On Monday, I had gotten word that Natasha Bedingfield wouldn't be able to keep our scheduled interview time.

The details were mum, but all I knew is "something had come up." As I started to pack up for the day, she called me back. She admitted with a laugh that her son wouldn't go down for his nap. "Sometimes he's not...completely on schedule," she said.

The international pop star, whose fierce anthemic R&B pop songs defined the early aughts, is still new at being a mother. The experience has been transformative for her, but she admits mothering in quarantine can be slightly arduous. "We're tribal; we're supposed to have all of our people around us," she said. "I don't think it's natural to be alone with a child."