Who Is Frankie MacDonald and Why Is He Always on the Front Page of Reddit?
"BE PREPARED."
If you've scrolled through the front page of Reddit anytime over the past few weeks, there's a good chance you've stumbled across Frankie MacDonald.
A typical Frankie MacDonald post goes as follows:
1. Reddit user "frankiemacdonald1984" posts a close-up picture of his own face in the general r/pics subreddit, along with a title like "Here is me After Getting My Haircut on Thursday" or "Me Down at the Boardwalk on Humid Sunday Evening."
Frankie MacDonald
2. Tens of thousands of people upvote and many people even gild the post (or spend real money to award the post with a virtual gold coin, for all you non-Reddit users).
3. Thousands of people comment. Roughly half of them say things like, "Who the hell is Frankie MacDonald?"
The Greatest Boomer Love Story of All Time: The Saga of Bill and Linda
Witness a forbidden love played out in the public comment section of a Facebook profile picture.
Who could have ever guessed that the greatest love story of the Boomer generation would play out in the comment section of a public Facebook profile picture?
Now shared over 19,000 times, the viral romance of Bill and Linda plays out like a modern, boomer take on Romeo and Juliet.
It all started when Bill––just a regular, horned up, single Boomer from Wisconsin––changed his public Facebook profile picture to WWE superstar Roman Reigns.
