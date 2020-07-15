<!-- Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-630"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph -->

Dead! <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="16f4a99ca82f03e451c5111cea9ba3b7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ORsFFjt1x6Q?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The bombastic opening to 2006's <em>The Black Parade</em> explodes with a flurry of guitar work from Mr. Toro himself. His talents propel the track's dramatic escalation, with it culminating in an anthemic flourish of plucks that are brief but hard-hitting and bouncy.</p><p>The harmonies are stacked to the heavens, and "Dead!'s" mid-way dramatic fanfare adds a sprinkle of quirky gothic charisma to the track, but all of it is brought crashing down in the end by Toro's uncanny shredding. </p>

Vampire Money <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="02b0ae8345fb8a598d9a2fc6f194a987"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/efdiGA4k4Ec?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>An overlooked gem on MCR's underappreciated third effort, <em>Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys</em>, the album's closure is filled with relentless feral energy that's already boiling over by the time Toro picks up the hammer. As Bob Bryer wails on the drums, and Gerard Way screams out "1234!" an impending sense of doom looms before Toro's explosive solo decimates anyone who dares to stand in his way. He then flawlessly brings himself back to earth and reunites with My Chem for a rip-roaring finale.</p>

I Never Told You What I Did for a Living <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="860e9a5f9c8f5d7822a7c8f3de4bd4aa"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RXXi_wCri4w?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While every track on <em>Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge</em> is iconic, Ray Toro reveals his inner metal on "I Never Told You What I Did for a Living." As Gerard Way's wild growl split our eardrums, Toro elevated it further with his unchained crunches, before effortlessly flipping the switch into soft, reserved strum. </p><p>The track is a harrowing finale to a near-perfect record and provides an indicator of Toro's versatile talent with his hammer.<br></p>

Welcome To The Black Parade <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="40b48c36591f24d7ada3a6785dbdbe7e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RRKJiM9Njr8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>With the theatricality of the '70s and the angst of post-9/11 punk music, "Welcome to the Black Parade" remains the apex of MCR's identity. At initial glance soft and reserved, the track slowly comes unchained, with Toro at the helm. </p><p>By the track's second act, Toro's plucks make Gerard Way's desperate cries of grief arena-ready, and the track caused critics to suddenly look at Toro as a force that rivaled Queen's own Brian May. Driven by the angst of punk and metal, Toro transformed "Welcome to the Black Parade" into a conceptual piece of high art.</p>