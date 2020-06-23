Back in 2004, New York rap guru, Nas canceled a scheduled performance on BBC's esteemed music discovery show Later...With Jools Holland.

The studio was crunched for time, so they asked a young starving singer/songwriter named KT Tunstall to fill the last-minute slot. Tunstall had just 24 hours to prepare and unveiled "Black Horse And The Cherry Tree" the next day. The performance became iconic and was a smash hit, and she captivated the world with her honeyed blend of rock, folk, and soul –and not to mention her then-groundbreaking use of loop pedaling, which still to this day puts the tepid talents of Ed Sheeran to shame.