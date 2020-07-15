Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of murder and mutilation.

On Tuesday, July 14th, the body of 33-year-old tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh was found decapitated and dismembered in his Houston St. apartment in New York City.



An open and enthusiastic young businessman, Saleh was one of the founders of Pathao—which recently became the only ride-sharing services officially approved to operate in Bangladesh, a nation of more than 150 million people. In 2018 Pathao was reportedly valued at more than $100 million, but it was far from Saleh's only venture.

Saleh, the son of Bangladeshi immigrants, was born in Saudi Arabia before his family settled in New York. He began coding as a teenager and founded PrankDial—a website and app allowing users to make anonymous prank phone calls—when he was fresh out of college.

