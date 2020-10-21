Remembering Chet "JR" White and the Legacy of Indie Pop Band Girls
The bassist and producer has died at 40.
Chet "JR" White, the former bassist and producer of the indie pop band Girls, died Sunday at 40 years old.
"I hope you feel nothing but peace now my brother," White's Girls bandmate, Christopher Owens, wrote in a tweet last night. "I love you, and thank you for believing in me, and for what you brought to the table. Always and Forever, and I'll always be proud of you."
White reportedly died after his heart stopped in the middle of the night. No more details are available at the time of writing this article.
Growing up in Santa Cruz, California, White spent his teen years cutting his teeth in the local Bay Area punk scene, playing in a country punk band called the Willies at just 13 years old and recording music in his family's garage. With aspirations of working behind the scenes in the music industry, White moved to San Francisco and earned a degree in recording engineering from the now-defunct California Recording Institute.
Meanwhile, Owens was performing with the band Holy Sh*t, a project then between Ariel Pink and Matt Fishbeck. The latter introduced Owens to White, with whom he would form the band Girls in 2007. White played bass guitar and produced the band's material.
Though their connection to indie veteran Ariel Pink caused a swarm of early buzz, Girls' 2009 debut album—simply titled Album—proved the new duo could stand on their own. Album posited Girls as surf-rock and indie-pop revivalists, blending the sublime melodies of Pet Sounds with a sort of lo-fi grit that harked back to Owens and White's punk roots. Their sound felt at once familiar, yet fresh among the slew of late-2000s indie that similarly received critical acclaim.
Album opens with "Lust for Life," which remains Girls' most popular song to date. Backed by an infectious guitar jangle and bluesy vocal harmonies, the track depicts innocent, idyllic imagery with a sort of ironic gloom: "Oh, I wish I had a suntan / I wish I had a pizza and a bottle of wine / I wish I had a beach house / And we could make a big fire every night," Owens sings, before taking a sharp 180 in the pre-chorus. "Instead I'm just crazy / I'm totally mad / Yeah, I'm just crazy / I'm f*cked in the head." This was a typical formula for Girls, who manipulated these blissful atmospheres to evoke a heartbreaking gloom.
With Owens as the band's primary songwriter, the music of Girls drew from his tumultuous experiences growing up in a fundamentalist cult and using hard drugs in his adult years. "JR was maybe the one straight guy friend I had, in my really close group of friends," Owens recalled last year. "[He] was sort of our protector. A very quiet guy, I didn't know much about him."
After releasing another EP and album (Father, Son, Holy Ghost), Owens left Girls in 2012 in a decision that seemed sudden to fans. However, White said in a rare interview that the band's dissolution didn't come as a surprise. "Of course I expected it," White told Paste in 2013. "I knew Chris better than anyone and we spent nearly every day together for two years. I knew what his ambitions were. And, when we stopped really talking during the recording of Father, Son, Holy Ghost, I knew it could be coming soon."
Though White rarely spoke in interviews and maintained a low profile throughout the evolution of Girls, his passion for production was evident. "I do like making music, but at some point I realized that I like producing better," he said in the same Paste interview. "I really do like to help people realize their music as they imagine it, or being another set of ears to help them realize something that they haven't thought about. It's a really interesting way to be a part of music and art, almost the sneaky, backdoor way of being in a band."
As much as the songwriting and instrumentation of Girls propelled the band to cult favorite status, White's production gave their work its beloved nostalgic appeal. Heavily inspired by groups of the '60s and '70s, Album and Father, Son, Holy Ghost both maintain a sort of lo-fi, imperfect quality without ever compromising their rich sound. If it hadn't been for White's finishing touches, Girls likely wouldn't have had the same aura of romanticization that made them one of the best bands of their era.
Post-Girls, White engineered Cass McCombs' 2013 album Big Wheel And Others, as well as produced Tobias Jesso Jr.'s debut Goon and the Spectrals' Sob Story. He also worked on an album by surf-rock band DIIV that was reportedly scrapped. Though it seemed highly unlikely from the get-go that Girls would ever make a reunion, it's heartbreaking to know that it's now impossible. Rest in peace.
