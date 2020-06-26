You'd be hard-pressed to find a current indie rock star that has embodied a personal brand as perfectly curated as Haim.

The trio, composed of sisters Danielle, Alana, and Este Haim, broke out in 2013 with Days Are Gone, a soft-rock debut brimming with Los Angeles cool that spread like wildfire. In the years since, Haim's music follows the other essential tenets of being a Haim: leather blazers, great choreography, middle-parted hair, and an obsession with '70s icons from Joni Mitchel to Diana Ross. There's a good reason Vogue once published a how-to on emulating the sisters' collective style.

Women In Music Pt. III



