Indie Roundup: 5 New Albums to Stream Now
Here's what to listen to this weekend.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every Friday, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.
Andrew Bird, Hark!
If you're of the "it's never too early to listen to Christmas music" camp, look no further than the new holiday album from indie folk veteran Andrew Bird. Just a year after his last proper record, My Finest Work Yet, Bird's latest album is a hodgepodge of original material as well as re0imaginations and covers of both Christmas classics and deep cuts.
The 13-track album features Bird's interpretations of John Cale's "Andalucia," John Prine's "Souvenirs," and the Handsome Family's "So Much Wine" remade as "Greenwine." Allow Bird to help dig you out of your seasonal depression with ethereal harmonies, peaceful guitar and banjo plucks, and of course, his trademark whistle.
For fans of Fleet Foxes, Beirut, and Grizzly Bear.
Nothing, The Great Dismal
Blending the abrasive tendencies of metal with glimmering shoegaze melodies, four-piece rock band Nothing are rounding out their first decade together with their fourth studio album, The Great Dismal. A fitting title for the relentless storm that is 2020, The Great Dismal finds itself at the crossroads of a looming apocalypse and the band's real-life hometown of Philadelphia.
"The Great Dismal refers to a swamp, a brilliant natural trap where survival is custom fit to its inhabitants," frontman Domenic Palermo says of the record's origins. "The nature of its beautiful, but taxing environment and harsh conditions can't ever really be shaken or forgotten too easily." Featuring contributions from beloved singer-songwriter Alex G and contemporary harpist Mary Lattimore, The Great Dismal drowns out the noise of the world with both horror and beauty.
For fans of Hum and Ovlov.
Oneohtrix Point Never, Magic Oneohtrix Point Never
Daniel Lopatin, the electronic musician and producer best known as Oneohtrix Point Never, returns today with Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. This record follows a jam-packed past few years, with Lopatin releasing two EPs and a full-length album as Oneohtrix Point Never in 2018 and scoring the Safdie Brothers' cult-favorite drama Uncut Gems last year.
Taking inspiration from classic American radio formats and quirks, Magic Oneohtrix Point Never is a slightly more conventional side of Lopatin; standouts on the album include the melodic "I Don't Love Me Anymore" and "Long Road Home," the latter of which features vocals from Caroline Polachek. But even among its poppier moments, Magic Oneohtrix Point Never is a sprawling project that's sure to please fans of OPN's ambient work.
For fans of Tim Hecker, John Maus, and Grouper.
Sinai Vessel, Ground Aswim
Caleb Cordes recorded his latest album in rural Texas, after his project Sinai Vessel pared down from a trio back to just a solo project. With these circumstances, Ground Aswim sees Cordes shift from melodic emo of Sinai Vessel's 2017 breakout Brokenlegged to rootsy folk-rock. This album was recorded live and uses minimal overdubs, with the resulting rawness allowing Cordes's vocals and songwriting to take the spotlight.
For fans of LVL UP and Slaughter Beach, Dog.
Knox Fortune, Stock Child Wonder
After landing a feature on Chance the Rapper's Coloring Book track "All Night," Knox Fortune has become an exciting underground figure in Chicago's music scene. The producer and songwriter born Kevin Rhomberg returns with Stock Child Wonder, another collection of Knox Fortune's idiosyncratic electronic pop. Combining conventional melodies with off-kilter production and a retro appeal, Stock Child Wonder is a feel-good record to fend off the upcoming winter gloom.
For fans of Grapetooth and Gus Dapperton.
31 Halloween Movies to Watch This October
Juxtapose the horrors of Fox News against the more enjoyable horrors of Stephen King movies.
This autumn, our world is grappling with a bevy of horrors—an ongoing pandemic, relentless unchecked racial injustice sanctified by our legal system, the gaping void of an open supreme court seat, and an election that could potentially unravel all of American democracy.
Of course, October also brings with it a far more pleasant kind of horror: The blissfully distracting, transportive, folky wonder that is Halloween season. This October, we'll all have to intersperse pre-election phone banks and protests with some spooky autumnal entertainment in order to avoid burnout and keep our spirits alive.
The good thing is, fall offers plenty of options in the realm of transportive art and culture. Namely, these dark autumn nights are perfect for playing through your favorite horror movies. From the kitschy to the gory to the downright spine-chilling, horror movies have a way of bringing many of us an odd kind of peace. Plus, a recent study discovered that people who love horror movies might actually be faring better during the pandemic.
