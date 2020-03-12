Flume and Toro y Moi Team Up for Breezy New Song "The Difference"

Since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2012, Flume has been no stranger to a good collaboration.
The Australian producer and DJ has seemingly worked with just about everyone, like Swedish pop favorite Tove Lo, alt-rock mainstay Beck, and experimental rapper JPEGMAFIA, to name a few. The most recent addition to this list is electronic shapeshifter Chaz Bear of Toro y Moi, who's linked up with Flume for a great new single called "The Difference." Brisk and snappy, the song feels like a rejoiceful jog outside on the first day that the winter blues makes way for spring sunshine.
In their early careers, Flume and Toro y Moi were lumped into the "downtempo" and "chillwave" categories, respectively. But "The Difference," with a shuffling, jungly breakbeat driving the track, proves the pair sound just as great with a speedier tempo. This sense of urgency is reflected in the lyrics: "I don't know about you, but I got to get it out and I don't know how soon," Bear sings over the chorus.
"We made this song between a day at my place in LA and and a day at Chaz's spot in Oakland," Flume writes of the song. "This was our first time working together, I've been a Toro Y Moi fan for a while. His song Talamak is a longtime favorite. I listened to that one a lot when I first started Flume as a project."
Listen below: