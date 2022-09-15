With hits like "Everything Zen" "Comedown," and "Swallowed," Bush has created some of the most recognizable songs in rock. After three decades, the band hasn't slowed down. With a message that addresses our polarized world and a massive chorus, the recent single "More Than Machines," has already become a fan favorite. Their ninth studio album, The Art of Survival, is out October 7, and they're currently on the road with Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin.



Behind it all is frontman Gavin Rossdale. His iconic voice has been imitated by countless young singers, and his style has been admired by those singers (and their girlfriends).



On a break from tour, he talked to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about the album, his guitars, and the classic songs he still loves to perform live.