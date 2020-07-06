Legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone has passed away at the age of 91.

His death has sparked a flurry of tributes all honoring the late musician's prolific output and prodigious talent.

For six decades, Morricone's music has shaped cinema. Often honored as the creator of spaghetti Western drama soundscapes, Morricone composed scores for Quentin Tarantino, Pier Pasolini, Terrence Malik, and many other luminaries.

The Academy Award-winning scorer composed for Édouard Molinaro's La Cage Aux Folles, Wolfgang Peterson's In the Line of Fire, Tarantino's The Hateful Eight, and hundreds more.

But he is perhaps best known for his work crafting soundscapes for Sergio Leone's Western films. Defined by his use of uncanny, collage-like sounds—often created by non-traditional objects—Leone's work not only created symphonic wonders: It created worlds.