Following the overwhelming resurgence of their 2013 single “Freaks,” on TikTok, Surf Curse found themselves in the middle of the current rock renaissance. Their already loyal fans grew even more loyal and a new group of admirers discovered the band's back catalog. The streams and views soared and the band signed with Atlantic--a reward for nearly a decade of hard work.

The question remained, what would Surf Curse sound like with more resources at their disposal? We got a taste on March 30, with the release of the single “Sugar.” The song is an exhilarating ride that simultaneously evokes Thin Lizzy, Born to Run era Springsteen, and Weezer when they were great in the ‘90s.

Vocalist/drummer Nick Rattigan and guitarist Jacob Rubeck talked to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about their sudden rise and what they plan to do next.