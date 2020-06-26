Interview: Natasha Bedingfield Speaks on Mothering in Quarantine and That We're All "Together in This"
The iconic pop singer sat down for an exlusive interview with Popdust
On Monday, I had gotten word that Natasha Bedingfield wouldn't be able to keep our scheduled interview time.
The details were mum, but all I knew is "something had come up." As I started to pack up for the day, she called me back. She admitted with a laugh that her son wouldn't go down for his nap. "Sometimes he's not...completely on schedule," she said.
The international pop star, whose fierce anthemic R&B pop songs defined the early aughts, is still new at being a mother. The experience has been transformative for her, but she admits mothering in quarantine can be slightly arduous. "We're tribal; we're supposed to have all of our people around us," she said. "I don't think it's natural to be alone with a child."
Why Elijah McClain's Death Makes "All Lives Matter" People So Much More Uncomfortable
How do you fall back on your "Well they shouldn't commit crimes!" argument now?
It was recently announced that the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in 2019 while in police custody, will be reexamined by Colorado Officials.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis personally announced that his administration will reexamine the case. The governor wrote on Twitter, "a fair and objective process free from real or perceived bias for investigating officer-involved killings is critical." Polis added that he is having lawyers "examine what the state can do and we are assessing next steps."
Public confidence in our law enforcement process is incredibly important now more than ever. A fair and objective p… https://t.co/vGdBthXcQc— Governor Jared Polis (@Governor Jared Polis)1593032085.0
How TV's "Good Cops" Promote Dangerous Narratives About Real-Life Police
Shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine make cops seem harmless, an illusion tainted with centuries of racism.
Two summers ago, during one of the darkest periods in my personal life, I found solace in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a sitcom that stars Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, an NYPD detective with an impressive track record of solved cases despite his goofy, unsophisticated demeanor. Since its premiere in 2013, the show has been commended for its representation of LGBTQ+ and BIPOC people; the recurring cast includes two very smart (and never overtly sexualized) Latina women, as well as two Black men in the precinct's top roles. In 2018, the show received a GLAAD Media Award for its depiction of queer characters. Throughout its seven seasons, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has addressed serious issues like workplace sexual harassment, reconciling with an absent parent, and coming out to disapproving family members, all while retaining a sharp, tasteful sense of silly humor. Rotten Tomatoes has given multiple seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine a perfect 100% rating, likening it to "comfort food."
- Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine propaganda? Well, it certainly isn't activism. ›
- George Floyd protests: How cop TV shows taught us to valorize the ... ›
- Stephanie Beatriz, TV Cops Donate Earnings to Support Black Lives ... ›
- Fox's Brooklyn Nine-Nine is my happy place in a world of chaos ... ›
- The Complications of Liking 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' as a Black Man ... ›
- How 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and Other TV Shows Have Addressed ... ›
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Donates $100K to National Bail Fund ›
- Why "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Finally Got Real About Racial Profiling ›
- TV Cops Donate Money to Fight Police Brutality | Vanity Fair ›
- The Inherent Anxiety of the "Good Cop" Show | Literary Hub ›