October 1st: When Harry Met Sally<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc4NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NTY4ODYwOX0.-OUEOGpbxjcbPVYK_u-60xEy18OReYCrIASFnzO5-14/img.jpg?width=980" id="b3adb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab086a7a1ac31fefcd104d7493482a05" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="When Harry Met Sally" />
October 2nd: St. Elmo's Fire<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDI4MzQ1NH0.4XIqGuRzglzgYmgX3OOLlBJVv8iZe25DymX8YLRGM3Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="53b07" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cbdc045e2e91d3bbc3481ebcab521878" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="St Elmo's Fire" />
October 3rd: Dead Poets' Society<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc5MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjg2NzkzMX0.FP1zIYWFZz6n1x_5kf4ElXK4kajvwG2rXlzKAKHJ0tg/img.jpg?width=980" id="19f74" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="830f4753a33674ef991b2099dd67be9a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dead poet's Society" />
October 4th: Election<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc5My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NTg2ODQ1OX0.xUwDDU9KFxQ0Rb9GwTY6pqTdgkayQ393Wc45tFuMUT4/img.jpg?width=980" id="ef08e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="da2613ad0cdd33461f16e31ec3416c8c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Election" />
October 5th: Carrie<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc5NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDI0NzU4OH0.8CCRsBWz2UqxjXn2iGGW9KgPxALn9GxymHftILeghgg/img.jpg?width=980" id="aa71e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fedd58244e2ad996631c906c2db0f316" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Carrie" />
October 6th: Pet Sematary<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDIzNTk3M30.4byuAs0JCVOIgcLk4DYkjQbOp9ZMdXz0_FyS-uCIcEo/img.jpg?width=980" id="fb70c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="852851aacce98523b2abc8538983103d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Pet Sematery" />
October 7th: The Shining<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgwNC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTI5Mjk5NX0.k9fY4zxEBctsnQs2VvygAREaug3NayEi2FNxekh6OBk/img.png?width=980" id="0b84e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d0415b35cd67366e1a6c981ca53a5437" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Shining" />
October 8th: Coco<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgwOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTUzOTI1OX0.vreDwuvkM36bHPiifYipJ2lvefjBqn1XstcpWmjwWME/img.jpg?width=980" id="675fa" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c4b6959dd2239b9a85affcf01437fc2f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Coco" />
October 9th: Coraline<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjYzMzgyM30.YlPk1QLnhVCQINYwQayZOiYK8G2Dsy_zO0Q56s6xO6c/img.jpg?width=980" id="403be" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ee36a711590eba859557d7f6a70c6b76" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Coraline" />Coraline
October 10th: Practical Magic<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MTczNzc5MX0._yRufKMihOSQ0VZ8g8OdJsLByiIm_KbLqSOMs8vk9JM/img.jpg?width=980" id="6a4ca" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="27cc0c67b517ab36cbc2890575a5bf11" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Practical Magic" />
October 11th: Hocus Pocus<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjYwOTYxN30.5kCYG4AvX2czdCxaTvQ7rtJFc2tjd4KgLxDkvcdqJQk/img.jpg?width=980" id="da52c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7d77abb782892640245b6ae7678d99d0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hocus Pocus" />
October 12th: The Vvitch<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgyMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjQ5ODMxOH0._2FFNiYCnyNL3qy38-vZWE4MOFX1WdXDFaoQy2CuUa4/img.jpg?width=980" id="65449" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="82ffa5807ce1db87874c80e74ea16f47" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Creepy Catalogue" />
October 13th: A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgyMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTY1ODAwMX0.AmqqJ4v3sCe5EvaRm5Rwt5xXrX6Uysj2u77GGOj_t8I/img.jpg?width=980" id="70e91" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d689e7c08ef9060db8e4697a1d7bd56c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Girl Walks Home Alone At Night" />
October 14th: Nosferatu<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDE3OTk2OX0.doZ4k8UdVfhB5sJ2ld_rIyuctLavE4krCTnOetoBWxc/img.jpg?width=980" id="efed6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5e3dc6d9a54ba3dff67fadeaa7c8ce41" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Nosferatu" />
October 15th: The Conjuring<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NzIwNTY0M30.QlpL-MtAx7bCQqFBWb14P51FFK5khK8YbFTraXoVgaM/img.jpg?width=980" id="defa5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4629b77e35969f9c2d4797a9f6ba8251" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Conjuring" />
October 16: Friday the 13th<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzY0MDgyN30.5g3awwMi_my0ApiDJKBE-9HfrZw68LPZrBxxRvxbflU/img.jpg?width=980" id="a7f1b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="097c8d7efdf37ded74c24384ab3cd49f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 17th: Poltergeist<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDg1NjgyMH0.PJj1qCJvbP7xvsoH52wjKn2CXG2XV5O9drtx7l6rAzo/img.jpg?width=980" id="554bf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9689e1f23d181ee0b21e2e170d84ba3b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 18th: The Blair Witch Project<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjIxNTI3NX0.qSoYqxt5p_bVvAuXT1T15nUrsto4ghg7wtLO2xNjssg/img.jpg?width=980" id="a11c3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4854c96762d9680e97f3c7a2c0ecf693" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Heather Donahue" />
