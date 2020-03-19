Music
Film
TV
Culture
Interviews

Hayley Williams Enlists boygenius for New Song “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris”

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker join the Paramore vocalist.

 Abby Jones
New Releases 03/19/20

Hayley Williams' full-length debut, Petals for Armor, isn't out until May, but the Paramore vocalist has already shared quite a bit of the highly-anticipated project.

She shared five songs earlier this year, and has blessed our social distancing playlists with another tune today. "Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris" features backup vocals from boygenius, the fabulous indie-folk trio composed of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker. Written by Williams and Paramore bandmate Taylor York, "Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris" further deviates from their pop-punk origins. A jazzy drum beat and rhythmic bassline drive the track, as sweeping strings add a cinematic touch.

"Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris" turns the idea of beauty standards on its head. "I have seen your body / And I have seen your beauty / They are separate things / Pretty pretty things," Williams sings in its opening lines, likening herself to her own blooming garden. The chorus offers a useful metaphor—"Roses show no concern for colors of a Violet"—to assure us that one woman's beauty doesn't detract from that of another, and both can have their place to blossom. "Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris" is a subtle declaration of confidence, of appreciating one's own beauty as it coexists with others.

Listen below.

Hayley Williams - Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris [Official Audio] www.youtube.com

AROUND THE WEB
 Abby Jones
Trending Articles
hayley williams paramore boygenius phoebe bridger lucy dacus julien baker new song roseslotusvioletiris roses lotus violet iris new music new single rock music pop music indie music atlantic records petals for armor upcoming album singles simmer paramore album chad gilbert band paramore warren fu phoebe bridgers album petals for armor music videos acoustic guitar album after laughter pop punk roses lotus violet iris solo album petals
© 2020 Popdust Inc. All Rights Reserved.