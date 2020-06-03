<p>But as progressive, smart, and thoughtful as <em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine </em>might be, there's one glaring issue that the show has repeatedly overlooked: police brutality against Black people. I began watching <em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine </em>around the time of the murder of Botham Jean, a Black man in Dallas who was fatally shot in his apartment by off-duty officer Amber Guyner, who claimed she mistook Jean's apartment for her own and thought he was a burglar. I was plenty aware of how police officers were <a href="https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/interactive/2020/05/mapping-police-killings-black-americans-200531105741757.html" target="_blank">disproportionately killing Black people</a>. <strong>But I had never critically examined how shows like <em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine</em>, as well as other police shows like <em>Law & Order </em>and<em> NCIS</em>, subliminally fed me a "good cop" narrative that can have harmful repercussions.</strong> These fictional cops might mean well—as do many real-life officers—but on-screen and off, each of them works for an institution that's both <a href="https://theconversation.com/the-racist-roots-of-american-policing-from-slave-patrols-to-traffic-stops-112816" target="_blank">rooted in racism</a><a href="https://theconversation.com/the-racist-roots-of-american-policing-from-slave-patrols-to-traffic-stops-112816" target="_blank"></a> and continues to uphold racist tactics. In portraying this crop of officers as harmless, <em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine </em>encourages empathy for an entire profession that many <a href="https://www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2020/06/03/457251670/how-much-do-we-need-the-police" target="_blank">have argued</a> is one of America's biggest threats to its own people.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
American police as we know it today <a href="https://theconversation.com/the-racist-roots-of-american-policing-from-slave-patrols-to-traffic-stops-112816" target="_blank">began</a> in southern states as slave patrol. They were almost entirely white and male, and they responded more to "disorderly" behavior from slaves than crime from other civilians. But even after the Civil War, with the implementation of Jim Crow laws police officers were still focused on keeping the "disorderly underclass" under control; in their minds, Black people comprised most of this category. For decades and decades, police have been <a href="https://theconversation.com/the-racist-roots-of-american-policing-from-slave-patrols-to-traffic-stops-112816" target="_blank">encouraged</a> to be racist and rarely held accountable. With the recent murder of George Floyd and the protests that have followed, it's glaringly evident that police in general are still undertrained, biased, and lack adequate accountability for their brute violence. <strong>Yes, some cops are good people, but it's virtually impossible to be a "good cop" in a system so historically flawed.</strong>
<em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine </em>is especially guilty of exemplifying an unrealistic expectation for "good cops." Each character in the main cast is, overall, lovable. Nearly every episode shows some sort of office shenanigans; Jake often wrangles his colleagues into playing games while on the job, and he helms an annual scavenger hunt called the Halloween Heist. Throughout the series, Jake develops an unlikely friendship with a serial car thief nicknamed the Pontiac Bandit, played by Black comedian Craig Robinson; if police kill Black people for something as innocuous as <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-louisiana-police/white-baton-rouge-policeman-fired-over-shooting-of-black-man-idUSKBN1H61RZ" target="_blank">selling CDs</a>, this camaraderie between Jake and the Bandit almost comes off as mockery.
Whenever Jake mentions the "bad cops," he's always referring to officers from competing precincts. <em>This </em>group of cops is the exception, <em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine </em>seems to say, an argument that draws comparisons to the "<a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=not%20all%20cops&src=typed_query" target="_blank">not all cops are bad</a>" crowd. Even when the show dedicated an <a href="https://www.buzzfeed.com/susancheng/brooklyn-nine-nine-police-brutality-episode" target="_blank">episode</a> to the racial profiling of a Black officer off-duty, it failed to acknowledge the lengthy history of police brutality against unarmed Black citizens. The episode was well-intended, as all episodes of <em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine </em>are, but it ultimately missed the mark.
<em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine </em>co-creator Dan Goor announced this week that he and the cast would be making a collective $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network, which goes towards releasing protestors from jail (Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Rosa Diaz on the show, also made a personal donation). This is noble and admirable and every actor who has played a cop in a series should do the same. But, at this point in history, it's no longer OK to just be "not racist"—we all have to actively be antiracist. In order to effectively do this, we must be hypercritical of the entertainment that we consume, even passively. <strong>How are the shows and movies you watch, the books you read, and the music you listen to upholding racist institutions?</strong>
This essay isn't a call to boycott police shows, but it is a request to take a deeper look at the pop culture we surround ourselves with. It's true that we are what we eat. If the ever-growing list of innocent Black people murdered by police angers you, then it's best to reevaluate what your favorite TV shows are subtly telling you about our country's often unethical criminal justice system. Sure, it's comforting to think that cops are lighthearted and always do the right thing, but societal progress has never been made within our comfort zone.