October 19th: Get Out<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg0MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTAxOTg1OX0.nwRI68-ATkPCIpSdr6EaxaYG8gxjtn-gchmUbcOImoA/img.jpg?width=980" id="71328" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="948d2e36b181879939b6be02de218805" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 20th: It Follows<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NDg1MjY4MX0.CjgxNsoGpJI9NAEdHiimUB-feoPz8q5Tps69t9Nd3W8/img.jpg?width=980" id="556ae" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a07dd5dcef7f92db13f5fd953a46df0f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="It Follows" />
October 21st: Donnie Darko<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg1NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzI1MTc1M30.CO0Q1lgV_5LefTXcQgvsoIWhjgyejzkEMFn7ERAtBrA/img.jpg?width=980" id="017ce" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="45a6306f1770692c3e858ea5ebd697fd" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 22nd: Hereditary<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDcyODY5NX0.lnUjL-Z3FMhmf6V1WOg-G8CuTLFt-n1eepbgRtRgQdY/img.jpg?width=980" id="f5119" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4e0317216ce697006b186176eb8d8dc0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 22nd: Hausu<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjE3NDIxNX0.RSIr8FqrDoijDlhoDuJJKkVq1Dwv5ZZdbg-oquVPlx4/img.jpg?width=980" id="086a1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f5542cb6738e5e60440974c3a7320516" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 24th: Green Room<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwODA4NDIzMn0.mnqNNZxtnhAIwMgccLnyAMVImNgB66AQoXSBjfHhqCM/img.jpg?width=980" id="2a926" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="acc76371a0e4806ba1e6cd836d350395" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 25th: Saw<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTc3NzY4N30.mfcHfpOlnpi3r80Dh8yHz3cd0m_f-rrSV--BoOeaIdA/img.jpg?width=980" id="137e4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f803a63998d8bc7716c5a5155dd19f69" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 26th: The Rocky Horror Picture Show<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTgwOTY5M30.3RcbS_a8DI8n2maIfH6edf-yrJNGpyKDnMD4-7Is72o/img.jpg?width=980" id="55e8f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="320eee267e2b8fac5ba8116ffc6d0464" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 27th: The Babadook<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTAyOTEyMn0.2fMIJpzo-sANOlI5E3VlgLLkGsn9vq_e84JT2lZEltg/img.jpg?width=980" id="7dc83" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2de3391585ba77f4d729530081fb3974" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 28th: Fox News<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNzQ5NzEwMX0.juMSCwV4-ZBE3hsKTLFtBpP5TmiwV1pegPKX-34xtaQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="64d78" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e08093adb96eedefd83d3b7defa81e6c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Fox News<p>The scariest thing you can possibly watch on TV is the news, specifically Fox News, which not only does what every news station does and describes the horrors of our world: It also propagates lies and a narrative that seems like it literally comes from a parallel dimension. Feel the true fear, then be brave and take action in the election. Believe that you are the horror movie protagonist and not the first person to die, and then create your own narrative.</p>
October 29th: Alien<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjQyNjM2NX0.EasGKm3gIojdDV03nlCUnXJ9rbT-_ZTEO2J4PUBeAus/img.jpg?width=980" id="f29ca" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ce3f3c4d91e5349cc6c05d46acdc6638" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Alien" />
October 30th: Train to Busan<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzAzNjI1OX0.qTRx47BZo2Fnw2En9fL9iFuIxqx5cPjN48LI6trbeDw/img.jpg?width=980" id="95b98" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2ed619448ce949faebd386e2dc8c72f2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 31st: Halloween<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg4My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MzcxMDgwOH0.-QLfYsZC6fFGQaKJxfRAWYxQTAkKw0hlVrPPivTvHJ8/img.jpg?width=980" id="7f112" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6a2a79b1285d8a93062295e6b4ecc114" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Halloween Movie" />
How Spotify's "Lorem" Playlist Became Gen Z Canon
Lorem blends bedroom pop, mainstream pop, and up-and-coming indie in one of Spotify's most popular "genreless" playlist.
Curated Spotify playlists can make a larger impact on the music industry than you might think.
Those looking to get a jump on the next radio hits tune in to Spotify's Pop Rising playlist, which has over two million followers. Hip-Hop heads often favor the frequently-updated Rap Caviar playlist, which has accrued a whopping 13 million followers and counting. The cleverly-titled Are & Be, the straightforward Rock Classics, and the workout-themed Beast Mode each have millions of followers of their own.
But there's one playlist that, despite not really fitting into a clear genre category of its own, is becoming one of Spotify's fastest growing curated playlists: Lorem.