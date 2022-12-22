For the final episode of 2022, Demi caught up with Surf Curse before their sold out show at New York's Webster Hall.





At this point, "Freaks" has become a new alt rock classic, and the band has taken full advantage. They released their major label debut Magic Hour in October on Atlantic. Anchored by the singles "Sugar," "TVI," and "Family Portrait," the album showed a musical complexity beyond their breakout song. Listeners can hear elements of Weezer and Fugazi, as well as '70s album rock. They even thank Thin Lizzy in the credits of the "Sugar" video.





Watch Demi interview Jacob Rubeck, Nick Rattigan, Noah Kholl, and Henry Dillon about their success, songwriting, and upcoming projects.

Surf Curse | The Demi Ramos Show







