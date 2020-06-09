In April of 2016, the LAPD got a call about a burglary near the house of Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin.

A car that was parked in Scantlin's driveway had allegedly been broken into. When police arrived, a panicked Scantlin ran into his house and refused to come outside. What transpired was a tense two-hour standoff with police. An additional 30 officers were called to the scene, and they arrived in bulletproof vests, with rifles drawn, strapped for combat. Scantlin was eventually put in handcuffs and was led away with a wide-eyed grin plastered on his face.