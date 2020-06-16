On what would have been Tupac Shakur's 49th birthday, we remember an iconic creative force that has remained a dominant presence in the hip-hop community despite his passing on September 13, 1996.

His seemingly endless discography can be overwhelming for the uninitiated who only know the rapper from "Ambitionz Az a Ridah" and "California Love." Still, there remains a plethora of 2Pac songs that have remained underappreciated, and songs that better capture that magnitude of talent Shakur had as a lyricist and emcee. In honor of the late rapper's birthday, here are a few of his most overlooked gems.