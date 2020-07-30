If you've scrolled through the front page of Reddit anytime over the past few weeks, there's a good chance you've stumbled across Frankie MacDonald.

A typical Frankie MacDonald post goes as follows:

1. Reddit user "frankiemacdonald1984" posts a close-up picture of his own face in the general r/pics subreddit, along with a title like "Here is me After Getting My Haircut on Thursday" or "Me Down at the Boardwalk on Humid Sunday Evening."

Frankie MacDonald

2. Tens of thousands of people upvote and many people even gild the post (or spend real money to award the post with a virtual gold coin, for all you non-Reddit users).



3. Thousands of people comment. Roughly half of them say things like, "Who the hell is Frankie MacDonald?"