<p>It's true that Bridgers has a lot of music in her catalog already; aside from her two solo albums, she plays in the band boygenius, alongside Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, and in Better Oblivion Community Center with emo/folk godfather Conor Oberst. But if for some reason that just isn't enough, we've got you covered with a crop of up-and-coming folksy artists who, in one way or another, are bound to strike a chord with fans of Bridgers. Take a listen below.</p>
<!-- Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph -->
<div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-630"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph -->
<div class="hindsight"></div>
Skullcrusher<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f49dd475a851412cfb591946b76d70f4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/a1ufcuc5mYY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While its name might sound more fitting for a heavy metal band, Skullcrusher — the solo project of New York-born musician Helen Ballentine — is a master class in airy, understated folk. Her self-titled debut EP is full of gorgeous melodies, and fans of Bridgers will appreciate Ballentine's double-tracked vocals on songs like "Places/Plans." Toeing the line between traditional singer-songwriter music and dreamy ambient, Skullcrusher offers a pleasant escape.</p>
Jensen McRae<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6631075b4d6664d6d755d7336ad2ad8c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BwPBOsJGCUA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"in 2023 Phoebe Bridgers is gonna drop her third album & the opening track will be about hooking up in the car while waiting in line to get vaccinated at dodger stadium and it's gonna make me cry," Jensen McRae <a href="https://twitter.com/Jensen_McRae/status/1349915442433851392?s=20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">tweeted</a> in January, a perfectly on-the-nose joke that even got the attention of Bridgers herself.</p>Surely enough, less than a month later, McRae released "Immune," her own imagination of what Bridgers' post-virus single might sound like. Sure, it's <em>technically</em> a parody, but McRae's voice is enough to solidify her status as a future star.
Samia<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e594423b47c6929f951a3ea5ec847e5d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BLBKhry1UPE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If you're craving cathartic screaming a la "I Know the End," Samia is sure to scratch the itch. The New York City musician's voice wavers seamlessly between gentle crooning and emotive belting.</p> Like Bridgers, Samia delights in creating poignant stories out of the seemingly mundane: "There's a restaurant in the East Village / Where all the waiters are celebrities," she sings on "Waverly," a highlight off her recent debut album, <em>The Baby.</em>
Anjimile<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6ffa1b835718303c79b7e2c993e34957"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cYx-0WjC8Zo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Self-described "queer & trans songmaker" Anjimile creates neo-folk that's just as fitting for crying as it is for dancing. Those who associate Bridgers' music with sapphic longing might take a liking to "Maker," a song Anjimile wrote after coming out to their parents. Their album <em>Giver Taker </em>explores painful topics like substance abuse, grief, and searching for personal identity, as they interweave gut-wrenching lyrics with rootsy, lilting acoustic riffs.</p>
Charlie Hickey<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5e211bed2e34e28d9dcd5226d3328fad"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JmQ9Ot0C344?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If you keep close tabs on Bridgers' music outside of her solo work, you might already be aware of her longtime pal Charlie Hickey. The 21-year-old musician is finally putting out music of his own, with his debut EP <em>Count the Stairs </em>arriving later this month. </p>
<p>His first two singles, "No Good at Lying" and "Ten Feet Tall," both feature Bridgers on backing vocals, priming him for the same dreamy, sprawling folk-rock that Bridgers fans have come to love. Now is the time to get acquainted with Hickey before he inevitably blows up.</p>
Jamie B.<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9ce84d24a5e526e1ed821024ee427045"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MWlu-55cePo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Jamie B. is a new singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles who also bears a real-life connection to Bridgers; her latest single, "Calling the Shots," was produced by Harrison Whitford, who plays in the former's live band. The lovesick song features a heavy dose of reverb, giving Jamie's featherlight vocals an especially ethereal touch. </p>
Tenci<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cb73d24fe09cdfa611cdfdf247f68765"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MSk4jmNiKic?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Tenci is the project of Chicago musician Jess Shoman, who makes exemplary DIY singer-songwriter music. Her debut album, <em>My Heart Is an Open Field, </em>is full of hushed vocals and stunningly spare arrangements that Elliott Smith — Bridgers' personal hero — would've been proud to write. </p>
<p>Shoman's lyrics often utilize surrealist symbolism, and if you're smitten with Bridgers' clever one-liners, this album is a real treat: "I can't pretend I'm not a dog tied to a porch," she sings on "Blue Spring."</p>
Jessie Monk<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="16aa9b1f2930d6e77bc33ba0099c340e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LXWcGmiUfRE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Aussie musician Jessie Monk is reviving the '70s singer-songwriter movement. With complex fingerpicked guitars, crystalline vocals, and a penchant for storytelling, songs like "Turns Out I'm Someone Else" evoke folk greats like Joni Mitchell. </p>
Indigo De Souza<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7b036c1100c9c900ac23f4d048772248"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fwZ4RXzCstI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Based in Asheville, North Carolina, Indigo De Souza makes down-to-earth indie pop. While her sound veers more towards rock than Bridgers' folk, the two share self-deprecating lyrics that are guaranteed to soothe the sad girl that lives in us all. </p>
<p>"When am I gonna get out of bed like everybody else does? / When am I gonna get a better head like everybody else does?" she sings on standout track "Take Off Ur Pants." Often yearning and at times irreverent, De Souza is a delight for the moments when you just need to sulk with some dark humor.</p>
<p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle"
style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px"
data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137"
data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script>
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
</script></center></p>
Related Articles Around the Web