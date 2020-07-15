<p>In 2015 Saleh co-founded Pathao along with Shifat Adnan and CEO Hussain Elius. Headquartered in Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, the service launched with a fleet of bikes and motorcycles that provide rides as well as food and parcel delivery.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>The company grew quickly in Bangladesh and gained popularity abroad as well, with particular success in Nepal. But Saleh wasn't one to rest on his laurels. In 2017 he connected with Nigerian entrepreneur Deji Oduntan to launch Gokada—another ride-sharing venture, this time headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-633"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent1 - mid_content --></p><div id="27b39" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="68834e206a3b86c17642d77333603ef3"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0;
border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15);
margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px);
width:calc(100% - 2px);">
<div style="padding:8px;">
<div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center;
width:100%;">
<div style=" background:url();
display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;">
</div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;">
<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCqBMNcDFIT/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif;
font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;
word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p>
</div></blockquote></div><p>Gokada doesn't follow the traditional model of ride-sharing apps, which take a portion of every fare. Instead, it charges a flat daily rate of 3,000 Nigerian Naira (just shy of $8) for use of its service.<br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-634"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent11 - mid_content --></p><p>Saleh, who had apparently matured a great deal since his PrankDial days, had long professed a preference for providing a useful, helpful service rather than maximizing profits. Still, with him as its CEO, Gokada grew in popularity as well, enticing millions of dollars in investment and projected to be worth $40 million by 2022.</p><p>In short, Fahim Saleh was massively successful, and he seemed to be headed for even greater success before Tuesday afternoon, when he was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/15/us/tech-ceo-dismembered-new-york-trnd/index.html" target="_blank">found dead in the living room of his multimillion dollar Lower East Side apartment</a>.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-635"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent2 - long_content --></p><div id="eb9b8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="abfe7b60c465747a9413869c09a68f99"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1267928311767994383" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">Have a very good feeling about 2020</div> — Fahim Saleh (@Fahim Saleh)<a href="https://twitter.com/fahims/statuses/1267928311767994383">1591132641.0</a></blockquote></div><p>In a grisly scene, Saleh's severed limbs and head were found in separate plastic construction bags, his torso left out, an electric saw nearby. Apart from those details, the area was so thoroughly cleaned that NYPD officials speculate that the killer may have been a professional who targeted Saleh specifically.<br></p><p>In security footage captured in Fahim Saleh's apartment building on Monday afternoon, an unidentified man in a mask reportedly waited to board the elevator with Saleh. While there's nothing suspicious about the mask itself—given the on-going coronavirus pandemic—he was also reportedly dressed in all black, and <a href="https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-decapitated-limbless-manhattan-murder-nypd-20200715-hqibzmrtgbhj7dwwubtaiolsa4-story.html" target="_blank">one police source referred to the man as being "dressed like a ninja."</a></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-636"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent22 - long_content --></p><div id="6745d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="100bdc3681e6d3a9997e4fd710fd9385"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1206784940777594881" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">My home ♥️ #nyc https://t.co/qVS69x2W5z https://t.co/qnRg4S0YKR</div> — Fahim Saleh (@Fahim Saleh)<a href="https://twitter.com/fahims/statuses/1206784940777594881">1576554925.0</a></blockquote></div><p>The man was carrying a bag—possibly containing the power saw and construction bags—and sources say that the two exchanged some words on the ride up to Saleh's seventh floor apartment. Whatever the man had to say apparently confused Saleh, who gave him a puzzled look. Then, when the elevator doors opened onto Saleh's apartment and Saleh stepped out, the man immediately moved to attack him.<br></p><p>It's unclear how long Saleh remained alive after that initial attack, but it wasn't until the next day that Saleh's sister, who had been trying to reach him, went to his apartment to check on him. After attempting to buzz in—likely scaring off the killer while he was in the process of cleaning the scene and disposing of the body—she let herself in and discovered the horrifying scene of her brother's murder.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-637"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent3 - longer_content --></p><p>Police have not yet released a more detailed description of the killer, and the motivation for the crime remains unclear. There was no evidence of theft at the scene, so killing Saleh seems to have been the entire point. But why?</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-638"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent33 - longer_content --></p><p>A man with so many international business dealings might easily have angered the wrong person. On a more local level, <a href="https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/ny-prankdial-app-hudson-county-jail-wiretap-case-20200715-57qvtdrdjfcfhixhcxdj3t4a6u-story.html" target="_blank">Saleh was being sued by a New Jersey man</a> who claimed that Saleh and others had misled him about the legality of using PrankDial to wiretap his subordinates at the Hudson County Correctional Facility.<br></p><p>So was the killer hired by a professional rival, or someone with a personal grudge? Did the killer himself have a reason to target Saleh? Or will it turn out to be a random act of terrifying violence?</p><h2></h2><p>For now, the tragic and shocking death of Fahim Saleh will remain a mystery.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-639"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent4 - longest_content --></p>
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep Reading
Show less