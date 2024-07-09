Seriously, what a year for Gypsy Rose Blanchard . What a success story. Since being released from prison on December 28, 2023 — only days before ringing in 2024 — she’s become a cultural phenomenon.

Blanchard spent seven years in jail after being convicted of second-degree murder for the death of her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Blanchard conspired with then boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, to stab Dee Dee after finding out Gypsy Rose didn’t have a lifelong illness, but was instead a victim of child abuse. These events inspired hit drama docus like The Act starring Joey King — seducing the world into the great labyrinth of Gypsy’s lore.

She went from inmate to attendee at star-studded events in mere months. By January 5, she was at seen at the red-carpet premiere for “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” alongside her then husband, Ryan Anderson. From that moment on, she was doing podcast interviews, frequently making informative TikToks on what prison life was like, and even starring in her own reality show.

I’m sure you’re also wondering just how we got here — so let’s dive into the love life of Gypsy Rose and explain it all.

A Quick History Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Complicated Love Life

Gypsy Boyfriend #1: Nick Godejohn

If you watched any of the Gypsy Rose documentaries, you’ll remember Godejohn . Gypsy’s first BF, who began as a secret online romance and spilled into a torrid love affair that ended up with Dee Dee Blanchard dead. Godejohn is currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole. The pair broke up quickly after their sentencing in 2019.

Gypsy quickly moved on to Ken Urker, followed by an engagement announcement by April 2019. Naturally, the couple met because Urker wrote to Blanchard in prison after seeing the HBO docu, Mommy, Dead and Dearest — they wrote to one another for a year and a half before he popped the question.

Urker and Blanchard were on-again-off-again until a third Gypsy boyfriend hit the mix.

Can we even call him a boyfriend if she immediately marries him in 2022? Nonetheless, Urker was pushed out of the picture (briefly) when reports surfaced that Blanchard and Anderson had tied the knot. And, yes, this was another pen pal love story.

By March 2024, however, Blanchard and Anderson headed for splitsville , sadly. Three months after Gypsy was released from prison.

That would be Gypsy Boyfriend #2: Ken Urker. Gypsy Rose announced via TikTok today, July 9, 2024, that she’s due in January 2025.

Yes, the busy year for Gypsy Rose continues and I’m sure the world won’t have anything crazy whatsoever to say…