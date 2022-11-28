TikTok has really changed our lives. I’m constantly influenced to buy products based on a short video some random influencer made in her bedroom. There’s a continuous flow of information constantly being thrown our way via a video-based social media app.

When you really think about it, it’s weird. We decided to trust all these people who we know nothing about to dictate what’s trending and which products are worth our money. But, it’s also the most accessible app out there.

Almost everyone has TikTok, and anyone can go viral. Unlike Instagram, the niche aspect of TikTok is that you have the chance of seeing anyone’s post – not just who you follow.

And as such, we’re exposed to a lot more information than we normally would be on social media. This unique experience has morphed us into the perfect consumer – eager to listen and try for ourselves.

However, my favorite TikTok phenomenon is the life hack section. I love it when I find a way to make my life easier. After all, my time is of the essence and so is yours.









If there’s one thing I learned from my days of watching Gossip Girl, I know that Hot Girls are constantly on the go. Looking prim and polished does not come easy, and there are often many tears shed in the name of beauty. Beauty most definitely is pain.

Think about the cuts on the backs of our heels and pangs in our feet from wearing high heels all night. That annoying rip on your fresh pair of tights. The appearance of dry, cracked lips at all hours.

I feel like I’m in a constant loop of finding the best makeup trend, hair dying technique, and body hair removal. Like I said, being a girl is hard freaking work. It’s daunting, exhausting, borderline criminally insane work.

But with the rise of TikTok, all of these issues are answered. Girls come out of the woodwork and onto my FYP to tell me the solution to even the simplest of problems. They call them “Hot Girl Hacks” and I’m all ears every single time.

I wouldn’t be anywhere without TikTok clueing me in on some of life’s greatest, easiest secrets. My favorite Hot Girl Hacks go as follows:

Aspercreme For Heels

A spray-on can of Aspercreme can save your feet from the inevitable dull ache that comes with a six-inch feel. Generously spray all over your feet – even the bottoms – and give yourself a few minutes to numb.

I used this for my 10 mile walking days at Coachella and my feet weren’t even screaming by the end.

The Joys Of Hairspray



Hairspray isn’t just meant to hold up your hairstyle. Spray it onto a spoolie for the ultimate brow glue. Or directly spray onto a washcloth for a homemade lint roller. And a tale as old as time, spray it onto tights before putting them on to prevent runs.

Aquaphor On Everything

Vaseline and Aquaphor are used to lock moisture into your skin. The trend “slugging” became a popular method to lock your skincare in place and give your skin barrier an added boost. However, you can also use it as a brow pomade or to coat your eyelashes overnight to stimulate growth. Use the spray version to give your legs a glowy runway model shine. Just slather this all over your body for ultimate moisturization.