Sarah Tudzin wrote her latest album to set herself free—literally.

The L.A.-based sound engineer's debut record as Illuminati Hotties, 2018's Kiss Yr Frenemies, allowed her to finally flex her songwriting chops. With an eye-catching name and a sprightly attitude, Illuminati Hotties quickly became one of many critics' favorite new rock acts, receiving positive reviews across the board. The fun was cut short, though, when Tudzin's record label, Tiny Engines, was put on blast for alleged breach of contract over royalty payments.