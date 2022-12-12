The holidays are a time for relaxing, seeing loved ones, and creating memories – but they’re also that inspiring time of year to offer comfort to those less fortunate, and a chance to help charities truly achieve their missions.

No matter how you choose to contribute, every little bit goes a long way. Whether you’d prefer to help locally or on a global scale this year, we have some ideas about which organizations to look towards this year.

Here are 3 ways to give back this holiday season:

1. Donate to your local charity thrift store



Instead of throwing away your old things, why not donate them instead? Let’s be honest, most of the stuff we end up getting rid of is perfectly functional. We might not need it anymore because it doesn’t fit or we’ve acquired more than we know what to do with. Charity thrift shops, such as Salvation Army stores, are a great way to help your communities and support a charity simultaneously.





2. Give to a national cause like Feeding America



Sadly, not everyone can afford a groaning table this holiday season. As the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, Feeding America’s mission is to ensure everyone has access to nutritious food.

They partner with farmers, manufacturers, retailers, food banks, local food programs, and policymakers to bring food to people in need while advocating for policies that create long-term solutions to hunger. You can donate directly on their website

3. Give back on a global scale with the GOAL Mile



GOAL is an international humanitarian crisis response charity originally established over 45 years ago in Ireland. Over 3,500 GOAL team members work in high-risk places around the world that are in conflict. They’ve responded to crises such as the genocide of Rwanda, Hurricane Mitch which devastated Honduras, the tsunami in Southeast Asia, the earthquake Haiti, the war in Syria, the COVID pandemic and are currently responding to the needs of IDPs (internally displaced people) fleeing Ukraine.

You’re probably wondering, how can I help GOAL this holiday season? By participating in their exhilarating global event, the GOAL Mile, which runs annually through the month of December. This year, the GOAL Mile is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The idea is that a small action can have a big impact globally, such as walking or running one mile locally.

Funds raised from the GOAL Mile are channeled into helping people whose lives and livelihoods have been shattered by conflict, disease, and climate change. You can participate virtually by walking, jogging or running a mile (just 2,000 steps!) and making a donation to GOAL, or become an organizer and bring your community together.

If you want to become an organizer, you select a venue, set a course route, and ask your community to help promote your GOAL Mile and collect donations. It's a super fun way to get the kids involved! Or you can register and do your virtual GOAL Mile individually.

https://www.goalmile.org/

No matter how you choose to help this holiday season, whether it's by campaigning or making donations, it feels fantastic to help charities around the world to make a difference and achieve their missions.