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=6&v=nohl01PR-_I&feature=emb_title" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4944a2a866bbdd30d6f4cb109a3be9cc"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/prLAcKnlb9Q?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Ennio Morricone - Here's to You - Sacco e Vanzetti (1971)</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prLAcKnlb9Q&feature=emb_title" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><h4>5. <em>The Mission</em> Theme - Gabriel's Oboe</h4><p>Roland Joffé's film <em>The Mission </em>was soundtracked by Morricone's wonderfully opulent score, which includes "Gabriel's Oboe," its expressive and romantic theme. Simple and haunting, it sounds like a cross between a funeral and a rebirth.<span></span></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ef624d2006da6d562ada2e58f0aa75f9"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ixby9BzJfEo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">The Mission Theme - Gabriel's Oboe (Ennio Morricone)</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=8&v=Ixby9BzJfEo&feature=emb_title" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p>
