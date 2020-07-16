This Haunts Me: The Human Heater from "Silicon Valley" and the Death of Civilization
A throwaway gag about a "crazy" invention points to everything wrong with our species.
HBO's Silicon Valley is one of the great satires of modern capitalism.
The main cast is a blend of absurd personalities that are somehow still believable. The clashing of world-changing ideas with massive egos and even larger sums of money perfectly captures the tragicomic nature of a modern era when we are ruled over by technocrats with questionable senses of morality and humanity—who are made billionaires overnight.
Still, the show is far from perfect. The depiction of Jimmy O. Yang's character, Jian-Yang, is often pretty offensive, and T.J. Miller's personal life and history are troubling enough that maybe the show as a whole shouldn't be given a pass. But Silicon Valley, especially in its early seasons, does such a good job of converting the alienating weirdness of its real-world setting into fodder for both high-brow and low-brow comedy that I'm drawn back to it again and again.
And each time I return to the show, there is one scene in season one that haunts me more than anything else...
"The Old Guard" Is the Most Refreshing Comic Book Movie in a Long Time
The latest Netflix original film makes for the perfect cure to superhero movie fatigue.
It's easy to suffer from superhero movie fatigue.
Even as someone who's seen every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at least twice and sat through an entire Nolan Batman trilogy marathon in a theater with a broken AC, it's exhausting to keep up with every sequel, origin story, and blockbuster reboot that get pumped out every year at least. It's gotten to the point where even the slightest deviation from the traditional comic book movie formula immediately earns a movie points for resuscitating what has otherwise become a tired, cookie-cutter genre.
To that end, The Old Guard (directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood) is a shining example of a wildly entertaining origin story that brings something new to the table without sacrificing any of its comic book charm.
- The 9 Best Movies Coming to Netflix in March - Popdust ›
- The 10 Best Movies To Stream On Netflix Right Now - Popdust ›
Happy Birthday to MCR's Ray Toro: 5 Times the Guitarist Absolutely Shredded
He birthed some of My Chemical Romance's greatest moments, let's take a look back
Known for his uncanny curly locks and gut-wrenching emo-harmonies, My Chemical Romance's lead guitarist, Ray Toro, has contributed monumentally to the quintet's full-bodied sound and narrative arc.
His emboldened ethereal call-and-response harmonies on "Helena" only added to the song's explosive angst and elevated the track's ringing chorus into the stratosphere. He was monumental in laying the gothic groundwork for The Black Parade, his guitar work garnering critic comparisons to Queen's legendary guitarist Brian May.
Dead!<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="16f4a99ca82f03e451c5111cea9ba3b7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ORsFFjt1x6Q?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The bombastic opening to 2006's <em>The Black Parade</em> explodes with a flurry of guitar work from Mr. Toro himself. His talents propel the track's dramatic escalation, with it culminating in an anthemic flourish of plucks that are brief but hard-hitting and bouncy.</p><p>The harmonies are stacked to the heavens, and "Dead!'s" mid-way dramatic fanfare adds a sprinkle of quirky gothic charisma to the track, but all of it is brought crashing down in the end by Toro's uncanny shredding. </p>
Vampire Money<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="02b0ae8345fb8a598d9a2fc6f194a987"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/efdiGA4k4Ec?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>An overlooked gem on MCR's underappreciated third effort, <em>Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys</em>, the album's closure is filled with relentless feral energy that's already boiling over by the time Toro picks up the hammer. As Bob Bryer wails on the drums, and Gerard Way screams out "1234!" an impending sense of doom looms before Toro's explosive solo decimates anyone who dares to stand in his way. He then flawlessly brings himself back to earth and reunites with My Chem for a rip-roaring finale.</p>
I Never Told You What I Did for a Living<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="860e9a5f9c8f5d7822a7c8f3de4bd4aa"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RXXi_wCri4w?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While every track on <em>Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge</em> is iconic, Ray Toro reveals his inner metal on "I Never Told You What I Did for a Living." As Gerard Way's wild growl split our eardrums, Toro elevated it further with his unchained crunches, before effortlessly flipping the switch into soft, reserved strum. </p><p>The track is a harrowing finale to a near-perfect record and provides an indicator of Toro's versatile talent with his hammer.<br></p>
Welcome To The Black Parade<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="40b48c36591f24d7ada3a6785dbdbe7e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RRKJiM9Njr8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>With the theatricality of the '70s and the angst of post-9/11 punk music, "Welcome to the Black Parade" remains the apex of MCR's identity. At initial glance soft and reserved, the track slowly comes unchained, with Toro at the helm. </p><p>By the track's second act, Toro's plucks make Gerard Way's desperate cries of grief arena-ready, and the track caused critics to suddenly look at Toro as a force that rivaled Queen's own Brian May. Driven by the angst of punk and metal, Toro transformed "Welcome to the Black Parade" into a conceptual piece of high art.</p>
Famous Last Words<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fa1b58e8807f90e6f436da65f56d5b6e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8bbTtPL1jRs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>My Chem has always known how to close out a record. On another bout of powerful strumming from<em> The Black Parade</em>, "Famous Last Words" finds Toro relaxing comfortably behind Gerard. But then out of nowhere, Toro unveils a short little ditty that borders on prog-rock, fueling the track's explosive final act.</p> <p>As MCR reunites and relentlessly teases new music, it's clear from their Los Angeles reunion this past winter that Toro has honed his talents even further, and he's once again ready to unleash his gnarly shredders on the mortal world. </p>
- Happy Birthday 2Pac: The Rapper's Most Slept On Tracks - Popdust ›
- Happy Birthday to Willie Nelson–The Coolest Country Singer Ever ... ›
- Happy Birthday Taio Cruz: Give The Man His Flowers - Popdust ›
- Happy Birthday, Wes Scantlin: The Most Asinine Rocker of the Early ... ›
- Happy Birthday to KT Tunstall: An Underappreciated Mega-Talent ... ›
- Happy Birthday, Jack White: His Most Underappreciated Masterpieces ›