It Ends With Us Needs To End Already
We didn't ask for another Don't Worry Darling press run...but here we are.
Let's start with something about me: I hate Colleen Hoover books. I despise how TikTok convinced the world that her writing was revolutionary, her plot lines intricate, her style original. It's a step above airport romance novels in my opinion...so when one of her hit novels, It Ends With Us, was adapted to a movie starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, I was disappointed but not surprised.
And to make matters worse, I was constantly reminded of this fact because it was filmed on my street in Hoboken, New Jersey...but enough about me. It Ends With Us finally hit theaters on August 9, and the press tour has been nothing short of catastrophic.
We have the internet up in flames ready to burn Blake Lively at the stake for a multitude of reasons (including, but definitely not limited to) her fashion sense, her "pick me" attitude, or her dismissive commentary on domestic abuse, which is a main focus of the film itself. Not only that, but there's clear tension between Justin Baldoni and the rest of the cast, who stumble over cute press questions like "What was it like working together?"
It's all very reminiscent of Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry, Darling, which starred Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was riddled with obvious cast member drama from the beginning...yet, it's less hilarious and more annoying. But let's break down the It Ends With Us press tour drama before you get even more confused.
What's Going On With The It Ends With Us Cast?
There's been nothing but shade, and apparently, the movie isn't even that great. What I think everyone can agree on is this press tour needs to end.