What Exactly Is "Pronouns Day"?
Not all non-binary people prefer gender-neutral pronouns.
October 21, 2020 marks the third annual International Pronouns Day.
Created by an independent board and first observed in 2018, it's one of those small commemorative holidays that trends on Twitter in hopes of drawing attention to a pressing social issue, like International Women's Day (March 8th) or the ever so serious National Taco Day (October 4).
But Pronouns Day in particular "seeks to make respecting, sharing, and educating about personal pronouns commonplace." The organization's website further describes, "Referring to people by the pronouns they determine for themselves is basic to human dignity. Being referred to by the wrong pronouns particularly affects transgender and gender nonconforming people. Together, we can transform society to celebrate people's multiple, intersecting identities."
But in the words of nonbinary activist and Trevor Project's Head of Advocacy and Government Afairs, Sam Brenton, "Pronouns are hard." Never before have pronouns been scrutinized as closely as they are in 2019 for their power to (in)validate or accurately describe something as fluid as gender identity. In fact, it was only this year that the Merriam-Webster Dictionary expanded the definition of "they" "to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary" (thus codifying a long history in English language of using "they" to refer to a singular non-gendered entity).
But throwing an additional wrench in the works is the fact that not all non-binary people prefer gender-neutral pronouns.
Take me, for instance: Despite having female biology, I couldn't pass a lie detector test saying I'm a "woman." But my pragmatic, Puritan family is still endearingly confused by the idea of "liberal arts," let alone the notion of gender fluidity. And I'd rather share a communal language with them than do the emotional and mental labor of re-orienting their worldview for them. Plus, I have the privilege of passing as female without feeling too, too, terribly dysphoric (which non-binary people can definitely suffer from, despite not identifying as trans).
But enough about me, look at Queer Eye's beloved Jonathan Van Ness. While he's been outspoken about being genderqueer, gay, and HIV positive, he prefers he/him pronouns. "The older I get, the more I think that I'm nonbinary," Van Ness said. "I'm gender nonconforming. Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman." As he told Out magazine, he doesn't identify as a man, but he does prefer "he/him/his" pronouns. In his view, those pronouns don't detract from or contradict his non-binary identity, because gender is not about simple binaries between masculine and feminine identifiers. "Any opportunity I have to break down stereotypes of the binary, I am down for it, I'm here for it," he said. "I think that a lot of times gender is used to separate and divide. It's this social construct that I don't really feel like I fit into the way I used to."
On the other hand, last month non-binary singer Sam Smith announced that their preferred pronouns are "they/them." Smith posted to Instagram, "I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out." People like Smith and Trevor Project's Sam Brenton simply feel more validated, seen, heard, and true to themselves with gender-neutral pronouns. Smith wrote, "I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f*ck it!"
Most importantly, as pretty much every non-binary person and activist is aware, changing cultural norms is hard. While LGBTQ+ activism is inspired and passionate and dedicated to expanding human rights to all gender identities, we all know that changing society's entire understanding of gender and pronoun usage is about slowly opening minds. As Smith wrote, "I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you." Happy Pronouns Day to you/him/her/they/(f)aer/zim.
Premiere: Sweet Crude Reaches Their "Ultimatum"
The bilingual pop group's latest single is an examination of self-worth
The bilingual pop sextet of Sweet Crude gracefully balances their complex pop melodies with a cacophonous whirl of drums and electro synths.
It's nearly impossible to box the band's labyrinthine sound into a single genre; perhaps that's why the band was chosen to soundtrack an episode of American Horror Story back in its third season. Their sound is all-consuming and inextricably authentic to them. Sweet Crude presents themselves as they are, and doesn't try to conform to anything other than what suits them. That actualization is also the theme of the ensembles sophomore effort, Officiel//Artificiel.
"The whole record is about trying to find your authentic self," vocalist Alexis Marceaux said in a statement. "Stripping yourself down and realizing what other people and society tell you to be, and what you actually are. And each song tells that story in its own little way."