Solange Knowles - When I Get Home… Or To The NYC Ballet

Singer-songwriter and Grammy Award Winner Solange Knowles has built a blockbuster career in the R&B space by pushing boundaries and thinking outside of the box. And not only that, she’s Queen Bey’s younger sister.

She’s continuing on her path as a trailblazer by becoming the first Black woman to compose a score for the New York City Ballet.

The Cranes In The Sky singer took to social media to share the news:

Solange is no stranger to success or innovation, evident by her 2016 album, A Seat at the Table, which garnered universal praise. Four tracks landed on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart. That same year her single Cranes in the Sky won a Grammy for best R&B performance.

Just imagine what this will mean for the millions of little Black girls and boys with dreams of dancing who will see what’s sure to be a spellbinding ballet.

Truly ground-breaking!

Solange’s piece will be choreographed by Gianna Reisen, and will premiere on September 28th, at Lincoln Center as part of NYCB’s Fall Fashion Gala. Knowles went on to announce that the yet-to-betitled production will be fully staged on Oct. 1st, 8th, 11th, and 16th, as well as May 2nd, 11th, 13th, 17th, and 18th in 2023 at NYC’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

I know I’ll be on the lookout for whatever Black girl magic Solange has up her sleeves. No matter what the title will be, this set is sure to be one for the history books!