Happy Birthday to MCR's Ray Toro: 5 Times the Guitarist Absolutely Shredded
He birthed some of My Chemical Romance's greatest moments, let's take a look back
Known for his uncanny curly locks and gut-wrenching emo-harmonies, My Chemical Romance's lead guitarist, Ray Toro, has contributed monumentally to the quintet's full-bodied sound and narrative arc.
His emboldened ethereal call-and-response harmonies on "Helena" only added to the song's explosive angst and elevated the track's ringing chorus into the stratosphere. He was monumental in laying the gothic groundwork for The Black Parade, his guitar work garnering critic comparisons to Queen's legendary guitarist Brian May.
Dead!<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="16f4a99ca82f03e451c5111cea9ba3b7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ORsFFjt1x6Q?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The bombastic opening to 2006's <em>The Black Parade</em> explodes with a flurry of guitar work from Mr. Toro himself. His talents propel the track's dramatic escalation, with it culminating in an anthemic flourish of plucks that are brief but hard-hitting and bouncy.</p><p>The harmonies are stacked to the heavens, and "Dead!'s" mid-way dramatic fanfare adds a sprinkle of quirky gothic charisma to the track, but all of it is brought crashing down in the end by Toro's uncanny shredding. </p>
Vampire Money<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="02b0ae8345fb8a598d9a2fc6f194a987"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/efdiGA4k4Ec?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>An overlooked gem on MCR's underappreciated third effort, <em>Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys</em>, the album's closure is filled with relentless feral energy that's already boiling over by the time Toro picks up the hammer. As Bob Bryer wails on the drums, and Gerard Way screams out "1234!" an impending sense of doom looms before Toro's explosive solo decimates anyone who dares to stand in his way. He then flawlessly brings himself back to earth and reunites with My Chem for a rip-roaring finale.</p>
I Never Told You What I Did for a Living<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="860e9a5f9c8f5d7822a7c8f3de4bd4aa"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RXXi_wCri4w?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While every track on <em>Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge</em> is iconic, Ray Toro reveals his inner metal on "I Never Told You What I Did for a Living." As Gerard Way's wild growl split our eardrums, Toro elevated it further with his unchained crunches, before effortlessly flipping the switch into soft, reserved strum. </p><p>The track is a harrowing finale to a near-perfect record and provides an indicator of Toro's versatile talent with his hammer.<br></p>
Welcome To The Black Parade<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="40b48c36591f24d7ada3a6785dbdbe7e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RRKJiM9Njr8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>With the theatricality of the '70s and the angst of post-9/11 punk music, "Welcome to the Black Parade" remains the apex of MCR's identity. At initial glance soft and reserved, the track slowly comes unchained, with Toro at the helm. </p><p>By the track's second act, Toro's plucks make Gerard Way's desperate cries of grief arena-ready, and the track caused critics to suddenly look at Toro as a force that rivaled Queen's own Brian May. Driven by the angst of punk and metal, Toro transformed "Welcome to the Black Parade" into a conceptual piece of high art.</p>
Famous Last Words<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fa1b58e8807f90e6f436da65f56d5b6e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8bbTtPL1jRs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>My Chem has always known how to close out a record. On another bout of powerful strumming from<em> The Black Parade</em>, "Famous Last Words" finds Toro relaxing comfortably behind Gerard. But then out of nowhere, Toro unveils a short little ditty that borders on prog-rock, fueling the track's explosive final act.</p> <p>As MCR reunites and relentlessly teases new music, it's clear from their Los Angeles reunion this past winter that Toro has honed his talents even further, and he's once again ready to unleash his gnarly shredders on the mortal world. </p>
You Can't Change My Mind: Banksy Is Lame
His popularity undermines the supposed anti-establishment message of his art.
Update 7/15/2020: Banksy's latest piece promoting mask use and COVID-19 awareness defied the pattern of his recent work to be his best creation in years.
Entitled "If You Don't Mask, You Don't Get", the scene of stenciled rats using masks as parachutes and spraying sneezes around a train car in the London underground was executed by the acclaimed artist and an accomplice dressed as cleaners and disguising their paint as cleaning fluid.
Banksy sprays coronavirus-inspired artwork on to London tube www.youtube.com
The "30 Rock" Reunion "Upfront Event" Sounds Annoying as Hell
Fans are being deprived of a true 30 Rock reunion in favor of a weird meta-marketing event
Update 7/15/2020: As it turns out, the promotional nature of the upcoming 30 Rock reunion special is not a hit with everyone.
According to a new report from The Wrap, several large NBC affiliate groups have opted not to air the hour-long special which amounts to little more than an hour-long infomercial for the next year of NBC programming—and for NBCUniversal's exclusive streaming service Peacock—interspersed with some comedy from Liz Lemon and the TGS crew.
This means that many viewers who tune in to their local NBC channel to when the reunion special is airing at 8:00 Thursday night will instead be greeted by... something else.